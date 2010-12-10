Web Application Obfuscation

"As the data stored in Web application systems becomes critical to business, the attacks against them are becoming increasingly complex. If you want to move your understanding beyond 'or 1=1--' this book provides the knowledge needed to bypass both filters and detection, crucial for both attack and defence." -- Andrew Waite, Security Researcher, InfoSanity Research

"Intended for advanced network security administrators, penetration testers and web application developers, this guide to web obfuscation presents an in depth technical discussion of the latest methods in site intrusion and Internet attacks. Chapters examine state of the art obfuscation attacks on major website components such as HTML, JavaScript and VBScript, CSS, PHP, SQL and web application firewalls. A final chapter discusses future problems such as the new HTML 5 standards and plug-in vulnerabilities. Chapters include numerous code examples in a variety of languages and formats. Heiderich is a web developer, Nava is a security researcher for Google, Heyes is a security contractor and Lindsay is a security consultant."--SciTechBookNews

"This is a very frightening book and I would advise any security architect to purchase a copy. It’s aimed at the bleeding edge of the technical security market, however, it really does hammer home how difficult security can become when faced with complex applications and protocols. The techniques used in the book are not trivial, but they do show us that the age of the firewall and the IDS may well be over, and the age of security by design has only just begun."--InfoSecReviews.com

"This is a deep technical read and anyone buying it should have a solid understanding of web technologies and some experience of web programming. I would say it is targeted at penetration testers and security architects, but to the security generalist it also opens up new frontiers when it comes to designing for security."--Best Hacking and Pen Testing Books in InfoSecReviews Book Awards