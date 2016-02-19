Welfare Effects of Trade Restrictions: A Case Study of the U.S. Footwear Industry evaluates and analyzes the welfare effects of removing trade restrictions on United States imports of nonrubber footwear through the product and employment markets. This book focuses on the structural characteristics of the industry and its adjustment experience to import competition.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the detailed structural characteristics of the domestic footwear industry and its degree of competition. This text then provides the analytical framework for estimating the welfare effects of removing trade restrictions on imported footwear by using a consumer surplus approach. Other chapters consider the essential parameters needed in evaluating the foregoing effects of import restrictions on the domestic industry. This book discusses as well the impact of tariff restrictions on imported footwear. The final chapter deals with the trade adjustment assistance experience of the footwear industry.

This book is a valuable resource for economists.