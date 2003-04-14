Web Bloopers
1st Edition
60 Common Web Design Mistakes, and How to Avoid Them
Table of Contents
Foreword Acknowledgments Introduction Part I: Bloopers in the Content and Functionality of the Website Chapter 1 — Content Bloopers Chapter 2 — Task-Support Bloopers Part II: Bloopers in the User Interface of the Website Chapter 3 — Navigation Bloopers Chapter 4 — Form Bloopers Chapter 5 — Search Bloopers Part III: Bloopers in the Presentation of the Website Chapter 6 — Text & Writing Bloopers Chapter 7 — Link Appearance Bloopers Chapter 8 — Graphic and Layout Bloopers Epilogue Appendices Bibliography Index About the Author
Description
The dot.com crash of 2000 was a wake-up call, and told us that the Web has far to go before achieving the acceptance predicted for it in '95. A large part of what is missing is quality; a primary component of the missing quality is usability. The Web is not nearly as easy to use as it needs to be for the average person to rely on it for everyday information, commerce, and entertainment.
In response to strong feedback from readers of GUI BLOOPERS calling for a book devoted exclusively to Web design bloopers, Jeff Johnson calls attention to the most frequently occurring and annoying design bloopers from real web sites he has worked on or researched. Not just a critique of these bloopers and their sites, this book shows how to correct or avoid the blooper and gives a detailed analysis of each design problem.
Key Features
- Discusses in detail 60 of the most common and critical web design mistakes, along with the solutions, challenges, and tradeoffs associated with them.
- Covers important subject areas such as: content, task-support, navigation, forms, searches, writing, link appearance, and graphic design and layout.
- Organized and formatted based on the results of its own usability test performed by web designers themselves.
- Features its own web site (www.web-bloopers.com)with new and emerging web design no-no's (because new bloopers are born every day) along with a much requested printable blooper checklist for web designers and developers to use.
Readership
Web designers, Web application programmers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 14th April 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080520896
Reviews
"Jeff Johnson’s sharp eye for usability, coupled with plenty of examples and recommendations, can transform even the dullest and most complicated site into a sleek example of Web usability." --Nina Malakooty on Firstmonday.org "Engaging, Educational, Enjoyable, Erudite: Excellent!" --Dr. Jakob Nielsen, Nielsen Norman Group "Many of the examples are priceless — just reading them made my blood boil with recognition." --Howard Tamler, Principal, HT Consulting "If you are part of a Web team, Web Bloopers is a must-have book. If you know anyone who is developing Web sites, give them this book as a present. It's fun and it's informative...Get and read this book. Give it to your favorite Web developers--and to your least favorite Web developers. You'll all learn from it." --Ginny Redish in Technical Communication "Each section puts a name to a common mistake, gives several real-world examples of its occurrence, and then explains what the site's designers should have done instead." - C/C++ Journal
About the Authors
Jeff Johnson Author
Jeff Johnson is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the University of San Francisco. He is also a principal at Wiser Usability, a consultancy focused on elder usability. After earning B.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Yale and Stanford, he worked as a UI designer, implementer, manager, usability tester, and researcher at Cromemco, Xerox, US West, Hewlett-Packard, and Sun. He has taught at Stanford, Mills, and the University of Canterbury. He is a member of the ACM SIGCHI Academy and a recipient of SIGCHI's Lifetime Achievement in Practice Award. He has authored articles on a variety of topics in HCI, as well as the books GUI Bloopers (1st and 2nd eds.), Web Bloopers, Designing with the Mind in Mind (1st and 2nd eds.), Conceptual Models: Core to Good Design (with Austin Henderson), and Designing User Interfaces for an Aging Population (with Kate Finn).
Affiliations and Expertise
President and principal consultant, at UI Wizards, Inc.