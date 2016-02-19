Welfare Effects of Trade Restrictions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126810509, 9781483273808

Welfare Effects of Trade Restrictions

1st Edition

A Case Study of the U.S. Footwear Industry

Authors: Michael Szenberg John W. Lombardi Eric Y. Lee
Editors: Karl Shell
eBook ISBN: 9781483273808
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 180
Description

Welfare Effects of Trade Restrictions: A Case Study of the U.S. Footwear Industry evaluates and analyzes the welfare effects of removing trade restrictions on United States imports of nonrubber footwear through the product and employment markets. This book focuses on the structural characteristics of the industry and its adjustment experience to import competition.

Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the detailed structural characteristics of the domestic footwear industry and its degree of competition. This text then provides the analytical framework for estimating the welfare effects of removing trade restrictions on imported footwear by using a consumer surplus approach. Other chapters consider the essential parameters needed in evaluating the foregoing effects of import restrictions on the domestic industry. This book discusses as well the impact of tariff restrictions on imported footwear. The final chapter deals with the trade adjustment assistance experience of the footwear industry.

This book is a valuable resource for economists.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Acknowledgments

I. Structure of the United States Footwear Industry

1. The Pattern of Development, 1954-1974

2. The Role of Imports

3. Size Distribution of Firms

4. Structure of Distribution Channels

5. Summary

Appendix to Chapter I

II. Estimating the Economies of Scale and the Conditions of Entry

1. Methods of Estimation

2. Turnover of Firms

Appendix to Chapter II

III. The Welfare Effects of United States Tariff Restrictions on Imported Footwear

1. Theory

2. Estimation of Parameters: Methodology and Data

3. Cost/Benefit Analysis

4. Concluding Remarks

Appendix to Chapter III

IV. Trade Adjustment Assistance and Import Competition

1. History and Evolution

2. The Rationale of Adjustment Assistance

3. Adjustment Experience in Footwear

Regression Analysis

Glossary of Terms

Data Sheet

Data Sources

References

I. Books

II. Reports and Unpublished Materials

III. Articles and Periodicals

IV . Public Documents

Index

About the Author

Michael Szenberg

John W. Lombardi

Eric Y. Lee

About the Editor

Karl Shell

Affiliations and Expertise

Cornell University

