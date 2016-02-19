Welding Craft Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080242590, 9781483285665

Welding Craft Practice

2nd Edition

Electric Arc Welding and Related Studies

Authors: N. Parkin C. R. Flood
eBook ISBN: 9781483285665
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st July 1980
Description

Welding Craft Practice, Second Edition, Volume 2: Electric Arc Welding and Related Studies focuses on the techniques, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in electric arc welding.

The book first elaborates on plant, procedure, and equipment, method, and special techniques. Topics include atomic hydrogen welding, argon arc process, building of worn parts, welding procedure for cast iron, butt welds in mild steel, tee and lap joints, striking and maintaining the arc, and electrodes and electrode classification. The text then elaborates on heat and temperature, elementary electricity, and engineering drawing. Discussions focus on straight-line constructions and scales, surface development, production of electricity, resistance, electrical power and energy, electromagnetic induction, and heat transfer. The publication takes a look at mathematics, including fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion, and the metric system of linear measurement.

The manuscript is a dependable reference for researchers interested in electric arc welding.

Table of Contents

(partial) Electric arc welding: Plant

Procedure and equipment

Method

Special techniques

Related Studies: Heat and temperature

Elementary electricity

Engineering drawing

Mathematics

Appendix 1 - Glossary of welding and general terms and abbreviations

Appendix 2 - Revision questions

Index

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285665

N. Parkin

C. R. Flood

