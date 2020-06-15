Weir & Abrahams' Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy
6th Edition
Table of Contents
- Brain and cranial nerves
2. Skull, orbits, paranasal sinuses and face
3. Neck
4. Vertebral column and spinal cord
5. Upper limb
6. Breast and axilla
7. Thorax: non cardiac
8. Thorax: cardiac
9. Abdomen and pelvis: cross-sectional
10. Abdomen and pelvis: non cross-sectional
11. Lower limb
12. Functional imaging
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 15th June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702079269
About the Author
Jonathan Spratt
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Director of Radiology, City Hospitals Sunderland, UK
Lonie Salkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI
Marios Loukas
Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI
Tom Turmezei
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Student, Information Engineering, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
Jamie Weir
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK MB, BS, FRCP(Ed), FRCR, Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK.
Peter Abrahams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom