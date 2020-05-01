Welding and Joining of Aerospace Materials
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
Part I Welding techniques
1. New welding techniques for aerospace engineering
2. Inertia friction welding (IFW) for aerospace applications
3. Laser welding of metals for aerospace and other applications
4. Hybrid laser-arc welding of aerospace and other materials
5. Heat-affected zone cracking in welded nickel superalloys
Part II Other joining techniques
6. Assessing the riveting process and the quality of riveted joints in aerospace and other applications
7. Quality control and non-destructive testing of self-piercing riveted joints in aerospace and other applications
8. Improvements in bonding metals for aerospace and other applications
9. Composite to metal bonding in aerospace and other applications
10. Diffusion bonding of metal alloys in aerospace and other applications
11. High-temperature brazing in aerospace engineering
12. Electron Beam Welding
13. Friction Stir Welding
14. Recent Developments in Arc Welding
15. Weld-bead cracking
Appendix: Linear friction welding in aerospace engineering
Description
Welding and joining techniques continue to play an essential role in both the manufacture and in-service repair of aerospace structures and components, and these techniques become more advanced as new, complex materials are developed. The 2nd edition of Welding and Joining of Aerospace Materials brings together an international team of experts with updated and new chapters on electron beam welding, friction stir welding, weld-bead cracking, and recent developments in arc welding. Welding and Joining of Aerospace Materials is an essential reference for engineers and designers in the aerospace, materials and welding and joining industries, as well as companies and other organizations operating in these sectors and all those with an academic research interest in the subject.
Key Features
- Highlights new trends and techniques for aerospace materials and manufacture and repair of their components
- Covers many joining techniques, including riveting, composite-to-metal bonding and diffusion bonding
- Updated coverage on recently developed welding techniques for aerospace materials
Readership
Academia (Universities, research centers, training institutions) and industry (stakeholders, operators, manufactures)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 560
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128191408
About the Editors
Mahesh Chaturvedi Editor
Mahesh C. Chaturvedi is Professor Emeritus in the Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering at the University of Manitoba, Canada.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Manitoba, Canada