WEEE Recycling
1st Edition
Research, Development, and Policies
Description
WEEE Recycling: Research, Development, and Policies covers policies, research, development, and challenges in recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE). The book introduces WEEE management and then covers the environmental, economic, and societal applications of e-waste recycling, focusing on the technical challenges to designing efficient and sustainable recycling processes—including physical separation, pyrometallurgical, and hydrometallurgical processes. The development of processes for recovering strategic and critical metals from urban mining is a priority for many countries, especially those having few available ores mining.
Key Features
- Describes the two metallurgical processes—hydro- and pyro-metallurgy—and their application in recycling of metals
- Provides a life cycle analysis in the WEEE recycling of metals
- Outlines how to determine economic parameters in the recycling of waste metals
- Discusses the socio economic and environmental implication of metal recycling
Readership
Chemical engineers, metallurgists, technicians from industry and academic researchers involved in hydrometallurgy, life cycle analysis, and recycling. University professors and students are also key readers, as more and more interest and concern is emerging around WEEE recycling in educational programs
Table of Contents
Introduction
Alexandre Chagnes, Gerard Cote, Christian Ekberg, M. Nilson and Teodora Valeria Retegan
1. Waste electrical and electronic equipment take-back schemes
Richard Toffolet
2. Dynamic representation of the stocks and fluxes of metals in the economy
Dominique Alain Guyonnet
3. Physical separation processes in WEEE recyclinghe recovery of metals from WEEE
Nour-Eddine Menad
4. Electrostatic Separation of Metals and Plastics from WEEE
Lucian Dascalescu
5. Pyrometallurgical processes for the recovery of metals from WEEE
Burçak Ebin and Mehmet Ikbal Isik
6. Hydrometallurgical processes for the recovery of metals from WEEE
Teodora Valeria Retegan and Cristian Tunsu
7. Lifecycle analyses in WEEE recycling
Gonzalo Rodriguez Garcia and Marcel Weil
Conclusion
Alexandre Chagnes, Gerard Cote, Christian Ekberg, M. Nilson and Teodora Valeria Retegan
Details
- No. of pages:
- 234
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 25th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033647
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128033630
About the Editor
Alexandre Chagnes
Dr. Alexandre Chagnes is the author or co-author of 52 open literature publications and 52 conferences in solution chemistry, thermodynamic, electrochemistry and separation sciences, Dr. Alexandre Chagnes uses his expertise in the fields of lithium-ion batteries and hydrometallurgy for managing research programs funded by international companies such as Areva, Renault, Eramet, Prayon, etc. He has recently joined the French energy and electrochemical storage network (RS2E) for working on lithium batteries recycling processes and he is vice-president of the extractive metallurgy section of the French mineral industry society (SIM). He has recently organized with Dr. Jolanta Swiatowska a symposium in New-Orleans (USA) entitled “Lithium Process Chemistry: Resources Extraction, Metal Production and Recycle” in the framework of the 245th ACS meeting and he has recently published a review on lithium battery recycling processes in Journal of Chemical and Biochemical Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chimie ParisTech-CNRS, Institut de Recherche de Chimie Paris, Paris, France
Gérard Cote
ENSCP - IRCP - 11 Rue Pierre et Marie Curie 75005 Paris.
Gerard COTE, senior professor, has been working over thirty eight years in the field of hydrometallurgy. He is currently Deputy Director of the ENSCP in charge of industrial relationships and project leader of the ParisTech Chairs “Nuclear Engineering” and “Urban Mines” supported by AREVA and Eco-systèmes, respectively. He is author of 170 publications in peer-reviewed journals (130) and proceedings (40) in the field of solution chemistry and separation science and is inventor of 3 international patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chimie ParisTech-CNRS, Institut de Recherche de Chimie Paris, Paris, France
Christian Ekberg
Christian Ekberg is a full professor in Industrial Materials Recycling (since 2007) as well as a full professor in Nuclear Chemistry (since 2012) at Chalmers University of Technology, Göteborg, Sweden. He is also an elected member of the Royal Swedish Academy for Engineering Sciences. The main research focus on the last 25 years has been solution chemistry of the lightest to the heaviest elements in the periodic table (thermodynamics, solvent extraction etc) as well as statistical uncertainty analysis. In later years the focus has started to include recycling processes from various sources as well as the new Gen IV nuclear reactor systems. He has published more than 120 reviewed scientific papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Chalmers University of Technology, Göteborg, Sweden
Mikael Nilsson
Mikael NILSSON is an assistant professor in the department of Chemical Engineering and Materials Science at University of California Irvine. He has more than 10 years of experience in liquid-liquid extraction, both fundamental science and process development. His research spans materials recovery from used nuclear fuel, production methods for medical isotope, radiation damage in liquid-liquid extraction processes, and new routes for rare-earth recovery from mine tailings. He is the former chair of the Separation Science and Technology subdivision of the ACS. At UCI he maintains a group of ~10 PhD graduate students in the UCI Nuclear group and teaches courses in Nuclear Fuel Cycles and Nuclear and Radiochemistry, as well as Advanced Chemical Engineering Thermodynamics and Chemical Engineering Lab classes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering and Materials Science, University of California at Irvine, Irvine CA, USA
Teodora Retegan
Teodora Retegan is a researcher (PhD) at Chalmers University of Technology, Gothenburg, Sweden since 2009 in Nuclear Chemistry and Industrial Materials Recycling group. There she conducts research related to extraction and separation of metals by means of solvent extraction from different streams like: spent nuclear fuel, electronic waste (WEEE), mining industry (primary and secondary sources) and secondary waste from industrial processes. She has been working in close relation with industry and is/has been leading or contributing to numerous projects related to industrial applications. She de facto supervising 3 PhD students in industrial recycling and is referee for 2 more (industrial design and recycling of nuclear waste). She is acting as reviewer for scientific journals and different national or international (European) funding bodies. She is also the recipient of two national Environmental prizes for Strategies for discarding of WEEE, especially smaller electronic devices (2010) from Renova and for Recycling and detoxification of waste fluorescent lamps and CFLs (2014) from The Foundation of King Carl XVI Gustaf's 50th Anniversary Fund for Science, Technology and Environment.
Affiliations and Expertise
Nuclear Chemistry and Industrial Materials Recycling, Gothenburg, Sweden