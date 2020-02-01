Encyclopedic and authoritative, Weedon’s Skin Pathology has earned outstanding reviews and accolades from practicing and trainee dermatopathologists, general pathologists, and dermatologists worldwide. The 5th Edition continues the tradition of excellence, helping you accurately and efficiently sign out challenging skin cases in everyday practice, while also keeping you up to date with recent advances in the field. This single-authored text provides comprehensive coverage of the full spectrum of dermatopathological entities, both inflammatory and neoplastic, highlighted by more than 1,200 large-sized, high-quality illustrations.