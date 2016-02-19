Weather and Life
1st Edition
An Introduction to Biometeorology
Description
Weather and Life: An Introduction to Biometeorology provides information pertinent to the interactions between and among the various parts of an organism-environment system. This book discusses the ways of analyzing information to permit an understanding of the whole and to allow intelligent management of the system.
Organized into four sections encompassing 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental environmental factors of radiation, moisture, wind, and temperature and heat. This text then analyzes the environmental factors with a philosophical excursion into matters of data collection and instrumentation. Other chapters consider some of the more widely accepted biological concepts. This book discusses as well the problems of urban climate and air pollution. The final chapter deals with the advances in biometeorology in terms of routine weather observations, of statistical methods, and of high-speed computers.
This book is a valuable resource for biometeorologists, meteorologists, biologists, ecologists, scientists, and plant physiologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
The Nature of Biometeorology
The Structure of Biometeorology
Biometeorology as a Science
Section I The Physical Environment
2. Energy and Ecology
The Basic Link in an Ecosystem
The Meteorologist's Role
The Biologist's Goal
Energy and Environment
Heat Transfer Processes
Conclusion
3. Radiation
Spectra
Black Body
Radiation Terminology
Planck's Law
Wien's Law
The Stephan-Boltzmann Law
Kirchhoff's Law
Spectra of Principal Atmospheric Gases
Energy Balance of the Earth-Atmosphere System
References
Problems
4. Environmental Temperature
Temperature Versus Heat
"True Air" Versus "Test Body" Temperature
Air Temperature Near the Ground: Time Variations
Air Temperature Near the Ground: Space Variations
Temperatures Near the Ground Surface: Time and Space Variations
Temperature Lapse Rates
Lapse Rates Above the Surface
Lapse Rates in the Surface Layers
Some Other Aspects of Air Temperature Variation Near the Ground
Heat Conduction in Soil: Basic Considerations
Heat Conduction in Soil: The Soil Heat-Budget Equation
The Soil-Heat Budget Equation: Case 1
The Soil-Heat Budget Equation: Case 2
The Soil-Heat Budget Equation: Case 3
The Soil-Heat Budget Equation: Case 4
The Soil-Heat Budget Equation: Case 5
The Soil-Heat Budget Equation: Case 6
References
Problems
5. Environmental Moisture
The Latent Heats of Water
Vapor Pressure
Measures of Atmospheric Moisture
The Temperature-Relative Humidity-Vapor Pressure Diagram
Vapor Pressure Deficit Versus Vapor Pressure Gradient
Vapor Movement in the Environment
Moisture Lapse Rates Above the Surface
Soil Moisture: Basic Considerations
Soil Moisture: Liquid or Film Flow
Soil Moisture: Vapor Flow
Soil Moisture: Field Conditions
References
Problems
6. Wind, Advection, and Turbulent Transfer
Macroscale and Mesoscale Winds
Advection
Wind Near the Earth's Surface: Turbulence
Wind Near the Earth's Surface: Wind Profiles
Wind Near the Earth's Surface: Turbulent Transfer
Vertical Flux
References
Problems
Section II Energy Budgets
7. The Energy-Budget Concept
The Generalized Energy Budget
Energy-Budget Systems: Type 1
Energy-Budget Systems: Type 2
Energy-Budget Systems: Type 3
Energy-Budget Systems: Type 4
Energy-Budget Systems: Concluding Remarks
References
Problems
8. Energy Budgets of Particular Systems
Importance of System Surfaces and Their Temperatures
Energy-Budget Type 1: Estimation of Components
Energy-Budget Type 1: Variability of Components
Energy-Budget Type 1: Nature and Effects of the Soil Heat Component
Energy-Budget Type 2: Estimation of Components
Energy-Budget Type 2: Variability of Components
Energy-Budget Type 3: Estimation of Components
Energy-Budget Type 3: Variability of Components
Energy-Budget Type 4: Estimation of Components
Concluding Remarks
References
Problems
9. Instrumentation and Data Collection
Physical Environment: A Synopsis
The Objective of It All
Basic Requirements for Proper Data Collection
Knowledge of the Nature of the Environment
A Scheme for Characterizing the Environment
Knowledge of Instruments and Their Interactions
Plan for Obtaining Compatible Measurements
Concluding Remarks
References
Problems
Section III The Biological Environment
10. Plants and the Atmosphere: Physiology
Introduction
Photosynthesis
Transpiration
Soil-Plant Relations
References
Problems
11. Plants and the Atmosphere: Growth and Development
Introduction
Thermoperiodism
Phenology and Tolerance
The "Heat Units" Concept
Applications
References
Problems
12. Artificial Control of Plant Environments
Introduction
Controlling the Heat Load: Heat Trapping
Controlling the Heat Load: Shading
Protection from Cold: Supplementary Heat
Protection from Cold: Reduction in Sensible and Latent Heat Flux
Controlling Soil Moisture: Mulching and Plowing
Controlling Soil Moisture: Irrigation
Controlling the Soil Heat Budget
Controlling Convection and Advection: Shelter Belts
Concluding Remarks
References
Problems
13. Animals and the Atmosphere
Direct and Indirect Atmospheric Effects on Animals
Short-Term Effects: The Preferendum
Short-Term Effects: Rate of Dispersal
Long-Term Effects: Rate of Development
Long-Term Effects: Reproduction
Concluding Remarks
References
Problems
14. Humans and the Atmosphere
Biophysical Adaptation: Effects of Animal Size
Biophysical Adaptation: Physiological Responses
The Energy Budget: Operative Temperature
The Energy Budget: Evaluation of Components
The Role of Clothing
The Role of Housing
The Limits of Tolerance
Concluding Remarks
References
Problems
Section IV The Urban Environment
15. The Climate of the City
Basic Physical Urban-Rural Contrasts
Urban-Rural Temperature Contrasts: Theory
Urban-Rural Temperature Contrasts: Observations
Urban-Rural Temperature Contrasts: The "Heat Island"
Other Urban-Rural Contrasts
References
Problems
16. Air Pollution Meteorology
Diffusion of Contaminants: The Microscale
Diffusion of Contaminants: The Mesoscale
Concluding Remarks
17. A Look Backward and A Look Forward
Text
References
Supplementary Reading List
Solutions to Selected Problems
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1969
- Published:
- 1st January 1969
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483261775