Weather & Water - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080318448, 9781483286334

Weather & Water

1st Edition

Authors: B.W. Atkinson E.C. Penning-Rowsell Davina Parker
Editors: W. F. Maunder
eBook ISBN: 9781483286334
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th August 1985
Table of Contents

Foreword. Introduction. Review no. 29: Weather. Subject index to Weather. Review no. 30: Water. Subject index to Water.

Description

This volume reviews statistical information held in a variety of sources in the UK dealing with weather and water. In view of the influence of weather and water supplies on industry and environmental quality, this text will be of particular interest to researchers in these fields.

Readership

For students and researchers of economics, geography, meteorology and physics, and environmental studies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286334

@qu:...The volume will prove invaluable both to researchers in these fields and to those who are suddenly faced with the need to locate information dealing with these important aspects of the environment. @source:Landscape Research Volume 11, Number 2

About the Authors

B.W. Atkinson Author

Department of Geography, Queen Mary College, University of London, UK

E.C. Penning-Rowsell Author

Davina Parker Author

About the Editors

W. F. Maunder Editor

