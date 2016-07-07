Weather Analysis and Forecasting
2nd Edition
Applying Satellite Water Vapor Imagery and Potential Vorticity Analysis
Description
Weather Analysis and Forecasting: Applying Satellite Water Vapor Imagery and Potential Vorticity Analysis, Second Edition, is a step-by-step essential training manual for forecasters in meteorological services worldwide, and a valuable text for graduate students in atmospheric physics and satellite meteorology. In this practical guide, P. Santurette, C.G. Georgiev, and K. Maynard show how to interpret water vapor patterns in terms of dynamical processes in the atmosphere and their relation to diagnostics available from numerical weather prediction models. In particular, they concentrate on the close relationship between satellite imagery and the potential vorticity fields in the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere. These applications are illustrated with color images based on real meteorological situations over mid-latitudes, subtropical and tropical areas.
Key Features
- Presents interpretation of the water vapor channels 6.2 and 7.3µm as well as advances based on satellite data to improve understanding of atmospheric thermodynamics
- Improves by new schemes the understanding of upper-level dynamics, midlatitudes cyclogenesis and fronts over various geographical areas
- Provides analysis of deep convective phenomena to better understand the development of strong thunderstorms and to improve forecasting of severe convective events
- Includes efficient operational forecasting methods for interpretation of data from NWP models
- Offers information on satellite water vapor images and potential vorticity fields to analyse and forecast convective phenomena and thunderstorms
Readership
Satellite meteorologists and forecasters; upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in environmental science, civil and environmental engineering, and public health
Table of Contents
Part I: Fundamentals
1. A dynamical view of synoptic development
2. The interpretation problem of satellite water vapor imagery
Part II: Practical use of water vapor imagery and thermodynamical fields
3. Significant water vapor imagery features associated with synoptic thermodynamic structures
4. Diagnosis of thermodynamic environment of deep convection
5. Use of water vapor imagery to assess NWP model behavior and to improve weather forecasts
Appendix A. Radiation measurements in water vapor absorption band
Appendix B. PV modification technique and PV inversion to correct the initial state of the numerical model
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 7th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128004951
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128001943
About the Author
Christo Georgiev
Christo G. Georgiev has worked in the Forecasting Department of the National Meteorological Service (NMS) of Bulgaria since 1993 as a satellite meteorology researcher, Associate Professor since 2004 and as Professor since 2012. He is well acquainted with the meteorological satellites, weather analysis and forecasting matters, having worked for the NMS of Bulgaria in a position of Programme Manager of Forecasting Technology (2008-2011), Head of Operational Weather Forecasting (2011-2014) and Head of Remote Sensing since 1 December 2015. He has taught at various national and international training courses for using satellite data in weather forecasting.
Affiliations and Expertise
National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria
Patrick Santurette
Patrick Santurette is the current Head of Météo-France Marine and Oceanographic department after being head of the Météo-France Forecast Laboratory where he has worked for 19 years, in collaboration with operational forecasters to improve their methods and tools. Previously he worked during 10 years as senior forecaster in the National Forecasting Centre of Météo-France. Dr. Santurette is in daily contact with operational forecasters, and he regularly organizes workshops dedicated to French operational forecasters. Dr. Santurette actively participates in forecast training in the framework of the Météo-France school, including those held in English for foreign weather services.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forecasting Operations, Météo-France, Toulouse, France
Karine Maynard
Karine Maynard works in the Forecast Laboratory inside the forecasting department of Météo-France for eleven years. She received a PhD degree in atmospheric dynamics in 1997 from the Pierre et Marie Curie University, Paris. She was then a Postdoctoral Research Fellows and works on impact on land-use changes on the African Climate and on impact of land-surface processes on the inter-annual variability of tropical climate. In September 2004, she joined the Forecast Laboratory of Météo-France where she works in collaboration with operational forecasters to improve their methods and tools.
Affiliations and Expertise
Forecast Laboratory, Météo-France, Toulouse, France