Weedon's Skin Pathology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702075827

Weedon's Skin Pathology

5th Edition

Authors: James Patterson
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702075827
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st February 2020
Page Count: 1280
Description

Encyclopedic and authoritative, Weedon’s Skin Pathology has earned outstanding reviews and accolades from practicing and trainee dermatopathologists, general pathologists, and dermatologists worldwide. The 5th Edition continues the tradition of excellence, helping you accurately and efficiently sign out challenging skin cases in everyday practice, while also keeping you up to date with recent advances in the field. This single-authored text provides comprehensive coverage of the full spectrum of dermatopathological entities, both inflammatory and neoplastic, highlighted by more than 1,200 large-sized, high-quality illustrations.

Details

No. of pages:
1280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st February 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702075827

About the Author

James Patterson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology and Dermatology, Director of Dermatopathology, University of Virginia Health System, Charlottesville, Virginia

