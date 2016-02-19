Weathering, Soils & Paleosols, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface and Acknowledgements. List of Contributors. A. INTRODUCTION. 1. Reflections on soils and Paleosols (I.P. Martini and W. Chesworth). B. PROCESSES ON AND NEAR THE PLANETARY LAND SURFACE. 2. Weathering systems (W. Chesworth). 3. Extraterrestrial soils - the lunar experience (J.F. Lindsay). 4. Incipient weathering: some new concepts on weathering, clay formation and organization (M. Robert and D. Tessier).5. Alteration products at the earth's surface - the clay minerals (L.J. Evans). 6. Diagenesis and metasomatism of weathering profiles, with emphasis on Precambrian paleosols (H.W. Nesbitt). C. THE PRESENT LAND SURFACE OF THE EARTH. 7. Soils of Alpine mountains (J.P. Legros). 8. Soils of cold climate regions (I.B. Campbell and G.G.C. Claridge). 9. Organic soils (W. Shotyk). Desert soils (A. Watson). 11. Quaternary soil chronosequences in various environments - extremely arid to humid tropical (P.W. Birkeland). 12. Weathering in humid regions, with emphasis on igneous rocks and their metamorphic equivalents (F. Macias and W. Chesworth). D. ADVANCED WEATHERING STAGES ON LANDSCAPES NOT RECENTLY AFFECTED BY TECTONIC OR GLACIAL ACTIVITY. 13. Calcrete (A.R. Milnes). 14. Silicretes (A.R. Milnes and M. Thiry). 15. Diversity and terminology of lateritic profiles (Y. Tardy). 16. Geochemistry and evolution of lateritic landscapes (Y. Tardy and C. Roquin). 17. Metallogeny of weathering: an introduction (D.B. Nahon, B. Boulangé and F. Colin). E. THE ROLE OF PALEOSOLS IN INTERPRETING ANCIENT LANDSCAPES. 18. Paleopedology: stratigraphic relationships and empirical models (V.P. Wright). 19. Underclays and related paleosols associated with coals (R.E. Hughes , P.J. Demaris and W.A. White). 20. Mesozoic and Tertiary paleosols (M.J. Kraus). 21. Paleozoic paleosols (G.J. Retallack). F. CLASSIFICATIONS OF VARIOUS EARTH MATERIALS. 22. Classification of earth materials: a brief examination of examples (W. Chesworth, G.A. Spiers, L.J. Evans and I.P. Martini). References Index. Subject Index.
For the past 200 years, geological scientists have used the present as a key to unlocking the past. This volume continues the tradition by exploring the processes of weathering and soil formation as indicators of the present environment of the Earth's land surface. Examined are the various ways in which this information can be used to interpret past environments which have produced the soils now preserved as paleosols. Because the surface environment of the earth may now be undergoing rapid change (the greenhouse effect), the book is a timely one for those researchers looking for evidence of analogous changes in the Earth's past. The work is divided into three major sections. The first deals with fundamental considerations of weathering, clay mineralogy and diagenesis. The second deals with the formation of soils from various starting materials and in various surficial environments. And the final section is an interpretation of paleosols. This volume provides valuable reading material for graduate and senior-undergraduate courses.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- 3rd April 1992
- Elsevier Science
- 9781483291277
@qu:The purpose of bridging the interface between pedology and geology has been largely achieved by this book. @source:Sedimentary Geology @qu:As a conclusion I would say that this book is not a classical soil science text book and that is one of its qualities. Emphasizing some aspects of soil science that are generally weakly covered will be certainly attractive for soil scientists but also fo geologists and geomorphologists. @source:Geoderma @qu:The reader of this review will, I hope, have gained the idea that this book is actually exciting to read. You can pick it up for a few minutes, a few hours, read it in bed, take it on holiday, and profit every time you open it. I commend it to you. @source:Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology @qu:...this is certainly a valuable reference work and is worthy of consultation by all broad-minded geoscientists for the range and quality of material it provides. @source:Earth Surface Processes and Landforms
I.P. Martini Editor
W. Chesworth Editor
University of Guelph, Guelph, Ont., Canada