Welding Processes Handbook
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to welding
1.1 The history of welding
1.2 Terminology
Chapter 2: Gas welding
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Equipment
2.3 Gas flames
2.4 Welding techniques
2.5 Applications
Chapter 3: Basics of electricity in welding
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Basic electrical concepts
3.3 Components in electrical circuits
3.4 Measuring welding data
Chapter 4: Arc welding: an overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Arc physics
4.3 Drop transfer
4.4 Magnetic arc blow
4.5 Shielding gases
4.6 Standardisation of shielding gases
4.7 Standards for wires and rods
Chapter 5: Power sources for arc welding
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Electrical characteristics and their control in welding
5.3 Different types of welding power units
5.4 Controlling power sources
5.5 Rating data for power sources
5.6 Safety requirements
Chapter 6: TIG welding
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Equipment
6.3 Consumables
6.4 Quality issues
Chapter 7: Plasma welding
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Classification of plasma welding methods
7.3 Equipment
7.4 Gases for plasma welding
Chapter 8: MIG/MAG welding
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Equipment
8.3 Consumables
8.4 MIG/MAG welding process variations
8.5 Quality issues in MIG/MAG welding
Chapter 9: Manual metal arc (MMA) welding with coated electrodes
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Equipment
9.3 Consumables: electrodes
9.4 Quality issues
Chapter 10: Submerged arc welding
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Equipment
10.3 Consumables
10.4 Process knowledge
10.5 Quality issues: weld defects
Chapter 11: Pressure welding methods
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Resistance welding
11.3 Friction welding
11.4 High-frequency welding and induction welding
11.5 Ultrasonic welding
11.6 Explosion welding
11.7 Magnetic pulse welding
11.8 Cold pressure welding
11.9 Diffusion welding
Chapter 12: Other methods of welding
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Electroslag welding
12.3 Electrogas welding
12.4 Stud welding
12.5 Laser welding
12.6 Electron beam welding
12.7 Thermite welding
Chapter 13: Cutting methods
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Thermal cutting
13.3 Water jet cutting
13.4 Thermal gouging
Chapter 14: Surface cladding and hardfacing methods
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Types of wear
14.3 Thermal spraying
Chapter 15: Mechanisation and robot welding
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Quality issues in mechanised welding
15.3 Mechanised TIG welding
15.4 Narrow-gap welding
15.5 Arc welding using robots
Chapter 16: Soldering and brazing
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Soldering
16.3 Brazing
Chapter 17: The welding environment and welding safety
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Welding fumes and gases
17.3 Electrical hazards
17.4 Arc radiation
17.5 Ergonomics
17.6 Fire risks
Chapter 18: Welding residual stress and distortion
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Residual stress
18.3 Distortion
18.4 Reducing welding residual stress and distortion
Chapter 19: The weldability of steel
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Carbon steels
Risks of cracking
19.3 High-strength steels
19.4 Stainless steels
Austenitic stainless steels
Stress corrosion
Ferritic stainless steels
Martensitic steels
Ferritic-austenitic (duplex) steels
Martensitic-austenitic steels
Welding of stainless steels to dissimilar metals
Chapter 20: Welding of aluminium
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Designation system for aluminium and filler materials
20.3 Weldability
20.4 Suitable methods of welding aluminium
20.5 Filler materials
Filler materials for casting alloys
20.6 Strength after welding
20.7 Quality issues in aluminium welding
Blackening
Chapter 21: Design of welded components
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Symbolic representation of welds on drawings
21.3 Welding classes
21.4 Design considerations
21.5 Strength considerations of welded joints
21.6 Analysis of statically loaded welded joints
21.7 Welded structures subjected to fatigue loads
Chapter 22: Quality assurance and quality management
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Quality requirements for welding (EN ISO 3834)
22.3 Welding coordination (EN ISO 14731)
22.4 Specification and qualification of welding procedures
22.5 Qualification test of welders (EN 287-1)
22.6 Non-destructive testing
Chapter 23: Welding costs
23.1 Introduction
23.2 Some welding cost concepts
23.3 Cost calculation
23.4 Mechanisation, automation, robot welding
Description
The first edition of Welding processes handbook established itself as a standard introduction and guide to the main welding technologies and their applications. This new edition has been substantially revised and extended to reflect the latest developments.
After an initial introduction, the book first reviews gas welding before discussing the fundamentals of arc welding, including arc physics and power sources. It then discusses the range of arc welding techniques including TIG, plasma, MIG/MAG, MMA and submerged arc welding. Further chapters cover a range of other important welding technologies such as resistance and laser welding, as well as the use of welding techniques for cutting, surface cladding and hardfacing, soldering and brazing. A final group of chapters discuss more general issues such as mechanisation, safety, residual stress and distortion, welding design, costs and quality assurance, as well as the welding of steel and aluminium.
The new edition of Welding processes handbook confirms its reputation as a concise, authoritative and practical introduction to welding and its applications for both students and engineers. It is designed to meet the requirements of Module 1: Welding processes and equipment of the International Institute of Welding (IIW) guidelines for the training of welding personnel at IWE, IWT, IWS and IWP level.
Key Features
- This new edition has been substantially revised and extended to reflect the latest developments in the main welding technologies and their applications
- Reviews gas welding and discusses the fundamentals of arc welding, including arc physics and power sources, before covering the range of arc welding techniques, including TIG, plasma, MIG/MAG, MMA and submerged arc welding
- Examines a range of important welding technologies, such as resistance and laser welding and the use of welding techniques for cutting, surface cladding and hardfacing, soldering and brazing
Readership
Student text; for students and engineers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 8th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095183
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780857095107
About the Authors
K Weman Author
Professor Klas Weman currently works for WEMAB AB in Sweden. He has previously worked for ESAB Welding Equipment AB and in the Welding Technology Department of the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.
Affiliations and Expertise
WEMAB AB