Web Project Management

Preface. The World of the Web Project Manager:
1 Setting the Scene.
1.1 Project Management Principles
1.1.1 The Force of Change on the Web
1.1.2 Parallel Development on Web Projects
1.1.3 Broader Skill Set Needed for Web Work
1.2 Roles and Responsibilities of the Web Project Manager
1.2.1 Knowledge
1.2.2 Communications
1.2.3 Documentation
1.2.4 Quality Control
1.2.5 Development
1.3 Where Do the Project Manager's Responsibilities Begin and End?
1.4 Attributes of a Good Project Manager
1.5 The Rewards of Being a Web Project Manager
1.6 The Composition of a Web Development Team
1.6.1 The Evolution of Web Development Teams
1.6.2 The Necessary Skills Within a Web Development Team
1.6.3 Team Structure
1.6.4 Roles and Responsibilities
1.7 Once upon a Time . . .
1.8 Summary
Method:
2 A Web Project Method.
2.1 The Importance of Having a Method
2.2 Different Methods for Different Purposes
2.3 Summary
3 The Project Road Map.
3.1 Project Phases and Work Stages
3.1.1 Phase 1 Overview: Preproduction
3.1.2 Phase 2 Overview: Production
3.1.3 Phase 3 Overview: Maintenance
3.1.4 Phase 4 Overview: Evaluation
3.2 Individual Projects as Part of a "Virtuous" Development Spiral
3.3 Team Workflow Throughout Project Work Stages
3.4 Project Manager Competencies and Tasks Mapped to Work Stages
3.5 Summary
4 Work Stage 1: Project Clarification.
4.1 Where the Project Manager Fits In
4.2 The Importance of Getting a High-Level Project Sponsor
4.3 The Opportunities at This Stage
4.4 Discover, Refine, Define
4.4.1 Discover
4.4.2 Refine
4.4.3 Define
4.5 Commercial Requirements
4.6 Creative Requirements
4.7 Technical Requirements
4.8 Content Requirements
4.9 The Project Brief
4.10 Budgets, Schedules, and Resources
4.11 Summary
5 Work Stage 2: Solution Definition.
5.1 The Project Manager's Role
5.1.1 Bring In the Consultants
5.1.2 How the Bidding Process Fits into the Preproduction Phase
5.1.3 Defining How You Will Run the Project
5.1.4 An Opportunity to Learn
5.2 Defining a Web Strategy
5.2.1 Review of Strategic Objectives
5.2.2 Development of a Business Case
5.2.3 Development of a Business Model
5.2.4 Development of the Web Proposition
5.2.5 Implementation and Organizational Requirements
5.2.6 A Web Strategy Example
5.3 The Creative Solution
5.3.1 The Creative Environment
5.3.2 Brainstorming
5.3.3 Brand Development
5.3.4 The Look and Feel
5.3.5 The Tone and Editorial Voice
5.4 The Technical Solution
5.4.1 Keeping Abreast of Technical Advances
5.4.2 The Responsibilities of the Technical Solution Team
5.5 The Content Solution
5.5.1 Working with an External Content Provider
5.5.2 The Importance of the Format of Content
5.5.3 Ensure Content Is Ready for Web Use
5.5.4 Start Content Creation and Preparation Early
5.5.5 Defining Editorial Procedures and Update Mechanisms
5.6 The Project Management Solution
5.6.1 Start to Involve the Implementation Team
5.6.2 Set Up Regular Meetings
5.6.3 Team Agreements, Main Points of Contact, Reporting, and Sign-Off
5.6.4 Set Up Working Environment
5.6.5 Terms and Conditions of Work
5.6.6 Fallback and Recovery Plans
5.6.7 Resourcing
5.7 Summary
6 Work Stage 3: Project Specification .
6.1 The Importance of the Project Specification
6.1.1 The Importance to the Team
6.1.2 The Work Involved
6.1.3 The Cost Involved
6.1.4 Contracts
6.2 The Content of the Project Specification Document
6.2.1 Version Control
6.2.2 Distribution List
6.2.3 Contents
6.2.4 Introduction
6.2.5 Project Objectives
6.2.6 Success Criteria
6.2.7 The Site Map
6.2.8 The Functional Specification
6.2.9 The Technical Specification
6.2.10 The Content Plan
6.2.11 Marketing
6.2.12 QA and Testing
6.2.13 Updates and Maintenance
6.2.14 Critical Path
6.2.15 Budget
6.2.16 Appendix
6.3 Summary
7 Work Stage 4: Content .
7.1 Introduction to the Content Work Stage
7.2 Responsibilities of the Project Manager
7.3 Sourcing Content
