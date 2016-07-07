Weather Analysis and Forecasting - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128001943, 9780128004951

Weather Analysis and Forecasting

2nd Edition

Applying Satellite Water Vapor Imagery and Potential Vorticity Analysis

Authors: Christo Georgiev Patrick Santurette Karine Maynard
eBook ISBN: 9780128004951
Paperback ISBN: 9780128001943
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th July 2016
Page Count: 360
Description

Weather Analysis and Forecasting: Applying Satellite Water Vapor Imagery and Potential Vorticity Analysis, Second Edition, is a step-by-step essential training manual for forecasters in meteorological services worldwide, and a valuable text for graduate students in atmospheric physics and satellite meteorology. In this practical guide, P. Santurette, C.G. Georgiev, and K. Maynard show how to interpret water vapor patterns in terms of dynamical processes in the atmosphere and their relation to diagnostics available from numerical weather prediction models. In particular, they concentrate on the close relationship between satellite imagery and the potential vorticity fields in the upper troposphere and lower stratosphere. These applications are illustrated with color images based on real meteorological situations over mid-latitudes, subtropical and tropical areas.

Key Features

  • Presents interpretation of the water vapor channels 6.2 and 7.3µm as well as advances based on satellite data to improve understanding of atmospheric thermodynamics
    • Improves by new schemes the understanding of upper-level dynamics, midlatitudes cyclogenesis and fronts over various geographical areas
      • Provides analysis of deep convective phenomena to better understand the development of strong thunderstorms and to improve forecasting of severe convective events
      • Includes efficient operational forecasting methods for interpretation of data from NWP models
      • Offers information on satellite water vapor images and potential vorticity fields to analyse and forecast convective phenomena and thunderstorms

      Readership

      Satellite meteorologists and forecasters; upper-level undergraduate and graduate students in environmental science, civil and environmental engineering, and public health

      Table of Contents

      Part I: Fundamentals
      1. A dynamical view of synoptic development
      2. The interpretation problem of satellite water vapor imagery

      Part II: Practical use of water vapor imagery and thermodynamical fields
      3. Significant water vapor imagery features associated with synoptic thermodynamic structures
      4. Diagnosis of thermodynamic environment of deep convection
      5. Use of water vapor imagery to assess NWP model behavior and to improve weather forecasts

      Appendix A. Radiation measurements in water vapor absorption band
      Appendix B. PV modification technique and PV inversion to correct the initial state of the numerical model

      About the Author

      Christo Georgiev

      Christo G. Georgiev has worked in the Forecasting Department of the National Meteorological Service (NMS) of Bulgaria since 1993 as a satellite meteorology researcher, Associate Professor since 2004 and as Professor since 2012. He is well acquainted with the meteorological satellites, weather analysis and forecasting matters, having worked for the NMS of Bulgaria in a position of Programme Manager of Forecasting Technology (2008-2011), Head of Operational Weather Forecasting (2011-2014) and Head of Remote Sensing since 1 December 2015. He has taught at various national and international training courses for using satellite data in weather forecasting.

      Affiliations and Expertise

      National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria

      Patrick Santurette

      Patrick Santurette is the current Head of Météo-France Marine and Oceanographic department after being head of the Météo-France Forecast Laboratory where he has worked for 19 years, in collaboration with operational forecasters to improve their methods and tools. Previously he worked during 10 years as senior forecaster in the National Forecasting Centre of Météo-France. Dr. Santurette is in daily contact with operational forecasters, and he regularly organizes workshops dedicated to French operational forecasters. Dr. Santurette actively participates in forecast training in the framework of the Météo-France school, including those held in English for foreign weather services.

      Affiliations and Expertise

      Forecasting Operations, Météo-France, Toulouse, France

      Karine Maynard

      Karine Maynard works in the Forecast Laboratory inside the forecasting department of Météo-France for eleven years. She received a PhD degree in atmospheric dynamics in 1997 from the Pierre et Marie Curie University, Paris. She was then a Postdoctoral Research Fellows and works on impact on land-use changes on the African Climate and on impact of land-surface processes on the inter-annual variability of tropical climate. In September 2004, she joined the Forecast Laboratory of Météo-France where she works in collaboration with operational forecasters to improve their methods and tools.

      Affiliations and Expertise

      Forecast Laboratory, Météo-France, Toulouse, France

