Welding Craft Practice, Second Edition, Volume 2: Electric Arc Welding and Related Studies focuses on the techniques, methodologies, principles, and approaches involved in electric arc welding.

The book first elaborates on plant, procedure, and equipment, method, and special techniques. Topics include atomic hydrogen welding, argon arc process, building of worn parts, welding procedure for cast iron, butt welds in mild steel, tee and lap joints, striking and maintaining the arc, and electrodes and electrode classification. The text then elaborates on heat and temperature, elementary electricity, and engineering drawing. Discussions focus on straight-line constructions and scales, surface development, production of electricity, resistance, electrical power and energy, electromagnetic induction, and heat transfer. The publication takes a look at mathematics, including fractions, percentages, ratio and proportion, and the metric system of linear measurement.

The manuscript is a dependable reference for researchers interested in electric arc welding.