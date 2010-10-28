Welding and Joining of Magnesium Alloys
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 General: Introduction to the welding and joining of magnesium; Welding metallurgy of magnesium alloys; Preparation for welding of magnesium alloys; Welding materials for magnesium alloys; Welding and joining of magnesium alloys to aluminium alloys; The joining of magnesium alloys to steel; Corrosion and protection of magnesium alloy welds. Part 2 Particular welding and joining techniques: Brazing and soldering of magnesium alloys; Mechanical joining of magnesium alloys; Adhesive bonding of magnesium alloys; Gas-tungsten arc welding (GTAW) of magnesium alloys; Metal inert gas welding (MIG) of magnesium alloys; Variable polarity plasma arc welding of magnesium alloys; Hybrid laser-arc welding of magnesium alloys; Activating flux tungsten inert gas (A-TIG) of magnesium alloys; Friction stir welding of magnesium alloys; Laser welding of magnesium alloys; Resistance spot welding of magnesium alloys; Electro-magnetic welding of Mg alloys.
Description
Due to the wide application of magnesium alloys in metals manufacturing, it is very important to employ a reliable method of joining these reactive metals together and to other alloys. Welding and joining of magnesium alloys provides a detailed review of both established and new techniques for magnesium alloy welding and their characteristics, limitations and applications.
Part one covers general issues in magnesium welding and joining, such as welding materials, metallurgy and the joining of magnesium alloys to other metals such as aluminium and steel. The corrosion and protection of magnesium alloy welds are also discussed. In part two particular welding and joining techniques are reviewed, with chapters covering such topics as inert gas welding, metal inert gas welding and laser welding, as well as soldering, mechanical joining and adhesive bonding. The application of newer techniques to magnesium alloys, such as hybrid laser-arc welding, activating flux tungsten inert gas welding and friction stir, is also discussed.
With its distinguished editor and expert team of contributors, Welding and joining of magnesium alloys is a comprehensive reference for producers of primary magnesium and those using magnesium alloys in the welding, automotive and other such industries, as well as academic researchers in metallurgy and materials science.
Key Features
- Provides a detailed review of both established and new techniques for magnesium alloys welding and their characteristics, limitations and applications
- Both the weldability of magnesium alloys and weldability to other metals is assessed as well as the preparation required for welding featuring surface treatment
- Particular welding and joining technologies are explored in detail with particular chapters examining hybrid laser-arc welding, laser welding and resistance spot welding
Readership
Producers of primary magnesium and those using magnesium alloys in the welding, automotive, and other such industries and academic researchers in metallurgy and materials science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 28th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857090423
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696924
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
L Liu Editor
Dr Liming Liu is a Professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Dalian University of Technology, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dalian University of Technology, China