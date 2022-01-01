Wearable Telemedicine Technology for the Healthcare Industry
1st Edition
Product Design and Development
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Wearable Telemedicine Technology for the Healthcare Industry: Product Design and Development focuses on recent advances and benefits of wearable telemedicine techniques for remote health monitoring and prevention of chronic conditions, providing real time feedback and help with rehabilitation and biomedical applications. Readers will learn about various techniques used by software engineers, computer scientists and biomedical engineers to apply intelligent systems, artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality and augmented reality to gather, transmit, analyze and deliver real-time clinical and biological data to clinicians, patients and researchers.
Wearable telemedicine technology is currently establishing its place with large-scale impact in many healthcare sectors because information about patient health conditions can be gathered anytime and anywhere outside of traditional clinical settings, hence saving time, money and even lives.
Key Features
- Provides readers with methods and applications for wearable devices for ubiquitous health and activity monitoring, wearable biosensors, wearable app development and management using machine learning techniques, and more
- Integrates coverage of a number of key wearable technologies, such as ubiquitous textile systems for movement disorders, remote surgery using telemedicine, intelligent computing algorithms for smart wearable healthcare devices, blockchain, and more
- Provides readers with in-depth coverage of wearable product design and development
Readership
Academics (scientists, researchers, MSc. PhD. students) from the fields of Biomedical Engineering, Computer Science, Biology, and Information Technology. The audience also includes researchers and practitioners in Intelligent Systems, Computer Vision, Software Engineers, and Medical Expert Diagnostic systems. Interested professionals in Health Policy, Public Health Management, Data Modeling, and Data Analysis
Table of Contents
1. Wearable Telemedicine Technology in Healthcare: Introduction
2. Role of smart wearable technology and applications in Biomedical Health care systems: Issues, Challenges and future opportunities
3. Machine learning frameworks and algorithms for wearable telemedicine systems
4. Telemedicine frameworks using Augmented and Virtual Reality
5. Ubiquitous Textile Systems for Medical Health care
6. Literature review: Analyzing the intelligent wearable computing technologies and techniques used in Telemedicine systems from past to prepare for future
7. Human body interaction driven wearable technology for vital signal sensing
8. Blockchain enabled smart wearable application for Telemedicine health care systems
9. Wearable technologies for personalized mobile healthcare monitoring and management
10. Current ongoing research in Wearable Telemedicine Systems
11. Wearable product design and deployment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2022
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323858540
About the Editors
Deepak Gupta
Dr. Deepak Gupta is an academician and researcher with twelve years of teaching experience and two years in industry. PhD (CSE) from Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), M. E. (CTA) from Delhi College of Engineering (Now DTU), B.Tech. (IT) from GGSIP University, and GATE qualified. He was a postdoc research fellow (PDF) in Internet of Things research Lab at Inatel, Brazil. He is currently at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, GGSIP University, Delhi, India. He has co-authored/edited 31 books with National/International level publishers (Elsevier, Springer, Wiley, Katson). He has published 35 scientific research publications in reputed International Journals and Conferences including 12 SCI Indexed Journals of IEEE, Elsevier, Springer and Wiley. He has been guest editor of 8 special issues including SCI indexed journals, ASoC and CAEE, etc. Invited as a Faculty Resource Person/Session Chair/Reviewer/TPC member in different FDP, conferences and journals. His research area includes human-computer interaction, intelligent data analysis, nature-inspired computing, machine learning, and soft computing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi, India
Ashish Khanna
Dr. Khanna has received his PhD. degree from National Institute of Technology, Kurukshetra (2017). He has completed his M. Tech. (2009) and B. Tech. from GGSIPU, Delhi (2004). He has completed his PDF from Internet of Things Lab at Inatel, Brazil. He is serving the research and academics as a teacher, researcher, guide, co-guide, keynote speaker, consultant, book author and editor, convener, and project consultant. He has around 125 research papers, book chapters, 28 books. He also has published a patent. His research interest includes image processing, distributed Systems and its variants, machine learning, evolutionary computing and many more.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Technology, Delhi, India; Visiting Professor, University of Valladolid, Spain
Jude Hemanth
Dr. D. Jude Hemanth received his PhD in Medical Image Analysis Using Soft Computing Techniques from Karunya University, India. He currently is an Associate Professor at Karunya University with research interests in Soft Computing, Biomedical Image Processing, and Optimization Techniques. He lectures on Biomedical Instrumentation, Neural Networks, Fuzzy Systems, Soft Computing, Digital Image Processing, and Multimedia Compression Techniques. He has been a prolific author and editor of many books and book chapters, including Nature Inspired Optimization Techniques for Image Processing Applications, Springer; Imaging and Sensing for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Institution of Engineering and Technology; Intelligent Data Communication Technologies and Internet of Things, Springer; Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Satellite Image Analysis, Springer, Emerging Trends in Computing and Expert Technology, Springer; Artificial Intelligence Techniques for Medical Image Analysis, VDM Verlag; Intelligent Data Analysis for Biomedical Applications, Academic Press; and Telemedicine Technologies, Academic Press, among others.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Karunya University, Tamil Nadu, India
Aditya Khamparia
Dr. Aditya Khamparia is an Associate Professor of Computer Science at Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India. He earned his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Lovely Professional University. His research area is Machine Learning, Soft Computing, Educational Technologies, IoT, Semantic Web and Ontologies. He has published more than 55 scientific research publications in reputed International/National Journals and Conferences, which are indexed in various international databases. He is a member of CSI, IET, ISTE, IAENG, ACM and IACSIT. He is also acting as reviewer and member of various renowned national and international conferences/journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Computer Science, Lovely Professional University, Punjab, India
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.