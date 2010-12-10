Web Application Obfuscation
1st Edition
'-/WAFs..Evasion..Filters//alert(/Obfuscation/)-'
Description
Web applications are used every day by millions of users, which is why they are one of the most popular vectors for attackers. Obfuscation of code has allowed hackers to take one attack and create hundreds-if not millions-of variants that can evade your security measures. Web Application Obfuscation takes a look at common Web infrastructure and security controls from an attacker's perspective, allowing the reader to understand the shortcomings of their security systems. Find out how an attacker would bypass different types of security controls, how these very security controls introduce new types of vulnerabilities, and how to avoid common pitfalls in order to strengthen your defenses.
Key Features
- Named a 2011 Best Hacking and Pen Testing Book by InfoSec Reviews
- Looks at security tools like IDS/IPS that are often the only defense in protecting sensitive data and assets
- Evaluates Web application vulnerabilties from the attacker's perspective and explains how these very systems introduce new types of vulnerabilities
- Teaches how to secure your data, including info on browser quirks, new attacks and syntax tricks to add to your defenses against XSS, SQL injection, and more
Readership
Penetration testers, security consultants; IDS Developers; Security Tool Developers; WAF Implementers and Maintainers; Web Developers; and Sys/Net Admins
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: HTML
Chapter 3: JavaScript and VBScript
Chapter 4: Nonalphanumeric JavaScript
Chapter 5: CSS
Chapter 6: PHP
Chapter 7: SQL
Chapter 8: Web Application Firewalls and Client-side Filters
Chapter 9: Mitigating Bypasses and Attacks
Chapter 10: Future Developments
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2010
- Published:
- 10th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781597496056
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597496049
About the Author
Mario Heiderich
Mario Heiderich is a Cologne, Germany-based freelancer and entrepreneur who is devoted to Web application development and security and is currently working on several projects while earning his Ph.D. at Ruhr University in Bochum. He graduated from the University of Applied Sciences in Friedberg/Hessen with a degree in media informatics, and has been working for several German and international companies as a developer and security consultant. In addition to being lead developer for the PHPIDS and author of a German book about Web application security, he has been a speaker at several conferences and a trainer for Web security classes around the world. His work is focused on client-side attacks and defense, especially markup, CSS, and JavaScript, on all major user agents.
Eduardo Alberto Vela Nava
Eduardo Alberto Vela Nava (Application Security Specialist) works as an information security researcher at Google, Inc., with the task of improving the security of Google and the Internet as a whole, by researching security problems and creating solutions to them. His primary focus is Web application security and browser/plug-in security. He has been a presenter focusing on Web security at several conferences around the world. He previously worked at Alibaba Cloud Computing and Hi5 Networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Application Security Specialist, Information Security Researcher, Google, Inc.
Gareth Heyes
Gareth Heyes is based in the United Kingdom and does Web security contracting work and the occasional Web development project. He has been a speaker at the Microsoft BlueHat, Confidence Poland, and OWASP conferences, and is the author of many Web-based tools and sandboxes, including Hackvertor, JSReg, CSSReg, and HTMLReg.
David Lindsay
David Lindsay is a senior security consultant with Cigital Inc., where he works with industry-leading financial, healthcare, and software companies helping to secure their critical applications. He provides professional assessments and remediation assistance in the form of penetration tests, architecture risk analysis, code review, and security training. He researches Web application security vulnerabilities focusing on emerging security issues related to new standards, frameworks, and architectures. He has spoken at many leading security events over the past few years, including the Microsoft BlueHat, BlackHat, and OWASP conferences.
David graduated from the University of Utah with a master's degree in mathematics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Security Consultant, Cigital, Inc.
Awards
Best Hacking and Pen Testing Books 2011, InfoSec Reviews
Reviews
"As the data stored in Web application systems becomes critical to business, the attacks against them are becoming increasingly complex. If you want to move your understanding beyond 'or 1=1--' this book provides the knowledge needed to bypass both filters and detection, crucial for both attack and defence." -- Andrew Waite, Security Researcher, InfoSanity Research
"Intended for advanced network security administrators, penetration testers and web application developers, this guide to web obfuscation presents an in depth technical discussion of the latest methods in site intrusion and Internet attacks. Chapters examine state of the art obfuscation attacks on major website components such as HTML, JavaScript and VBScript, CSS, PHP, SQL and web application firewalls. A final chapter discusses future problems such as the new HTML 5 standards and plug-in vulnerabilities. Chapters include numerous code examples in a variety of languages and formats. Heiderich is a web developer, Nava is a security researcher for Google, Heyes is a security contractor and Lindsay is a security consultant."--SciTechBookNews
"This is a very frightening book and I would advise any security architect to purchase a copy. It’s aimed at the bleeding edge of the technical security market, however, it really does hammer home how difficult security can become when faced with complex applications and protocols. The techniques used in the book are not trivial, but they do show us that the age of the firewall and the IDS may well be over, and the age of security by design has only just begun."--InfoSecReviews.com
"This is a deep technical read and anyone buying it should have a solid understanding of web technologies and some experience of web programming. I would say it is targeted at penetration testers and security architects, but to the security generalist it also opens up new frontiers when it comes to designing for security."--Best Hacking and Pen Testing Books in InfoSecReviews Book Awards