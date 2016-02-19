Welding Steels without Hydrogen Cracking - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781855730144, 9780857093097

Welding Steels without Hydrogen Cracking

2nd Edition

Authors: Norman Bailey F R Coe T G Gooch P H M Hart N Jenkins R J Pargeter
eBook ISBN: 9780857093097
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730144
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 3rd August 1993
Page Count: 160
Table of Contents

Defining the problem; Guidance on safe welding procedures by graphical methods; Selecting values for graphical presentation; Welding procedures for different steel types; Removing hydrogen during welding and heat treatment; Appendix A: Typical hydrogen levels; Appendix B: Techniques of hydrogen measurement; Glossary: Trade names used in the text.

Description

A comprehensive guide to avoiding hydrogen cracking which serves as an essential problem-solver for anyone involved in the welding of ferritic steels. The authors provide a lucid and thorough explanation of the theoretical background to the subject but the main emphasis throughout is firmly on practice.

Readership

Anyone involved in the welding of ferritic steels

About the Authors

Norman Bailey Author

F R Coe Author

T G Gooch Author

P H M Hart Author

N Jenkins Author

R J Pargeter Author

