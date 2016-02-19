Weldability of Ferritic Steels - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855730922, 9781845698935

Weldability of Ferritic Steels

1st Edition

Authors: Norman Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9781845698935
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730922
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 1994
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

Factors influencing weldability; Potential welding problem areas; Solidification cracking; Lamellar tearing; Hydrogen cracking; Reheat cracking; Faults of welding; Inspection for defects; Joint integrity; Service problems; Repair.

Description

This book is chiefly concerned with the conventional fusion welding processes and their problems and will be of value to practical welding engineers, inspectors and metallurgists. The author also has inmind the needs of those concerned with design and specification, recognising the importance of dealing with problems at the design stage.

Readership

welding engineers, inspectors, and metallurgists

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698935
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855730922

About the Authors

Norman Bailey