7.3.1 Content Syndication and Creation
7.3.2 Free Content and Functionality
7.3.3 Content Repurposing
7.3.4 Stock and Library Content
7.4 Managing Content Providers
7.5 Content Formats
7.5.1 Considerations for Text
7.5.2 Considerations for Imagery
7.5.3 Considerations for Audio
7.5.4 Considerations for Video
7.6 Content Delivery
7.6.1 Mail and Email
7.6.2 ISDN
7.6.3 HTTP and FTP
7.6.4 Zipping and Stuffing
7.7 Asset Tracking and Management
7.7.1 File Structures
7.7.2 Databases
7.7.3 Content Tracking
7.7.4 Viruses
7.7.5 Back Up
7.8 Managing Copywriters
7.8.1 The Challenges the Copywriter Faces
7.8.2 How to Help the Copywriter
7.8.3 Presenting Copy Work to the Client
7.8.4 Constructive Criticism
7.9 Storyboarding
7.9.1 What Storyboards Should Contain
7.9.2 Methods of Storyboarding
7.10 Content Management Systems
7.10.1 Separation of Content and Presentation
7.10.2 Customer Relationship Management
7.10.3 Considerations Surrounding CMS
7.11 Summary
8 Work Stage 5: Design and Construction.
8.1 Forward Planning
8.1.1 Things to Prioritize in Forward Planning
8.1.2 Setting Up the Server
8.2 Meetings
8.2.1 Importance of Meetings
8.2.2 A Format for Effective Meetings
8.2.3 Kick-Off Meetings
8.3 Briefing Your Team
8.3.1 When to Prepare Briefs
8.3.2 Briefing Meetings
8.3.3 Scope of the Brief
8.3.4 Contents of the Brief
8.3.5 Briefing on Changes
8.4 Working Environment
8.4.1 Location of the Team
8.4.2 Tools and Materials
8.4.3 Management and Reporting Structures
8.4.4 The Development Environment
8.5 Team Management
8.5.1 Tell Them About You
8.5.2 Understand Their Jobs
8.5.3 Involvement in Client Meetings
8.5.4 Workflow
8.5.5 Resolving Issues
8.5.6 Staying in Touch
8.6 Work in Progress
8.6.1 Reporting on WIP
8.6.2 Showing WIP
8.7 Sign-Off
8.7.1 The Dangers in Omitting Sign-Off
8.7.2 Approaches to Getting Sign-Off
8.8 Change Control
8.8.1 Recognizing When a Change Matters
8.8.2 Change Request Forms
8.8.3 Managing the Client's Expectations
8.9 Documentation
8.10 Prototyping
8.10.1 Market Research
8.10.2 Approaches to Prototyping
8.10.3 Forms of Prototyping
8.11 Troubleshooting
8.11.1 Catch Problems Before They Become Problems
8.11.2 Turn a Problem to Your Favor
8.11.3 Share the Problem
8.11.4 Why Is the Client Having a Problem That You Are Not?
8.12 Summary
9 Work Stage 6: Testing, Launch, and Handover.
9.1 Testing
9.1.1 Selling the Importance of Testing
9.1.2 Types of Testing
9.2 Launch
9.3 Handover
9.4 Summary
10 Work Stage 7: Maintenance.
10.1 The Project Manager's Input
10.2 Who Should Form the Maintenance Team
10.3 How the Site Should Be Maintained
10.4 Service-Level Agreements
10.4.1 Content of the SLA
10.4.2 Tasks for Client's Internal Update Team
10.4.3 Ongoing Tasks for Web Development Team
10.4.4 Commitments to Meetings
10.4.5 Site Access Control
10.4.6 Termination Notice Periods
10.4.7 Training and Development
10.4.8 Response Times, Error Handling, and Resolution Procedures
10.4.9 Data Storage and Site Recovery
10.4.10 Data Ownership and Use
10.4.11 Project Documentation
10.4.12 Performance Monitoring/Management Reporting
10.4.13 Liaison with Third Parties
10.4.14 Software and Hardware Upgrades
10.4.15 Maintenance Team
10.4.16 Costs
10.5 Summary
11 Work Stage 8: Review and Evaluation.
11.1 How the Project Manager Contributes
11.2 The Project Review
11.3 The Value of Evaluation
11.3.1 Measuring ROI
11.3.2 Increasing ROI
11.3.3 Decision Support
11.3.4 Performing to Standards
11.4 Quantitative Metrics and Analysis
11.5 Qualitative Metrics and Analysis
11.6 Summary
Case Study:
12 Reality Bytes.
12.1 Project Background and Overview: www.channel5.co.uk
12.1.1 Project Clarification
12.1.2 Solution Definition
12.1.3 Project Specification
12.1.4 Content
12.1.5 Design and Construction
12.1.6 Testing, Launch, and Handover
12.1.7 Maintenance
12.1.8 Review and Evaluation
12.2 Summary
Appendix A Resources.
Appendix B Recommended Reading.
Index.