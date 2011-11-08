Welding Processes Handbook - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780857095107, 9780857095183

Welding Processes Handbook

2nd Edition

Authors: K Weman
eBook ISBN: 9780857095183
Paperback ISBN: 9780857095107
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 8th November 2011
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction to welding

1.1 The history of welding

1.2 Terminology

Chapter 2: Gas welding

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Equipment

2.3 Gas flames

2.4 Welding techniques

2.5 Applications

Chapter 3: Basics of electricity in welding

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Basic electrical concepts

3.3 Components in electrical circuits

3.4 Measuring welding data

Chapter 4: Arc welding: an overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Arc physics

4.3 Drop transfer

4.4 Magnetic arc blow

4.5 Shielding gases

4.6 Standardisation of shielding gases

4.7 Standards for wires and rods

Chapter 5: Power sources for arc welding

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Electrical characteristics and their control in welding

5.3 Different types of welding power units

5.4 Controlling power sources

5.5 Rating data for power sources

5.6 Safety requirements

Chapter 6: TIG welding

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Equipment

6.3 Consumables

6.4 Quality issues

Chapter 7: Plasma welding

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Classification of plasma welding methods

7.3 Equipment

7.4 Gases for plasma welding

Chapter 8: MIG/MAG welding

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Equipment

8.3 Consumables

8.4 MIG/MAG welding process variations

8.5 Quality issues in MIG/MAG welding

Chapter 9: Manual metal arc (MMA) welding with coated electrodes

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Equipment

9.3 Consumables: electrodes

9.4 Quality issues

Chapter 10: Submerged arc welding

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Equipment

10.3 Consumables

10.4 Process knowledge

10.5 Quality issues: weld defects

Chapter 11: Pressure welding methods

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Resistance welding

11.3 Friction welding

11.4 High-frequency welding and induction welding

11.5 Ultrasonic welding

11.6 Explosion welding

11.7 Magnetic pulse welding

11.8 Cold pressure welding

11.9 Diffusion welding

Chapter 12: Other methods of welding

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Electroslag welding

12.3 Electrogas welding

12.4 Stud welding

12.5 Laser welding

12.6 Electron beam welding

12.7 Thermite welding

Chapter 13: Cutting methods

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Thermal cutting

13.3 Water jet cutting

13.4 Thermal gouging

Chapter 14: Surface cladding and hardfacing methods

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Types of wear

14.3 Thermal spraying

Chapter 15: Mechanisation and robot welding

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Quality issues in mechanised welding

15.3 Mechanised TIG welding

15.4 Narrow-gap welding

15.5 Arc welding using robots

Chapter 16: Soldering and brazing

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Soldering

16.3 Brazing

Chapter 17: The welding environment and welding safety

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Welding fumes and gases

17.3 Electrical hazards

17.4 Arc radiation

17.5 Ergonomics

17.6 Fire risks

Chapter 18: Welding residual stress and distortion

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Residual stress

18.3 Distortion

18.4 Reducing welding residual stress and distortion

Chapter 19: The weldability of steel

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Carbon steels

Risks of cracking

19.3 High-strength steels

19.4 Stainless steels

Austenitic stainless steels

Stress corrosion

Ferritic stainless steels

Martensitic steels

Ferritic-austenitic (duplex) steels

Martensitic-austenitic steels

Welding of stainless steels to dissimilar metals

Chapter 20: Welding of aluminium

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Designation system for aluminium and filler materials

20.3 Weldability

20.4 Suitable methods of welding aluminium

20.5 Filler materials

Filler materials for casting alloys

20.6 Strength after welding

20.7 Quality issues in aluminium welding

Blackening

Chapter 21: Design of welded components

21.1 Introduction

21.2 Symbolic representation of welds on drawings

21.3 Welding classes

21.4 Design considerations

21.5 Strength considerations of welded joints

21.6 Analysis of statically loaded welded joints

21.7 Welded structures subjected to fatigue loads

Chapter 22: Quality assurance and quality management

22.1 Introduction

22.2 Quality requirements for welding (EN ISO 3834)

22.3 Welding coordination (EN ISO 14731)

22.4 Specification and qualification of welding procedures

22.5 Qualification test of welders (EN 287-1)

22.6 Non-destructive testing

Chapter 23: Welding costs

23.1 Introduction

23.2 Some welding cost concepts

23.3 Cost calculation

23.4 Mechanisation, automation, robot welding

Description

The first edition of Welding processes handbook established itself as a standard introduction and guide to the main welding technologies and their applications. This new edition has been substantially revised and extended to reflect the latest developments.

After an initial introduction, the book first reviews gas welding before discussing the fundamentals of arc welding, including arc physics and power sources. It then discusses the range of arc welding techniques including TIG, plasma, MIG/MAG, MMA and submerged arc welding. Further chapters cover a range of other important welding technologies such as resistance and laser welding, as well as the use of welding techniques for cutting, surface cladding and hardfacing, soldering and brazing. A final group of chapters discuss more general issues such as mechanisation, safety, residual stress and distortion, welding design, costs and quality assurance, as well as the welding of steel and aluminium.

The new edition of Welding processes handbook confirms its reputation as a concise, authoritative and practical introduction to welding and its applications for both students and engineers. It is designed to meet the requirements of Module 1: Welding processes and equipment of the International Institute of Welding (IIW) guidelines for the training of welding personnel at IWE, IWT, IWS and IWP level.

Key Features

  • This new edition has been substantially revised and extended to reflect the latest developments in the main welding technologies and their applications
  • Reviews gas welding and discusses the fundamentals of arc welding, including arc physics and power sources, before covering the range of arc welding techniques, including TIG, plasma, MIG/MAG, MMA and submerged arc welding
  • Examines a range of important welding technologies, such as resistance and laser welding and the use of welding techniques for cutting, surface cladding and hardfacing, soldering and brazing

Readership

Student text; for students and engineers.

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095183
Paperback ISBN:
9780857095107

About the Authors

K Weman Author

Professor Klas Weman currently works for WEMAB AB in Sweden. He has previously worked for ESAB Welding Equipment AB and in the Welding Technology Department of the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.

Affiliations and Expertise

WEMAB AB

