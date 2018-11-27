Wearables, Smart Textiles & Smart Apparel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482939, 9780081027646

Wearables, Smart Textiles & Smart Apparel

1st Edition

Authors: Paret Dominique Pierre Crego
eBook ISBN: 9780081027646
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482939
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 27th November 2018
Page Count: 372
Description

Wearables, Smart Textiles & Smart Apparel, the first book of its kind on the topic, is divided into two major themes, wearables that are part of the large textile family and those that are not. It provides a broad overview of topics, markets, applications, benefits, fears and technologies, also emphasizing the industrial economics and costs, etc. As the wearables market continues to grow, making inroads in classic clothing, luxury, medical and professional use, and in protection and accessories like sports bracelets, watches, glasses, fashion or sports shoes, etc., this book helps users understand the technology and its future in industry.

Key Features

  • Helps define which wearables are part of the textile family
  • Presents both the negative and positive aspects of wearables
  • Demonstrates the connection and intelligence of wearables

Readership

Researchers and academics in the field, clothes designers and confection makers, students in professional schools for textiles.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Introduction to the World of Wearables
1. Definitions and Positions
2. Non-Textile and Textile Wearables
3. The Market - the Applications

Part 2. Constraints of a Wearable Project
4. Aspects to Take into Consideration for Wearables, Smart Textiles and Smart Apparel

Part 3. Examples of Non-textile Wearables and Smart Textiles and Apparel
5. Examples of Non-textile Wearables
6. Examples of Smart Fibers and Smart Textiles
7. The Future of Smart Fibers and Smart Textiles
8. Examples of Smart Apparel

Part 4. The Technologies Behind Wearables
9. Components

Part 5. Wearables: Smart Apparel, RF Connectivity and Big Data
10. RF Connectivity in Wearables
11. Global Architecture of Wearables: Connected Textiles

Part 6. Description of the Wearables and Connected Textiles Chain
12. Chain for a Connected Wearable

Part 7. Concrete Realization of a Wearables/Smart Textiles Solution: Examples and Costs
13. Examples of Concrete Realisation of Wearables: Smart Connected Apparel
14. Cost Aspects

 

Details

No. of pages:
372
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081027646
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482939

About the Author

Paret Dominique

Dominique Paret is the CEO and founder of "dp-Consulting" for 10 years. he is dealing on leading edge subjects as a technical expertise. Graduated in electronics engineering (Breguet / ESIEE), Sciences at the University Paris VI, He began his career in 1968 as a TV Group Consumer Applications Labs leader within RTC-Compelec (several patents in the analog and digital domains) . Before creating "dp-Consulting - Consultant & Training" in May 2006, he spent 40 years at "NXP / Philips Semiconductors France" as Technical Support Mgr in the "Innovation and Emerging Business" division. He is also a national delegate in standardization organizations and a Senior Lecturer.

Affiliations and Expertise

CTO dp-Consulting

Pierre Crego

Pierre Crego is the founder and Director of Mercury Technologies, a consulting, expertise and software development company in the field of electronic transaction, mobile payments and IoT applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

CEO Mercury Technologies

