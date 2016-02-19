Welding Steels without Hydrogen Cracking
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Defining the problem; Guidance on safe welding procedures by graphical methods; Selecting values for graphical presentation; Welding procedures for different steel types; Removing hydrogen during welding and heat treatment; Appendix A: Typical hydrogen levels; Appendix B: Techniques of hydrogen measurement; Glossary: Trade names used in the text.
Description
A comprehensive guide to avoiding hydrogen cracking which serves as an essential problem-solver for anyone involved in the welding of ferritic steels. The authors provide a lucid and thorough explanation of the theoretical background to the subject but the main emphasis throughout is firmly on practice.
Readership
Anyone involved in the welding of ferritic steels
Details
- 160
- English
- © Woodhead Publishing 1993
- 3rd August 1993
- Woodhead Publishing
- 9780857093097
- 9781855730144