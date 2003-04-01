Web Services, Service-Oriented Architectures, and Cloud Computing

Web services are leading to the use of more packaged software either as an internal service or an external service available over the Internet. These services, which will be connected together to create the information technology systems of the future, will require less custom software in our organizations and more creativity in the connections between the services. This book begins with a high-level example of how an average person in an organization might interact with a service-oriented architecture. As the book progresses, more technical detail is added in a "peeling of the onion" approach. The leadership opportunities within these developing service-oriented architectures are also explained. At the end of the book there is a compendium or "pocket library" for software technology related to service-oriented architectures.