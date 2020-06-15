Weir & Abrahams' Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702079269

Weir & Abrahams' Imaging Atlas of Human Anatomy

6th Edition

Authors: Jonathan Spratt Lonie Salkowski Marios Loukas Tom Turmezei Jamie Weir Peter Abrahams
Paperback ISBN: 9780702079269
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th June 2020
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

  1. Brain and cranial nerves
    2. Skull, orbits, paranasal sinuses and face
    3. Neck
    4. Vertebral column and spinal cord
    5. Upper limb
    6. Breast and axilla
    7. Thorax: non cardiac
    8. Thorax: cardiac
    9. Abdomen and pelvis: cross-sectional
    10. Abdomen and pelvis: non cross-sectional
    11. Lower limb
    12. Functional imaging

Details

About the Author

Jonathan Spratt

Clinical Director of Radiology, City Hospitals Sunderland, UK

Lonie Salkowski

Professor of Radiology, University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI

Marios Loukas

Chair and Professor in the Department of Anatomical Sciences at St. George’s University who has written extensively in the field of anatomy and on the peripheral nerves.

Dean of Basic Sciences, Dean of Research, Professor and Co-chair, Department of Anatomical Sciences, School of Medicine, St.George's University, Grenada WI

Tom Turmezei

Research Student, Information Engineering, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK

Jamie Weir

Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK MB, BS, FRCP(Ed), FRCR, Clinical Professor of Radiology, Aberdeen Royal Hospitals NHS Trust, Aberdeen, UK.

Peter Abrahams

Professor Emeritus of Clinical Anatomy, Institute of Clinical Education, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, United Kingdom

