Web 2.0 and Libraries
1st Edition
Impacts, Technologies and Trends
Table of Contents
Part 1 Place: The changing teaching and learning environment; Transforming the library – e-books and e-buildings. Part 2 People: Online social networking, the e-learning holy grail? E-Learning models: A Web 2.0 approach to staff development in higher education. Part 3 Technology: A deployment strategy for maximising the impact of institutional use of Web 2.0; Emerging technologies for learning. Part 4 Conclusion: Meeting the challenge.
Description
In a world where computing power, ubiquity and connectivity create powerful new ways to facilitate learning, this book examines how librarians and information professionals can utilize emerging technologies to expand service and resource delivery. With contributions from leading professionals, including lecturers, librarians and e-learning technologists, this bookl explores strategic approaches for effectively implementing, living with, and managing revolutionary technological change in libraries.
Key Features
- Explores the impact of the social and technological aspects of Web 2.0 on libraries and library services
- Draws on empirical research
- Experienced practitioners
Readership
Information professionals and librarians, students of information science, e-learning and computing, and academics in information science, computing and e-learning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 28th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631851
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343462
Reviews
…a useful book that has come just at the right time., Bulletin des Bibliothèques en France
About the Editors
Dave Parkes Editor
David Parkes is Associate Director of Information Services at Staffordshire University. He is a Fellow of the Higher Education Academy, and writes and speaks widely on the provision of information and digital literacy, e-books and emerging technologies to other universities, publishers, academics and other librarians. He sits on the New Media Consortium Horizon Report Project board for 2010, and a number of publisher advisory boards. He has recently undertaken consultancy for the Oxford University Russia Fund to help develop e-book provision in Russian Universities. He is also Head of the Special Collections and Archives and chairs Inspire West Midlands, a co-operative cross-sector access scheme involving all UK primary health care trusts, higher education, further education, public and special libraries in the region.
Geoff Walton Editor
Geoff Walton is a Subject and Learning Support Librarian and Research Informed teaching (RiT) Project Co-ordinator at Staffordshire University, with specific subject responsibilities for Psychology and Sport & Exercise Science. As RiT Co-ordinator Geoff is involved in identifying synergies between research, teaching, learning, information literacy, e-learning and inquiry-based learning. He is particularly interested in the cognitive processes involved in becoming information literate. His research interests also include developing the online information literacy tool the Assignment Survival Kit (ASK), developing a process for online peer assessment, investigating academic skills needs in undergraduate students and using inquiry-based methods to facilitate learning.
Affiliations and Expertise
Staffordshire University, UK