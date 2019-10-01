Weather to Energy
1st Edition
A Complex Voyage
Description
Weather to Energy: A Complex Voyage synthesizes several vertically integrated disciplines, allowing new researchers to become involved in renewable energy studies. The book covers the basics needed to jump into the field, including sections on electrical load data and weather model data. The research on optimizing weather-driven renewable energies requires working knowledge of certain disciplines, such as economics, mathematics, atmospheric physics, statistics, fluid dynamics, power modeling and engineering. This book's aim is to inspire new research in renewable energy for interested scientists who may not have the required skills.
Key Features
- Collates research and difficult concepts in a friendly, but technical, manner to serve as a handy reference guide
- Includes chapters on weather analysis, including prediction, assimilation and modeling
Readership
Atmospheric Scientists and meteorologists, energy/electrical/power engineers
Table of Contents
1. Conceptual Outline
2. Introduction to Electric Power Systems
3. Electrical Load Data Requirements
4. Land-Use Analysis
5. Numerical Weather Prediction and Assimilation
6. Power Modeling
7. Mathematical Optimization
8. Economics of Technologies
9. External Benefits and Risks of Technologies
10. Novel Ideas and Economic Perspectives
11. Designing an "Efficient" Electric Power System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128018873
About the Author
Christopher Clack
Dr. Clack is a research scientist at the Cooperative Institute for research in Environmental Sciences and works alongside National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientists on weather-driven renewable energy related investigations. He is a mathematician and physicist with 7 years of experience devoted to renewable energies in various forms. His unique perspective on optimization for renewable energy siting could change how the future energy crisis can be avoided. Dr. Clack is an expert in power modelling, mathematical optimization, fluid dynamics, statistics, and atmospheric science.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Colorado at Boulder, CO, USA