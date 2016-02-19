Welding Craft Practice
2nd Edition
Electric Arc Welding and Related Studies
Description
Welding Craft Practice, Second Edition, Volume 2: Electric Arc Welding and Related Studies focuses on the techniques, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in electric arc welding.
The book first elaborates on plant, procedure, and equipment, method, and special techniques. Topics include atomic hydrogen welding, argon arc process, building of worn parts, welding procedure for cast iron, butt welds in mild steel, tee and lap joints, striking and maintaining the arc, and electrodes and electrode classification. The text then elaborates on heat and temperature, elementary electricity, and engineering drawing. Discussions focus on straight-line constructions and scales, surface development, production of electricity, resistance, electrical power and energy, electromagnetic induction, and heat transfer. The publication takes a look at mathematics, including fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion, and the metric system of linear measurement.
The manuscript is a dependable reference for researchers interested in electric arc welding.
Table of Contents
(partial) Electric arc welding: Plant
Procedure and equipment
Method
Special techniques
Related Studies: Heat and temperature
Elementary electricity
Engineering drawing
Mathematics
Appendix 1 - Glossary of welding and general terms and abbreviations
Appendix 2 - Revision questions
Index
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1980
- Published:
- 1st July 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285665