Wearables, Smart Textiles & Smart Apparel
1st Edition
Description
Wearables, Smart Textiles & Smart Apparel, the first book of its kind on the topic, is divided into two major themes, wearables that are part of the large textile family and those that are not. It provides a broad overview of topics, markets, applications, benefits, fears and technologies, also emphasizing the industrial economics and costs, etc. As the wearables market continues to grow, making inroads in classic clothing, luxury, medical and professional use, and in protection and accessories like sports bracelets, watches, glasses, fashion or sports shoes, etc., this book helps users understand the technology and its future in industry.
Key Features
- Helps define which wearables are part of the textile family
- Presents both the negative and positive aspects of wearables
- Demonstrates the connection and intelligence of wearables
Readership
Researchers and academics in the field, clothes designers and confection makers, students in professional schools for textiles.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Introduction to the World of Wearables
1. Definitions and Positions
2. Non-Textile and Textile Wearables
3. The Market - the Applications
Part 2. Constraints of a Wearable Project
4. Aspects to Take into Consideration for Wearables, Smart Textiles and Smart Apparel
Part 3. Examples of Non-textile Wearables and Smart Textiles and Apparel
5. Examples of Non-textile Wearables
6. Examples of Smart Fibers and Smart Textiles
7. The Future of Smart Fibers and Smart Textiles
8. Examples of Smart Apparel
Part 4. The Technologies Behind Wearables
9. Components
Part 5. Wearables: Smart Apparel, RF Connectivity and Big Data
10. RF Connectivity in Wearables
11. Global Architecture of Wearables: Connected Textiles
Part 6. Description of the Wearables and Connected Textiles Chain
12. Chain for a Connected Wearable
Part 7. Concrete Realization of a Wearables/Smart Textiles Solution: Examples and Costs
13. Examples of Concrete Realisation of Wearables: Smart Connected Apparel
14. Cost Aspects
Details
- No. of pages:
- 372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027646
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482939
About the Author
Paret Dominique
Dominique Paret is the CEO and founder of "dp-Consulting" for 10 years. he is dealing on leading edge subjects as a technical expertise. Graduated in electronics engineering (Breguet / ESIEE), Sciences at the University Paris VI, He began his career in 1968 as a TV Group Consumer Applications Labs leader within RTC-Compelec (several patents in the analog and digital domains) . Before creating "dp-Consulting - Consultant & Training" in May 2006, he spent 40 years at "NXP / Philips Semiconductors France" as Technical Support Mgr in the "Innovation and Emerging Business" division. He is also a national delegate in standardization organizations and a Senior Lecturer.
Affiliations and Expertise
CTO dp-Consulting
Pierre Crego
Pierre Crego is the founder and Director of Mercury Technologies, a consulting, expertise and software development company in the field of electronic transaction, mobile payments and IoT applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
CEO Mercury Technologies