Welding for Challenging Environments documents the proceedings of the International Conference on Welding for Challenging Environments held in Ontario, Canada on October 15-17, 1985. This compilation provides a unique reference to the state of technological development, research, and application of welded fabrications in challenging environments. This book discusses the developments in pulsed gas metal arc welding; pulsed FM-GMA welding; and narrow gap welding of pressure vessels. The fracture toughness considerations for offshore structures; microcomputer method for predicting preheat temperatures; and submerged arc welding of high yield strength steel are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the influence of nitrogen content on deposited weld metal notch toughness gas-metal-slag interactions of binary fluxes containing CaF2 and evaluation of susceptibility of welds made with a stable austenitic welding wire to hot cracking. This publication is a good source for welders and metallurgists, as well as students interested in welded fabrications in challenging environments.

Foreword

Recent Developments in Pulsed Gas Metal Arc Welding

Synergic Pulsed GMAW -- In Perspective

Pulsed FM-GMA Welding

New Developments in High Power Laser Welding

Temperature Measurements of Molten Weld Pool along the Keyhole in Laser Beam Welding

All-Position Mechanized and Automatic FCAW Systems for the Fabrication of Offshore Structures and Arctic Vessels

Heavy Section Weldments with a GMAW Narrow Gap Welding Process

Extra Heavy Steel Plates Produced by Thermo-Mechanical Process for Arctic Offshore Structures and Ships in Icy Sea Areas

The Development of Welding Procedures for Arctic Structures and Offshore Platforms Using TMCP (Thermo-Mechanical Controlled Process) Steel Plates

Some Factors Affecting the Mechanical Properties of Submerged Arc Narrow Gap Welds

Narrow Gap Welding of Pressure Vessels — A Manufacturer's View

Narrow Gap Welding of 2" HY-100 Plate Using Closed Loop, Adaptive-Feedback, Through-the-Arc Tracking Technology

Fracture Toughness Considerations for Offshore Structures in U.K. Waters

The Effects of PWHT on the Toughness of Shielded Metal Arc Weld Metals for Use in Canadian Offshore Structure Fabrication

The Relevance of CTOD in Cross Welded Joints with Weld Metal Overmatching in Strength

First Report of HAZ Study

Technological Challenges in Welding for Canadian Offshore Environments

Testing of the 125 MM and 200 MM Thick Low-Strength Low-Carbon Steel for the Construction of a Tripod Tower Platform (TTP)

The Behavior of Longitudinal High Frequency Induction Welded Pipes in the H2S Environment

Estimation of Maximum Hardness and Cracking Susceptibility of Heat-Affected Zones in Underwater Wet Welding of Steels

Prediction of Thermal History of Repair Welds

A Microcomputer Method for Predicting Preheat Temperatures

Relationship Between Wire Feed Speed and Submerged-Arc-Welding Parameters

Influence of the Hole-Side Plastic Deformation as a Result of the Stress Concentration on the Accuracy of Residual Welding Stress Measurement by Small Blind Hold Relaxation Method and Its Modification

The Effect of Heat Treatment on the Microstructure and Properties of Structural Steel Weld Deposits

2 1/4 CR-1 Mo-Filler Metals with High Toughness Properties after Step Cooling

Submerged Arc Welding of High Yield Strength Steel

Influence of Nitrogen Content on Deposited Weld Metal Notch Toughness

Effect of Ambient Pressure and Shielding Gas Flow on Hydrogen and Nitrogen Contamination of Hyperbaric Tig and GMA Welds

High-Strength, High Fracture Toughness Submerged-Arc Weld for Arctic Line Pipe

Gas-Metal-Slag Interactions of Binary Fluxes Containing CaF2

Evaluation of Susceptibility of Welds Made with a Stable Austenitic Welding Wire to Hot Cracking

Conference Discussion

Subject Index

