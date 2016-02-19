Welfare Effects of Trade Restrictions
1st Edition
A Case Study of the U.S. Footwear Industry
Description
Welfare Effects of Trade Restrictions: A Case Study of the U.S. Footwear Industry evaluates and analyzes the welfare effects of removing trade restrictions on United States imports of nonrubber footwear through the product and employment markets. This book focuses on the structural characteristics of the industry and its adjustment experience to import competition.
Organized into four chapters, this book begins with an overview of the detailed structural characteristics of the domestic footwear industry and its degree of competition. This text then provides the analytical framework for estimating the welfare effects of removing trade restrictions on imported footwear by using a consumer surplus approach. Other chapters consider the essential parameters needed in evaluating the foregoing effects of import restrictions on the domestic industry. This book discusses as well the impact of tariff restrictions on imported footwear. The final chapter deals with the trade adjustment assistance experience of the footwear industry.
This book is a valuable resource for economists.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
I. Structure of the United States Footwear Industry
1. The Pattern of Development, 1954-1974
2. The Role of Imports
3. Size Distribution of Firms
4. Structure of Distribution Channels
5. Summary
Appendix to Chapter I
II. Estimating the Economies of Scale and the Conditions of Entry
1. Methods of Estimation
2. Turnover of Firms
Appendix to Chapter II
III. The Welfare Effects of United States Tariff Restrictions on Imported Footwear
1. Theory
2. Estimation of Parameters: Methodology and Data
3. Cost/Benefit Analysis
4. Concluding Remarks
Appendix to Chapter III
IV. Trade Adjustment Assistance and Import Competition
1. History and Evolution
2. The Rationale of Adjustment Assistance
3. Adjustment Experience in Footwear
Regression Analysis
Glossary of Terms
Data Sheet
Data Sources
References
I. Books
II. Reports and Unpublished Materials
III. Articles and Periodicals
IV . Public Documents
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 1st January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273808
About the Author
Michael Szenberg
John W. Lombardi
Eric Y. Lee
About the Editor
Karl Shell
Affiliations and Expertise
Cornell University