Weather and Agriculture
1st Edition
Editors: James A. Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9781483186115
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 238
Description
Weather and Agriculture presents the major principles involved in the integrated study of weather and agriculture.
The book is divided into three sections. Part I discusses the aspects of environmental factors and their validity and measurement. Part II presents a selection of the weather hazards and their relation to agricultural practice. The last section focuses on productivity, the efficient maximization of available resources towards economic ends. Meteorologists, agriculturists, and pedologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editor's Acknowledgments
Introduction 1
'Aberystwyth' Memoranda
Part I. The Environment
Growing Season as affected by Land Aspect and Soil Texture
Soil Climate: Its Definition and Measurement
Validity of Soil Temperature Records
Wind as a Factor in Hill Climates
Part II. The Hazards
Weather and Farm Management Decisions
Weather Hazards and Milk Production
The Effect of a Severe Storm on 17 May, 1955 on a Bean Crop in Hampshire
The Influence of Climate and Weather on the Incidence of Plant Virus Diseases
Meteorology and Plant Physiology in Potato Blight Forecasting
The Use of Upper Air Data in relation to Plant Disease
Climatic Factors and Liver Fluke Disease
Part III. Productivity
Economic and Ecological Productivity under British Conditions: An Introduction
Grass Growing Days
Climatic Factors in the Development of Local Grass Conservation Techniques
Prehistoric Climate and Agriculture: A Review of Recent Paleo-Ecological Investigations
Problems of Agro-Climatic Relationships in Wales in the Eighteenth Century
Climate and Cropping in the Early Nineteenth Century in Wales
Marling Experiments to Measure the Modification of Soil Temperature Regimes and Relative Productivity of Lancashire Mosslands
Details
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186115
About the Editor
James A. Taylor
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.