Web Bloopers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558608405, 9780080520896

Web Bloopers

1st Edition

60 Common Web Design Mistakes, and How to Avoid Them

Authors: Jeff Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780080520896
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 14th April 2003
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
65.95
56.06
70.95
60.31
53.95
45.86
42.99
36.54
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword Acknowledgments Introduction Part I: Bloopers in the Content and Functionality of the Website Chapter 1 — Content Bloopers Chapter 2 — Task-Support Bloopers Part II: Bloopers in the User Interface of the Website Chapter 3 — Navigation Bloopers Chapter 4 — Form Bloopers Chapter 5 — Search Bloopers Part III: Bloopers in the Presentation of the Website Chapter 6 — Text & Writing Bloopers Chapter 7 — Link Appearance Bloopers Chapter 8 — Graphic and Layout Bloopers Epilogue Appendices Bibliography Index About the Author

Description

The dot.com crash of 2000 was a wake-up call, and told us that the Web has far to go before achieving the acceptance predicted for it in '95. A large part of what is missing is quality; a primary component of the missing quality is usability. The Web is not nearly as easy to use as it needs to be for the average person to rely on it for everyday information, commerce, and entertainment.

In response to strong feedback from readers of GUI BLOOPERS calling for a book devoted exclusively to Web design bloopers, Jeff Johnson calls attention to the most frequently occurring and annoying design bloopers from real web sites he has worked on or researched. Not just a critique of these bloopers and their sites, this book shows how to correct or avoid the blooper and gives a detailed analysis of each design problem.

Hear Jeff Johnson's interview podcast on software and website usability at the University of Canterbury (25 min.)

Key Features

  • Discusses in detail 60 of the most common and critical web design mistakes, along with the solutions, challenges, and tradeoffs associated with them.
  • Covers important subject areas such as: content, task-support, navigation, forms, searches, writing, link appearance, and graphic design and layout.
  • Organized and formatted based on the results of its own usability test performed by web designers themselves.
  • Features its own web site (www.web-bloopers.com)with new and emerging web design no-no's (because new bloopers are born every day) along with a much requested printable blooper checklist for web designers and developers to use.

Readership

Web designers, Web application programmers

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080520896

Reviews

"Jeff Johnson’s sharp eye for usability, coupled with plenty of examples and recommendations, can transform even the dullest and most complicated site into a sleek example of Web usability." --Nina Malakooty on Firstmonday.org "Engaging, Educational, Enjoyable, Erudite: Excellent!" --Dr. Jakob Nielsen, Nielsen Norman Group "Many of the examples are priceless — just reading them made my blood boil with recognition." --Howard Tamler, Principal, HT Consulting "If you are part of a Web team, Web Bloopers is a must-have book. If you know anyone who is developing Web sites, give them this book as a present. It's fun and it's informative...Get and read this book. Give it to your favorite Web developers--and to your least favorite Web developers. You'll all learn from it." --Ginny Redish in Technical Communication "Each section puts a name to a common mistake, gives several real-world examples of its occurrence, and then explains what the site's designers should have done instead." - C/C++ Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jeff Johnson

Jeff Johnson Author

Jeff Johnson is an Assistant Professor of Computer Science at the University of San Francisco. He is also a principal at Wiser Usability, a consultancy focused on elder usability. After earning B.A. and Ph.D. degrees from Yale and Stanford, he worked as a UI designer, implementer, manager, usability tester, and researcher at Cromemco, Xerox, US West, Hewlett-Packard, and Sun. He has taught at Stanford, Mills, and the University of Canterbury. He is a member of the ACM SIGCHI Academy and a recipient of SIGCHI's Lifetime Achievement in Practice Award. He has authored articles on a variety of topics in HCI, as well as the books GUI Bloopers (1st and 2nd eds.), Web Bloopers, Designing with the Mind in Mind (1st and 2nd eds.), Conceptual Models: Core to Good Design (with Austin Henderson), and Designing User Interfaces for an Aging Population (with Kate Finn).

Affiliations and Expertise

President and principal consultant, at UI Wizards, Inc.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.