Weldability of Ferritic Steels
1st Edition
Authors: Norman Bailey
eBook ISBN: 9781845698935
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855730922
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 1994
Page Count: 304
View all volumes in this series: Woodhead Publishing Series in Welding and Other Joining Technologies
Table of Contents
Factors influencing weldability; Potential welding problem areas; Solidification cracking; Lamellar tearing; Hydrogen cracking; Reheat cracking; Faults of welding; Inspection for defects; Joint integrity; Service problems; Repair.
Description
This book is chiefly concerned with the conventional fusion welding processes and their problems and will be of value to practical welding engineers, inspectors and metallurgists. The author also has inmind the needs of those concerned with design and specification, recognising the importance of dealing with problems at the design stage.
Readership
welding engineers, inspectors, and metallurgists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1994
- Published:
- 31st May 1994
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845698935
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855730922
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Norman Bailey Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.