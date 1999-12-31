Weathering of Plastics
1st Edition
testing to mirror real life performance
Table of Contents
ò Preface ò Basic Parameters in Weathering Studies ò Choices in the Design of Outdoor Weathering Tests ò A Comparison of New and Established Accelerated Weathering Devices in Aging Studies of Polymeric Materials at Elevated Irradiance and Temperature ò Current Status of Light and Weather Fastness StandardsùNew Equipment Technologies, Operating Procedures and Application of Standard Reference Materials ò Weatherability of Vinyl and Other Plastics ò Aging Conditions' Effect on UV Durability ò Molecular Weight Loss and Chemical Changes in Copolyester Sheeting with Outdoor Exposure ò Fourier Transform Infrared Micro Spectroscopy: Mapping Studies of Weather PVC Capstock Type Formulations II: Outdoor Weathering in Pennsylvania ò Effects of Water Spray and Irradiance Level on Changes in Copolyester Sheeting with Xenon Arc Exposure ò Hot Water Resistance of Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics Surface Temperatures and Temperature Measurement Techniques on the Level of Exposed Samples during Irradiation/Weathering in Equipment ò Infrared Welding of Thermoplastics: Characterization of Transmission Behavior of Eleven Thermoplastics ò Infrared Welding of Thermoplastics ò Colored Pigments and Carbon Black Levels on Transmission of Infrared Radiation ò Predicting Maximum Field Service Temperatures from Solar Reflectance Measurements of Vinyl ò Residual Stress Distribution Modification Caused by Weathering ò Residual Stress Development in Marine Coatings under Simulated Service Conditions ò Balancing the Color and Physical Property Retention of Polyolefins Through the Use of High Performance Stabilizer Systems ò Activation Energies of Polymer Degradation ò Failure Progression and Mechanisms of Irradiated Polypropylenes and Other Medical Polymers ò Chemical Assessment of Automotive Clearcoat Weathering ò Effect of Aging on Mineral-Filled Nanocomposites ò The Influence of Degraded, Recycled PP on Incompatible Blends ò Interactions of Hindered Amine Stabilizers in Acidic and Alkaline Environments ò Interactions of Pesticides and Stabilizers in PE Films for Agricultural Use ò The Influence of Co-Additive Interactions on Stabilizer Performance ò New High Performance Light Stabilizer Systems for Molded-in Color TPOs: An Update ò Stabilization of Polyolefins by Photoreactive Light Stabilizers ò Effect of Stabilizer on Photo-Degradation Depth Profile ò New Light Stabilizer for Coextruded Polycarbonate Sheet ò Ultraviolet Light Resistance of Vinyl Miniblinds ò Reaction Products Formed by Lead in Air ò Case Studies of Inadvertent Interactions between Polymers and Devices in Field Applications ò Automotive Clear Coats ò Index
Description
In spite of extensive efforts, material weathering testing still requires improvement. This book presents findings and opinions of experts in material degradation testing. The aim is to improve testing methods and procedures. Materials are presented to show that photochemical degradation rate depends on a combination of environmental factors such as UV radiation, temperature, humidity, rain, stress, and concentration of reactive pollutants.
The potential effect of each parameter of degradation on data gathered is discussed based on known results from a long experience in testing. This book contains data obtained in laboratories of the largest manufacturers of UV stabilizers and chemical companies that manufacture durable materials. The book gives details of testing procedures and choice of parameters of exposure which are crucial for obtaining laboratory results correlating with environmental performance of materials.
In addition to exposure conditions, the book contains many suggestions on sample preparation and post-exposure testing. The effective use of these methods shortens testing time of materials and determines acceleration rate of testing. The book also gives examples of complete, well-designed weathering experiments which may be used as patterns for selection of parameters and techniques for new studies. The areas of research that still require more attention in future studies are clearly indicated.
Readership
Engineers, researchers and technicians in the plastics industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519584
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781884207754
Reviews
"Everyone who is concerned about the durability of plastics...should have access to a copy of Dr. Wypych's collection of papers." - D. M. Wiles, Plastichem Consulting
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
George Wypych Editor
George Wypych has a Ph.D. in chemical engineering. His professional expertise includes both university teaching (full professor) and research and development. He has published 18 books, 47 scientific papers, and he has obtained 16 patents. He specializes in polymer additives, polymer processing and formulation, material durability and the development of sealants and coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
ChemTec Publishing, Ontario, Canada
About the Authors
