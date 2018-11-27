Wearables, Smart Textiles & Smart Apparel

Part 1. Introduction to the World of Wearables

1. Definitions and Positions

2. Non-Textile and Textile Wearables

3. The Market - the Applications

Part 2. Constraints of a Wearable Project

4. Aspects to Take into Consideration for Wearables, Smart Textiles and Smart Apparel

Part 3. Examples of Non-textile Wearables and Smart Textiles and Apparel

5. Examples of Non-textile Wearables

6. Examples of Smart Fibers and Smart Textiles

7. The Future of Smart Fibers and Smart Textiles

8. Examples of Smart Apparel

Part 4. The Technologies Behind Wearables

9. Components

Part 5. Wearables: Smart Apparel, RF Connectivity and Big Data

10. RF Connectivity in Wearables

11. Global Architecture of Wearables: Connected Textiles

Part 6. Description of the Wearables and Connected Textiles Chain

12. Chain for a Connected Wearable

Part 7. Concrete Realization of a Wearables/Smart Textiles Solution: Examples and Costs

13. Examples of Concrete Realisation of Wearables: Smart Connected Apparel

14. Cost Aspects