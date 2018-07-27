Wearable Technology in Medicine and Health Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128118108, 9780128498811

Wearable Technology in Medicine and Health Care

1st Edition

Editors: Raymond Tong
eBook ISBN: 9780128498811
Paperback ISBN: 9780128118108
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 2018
Page Count: 340
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
119.00
101.15
150.00
127.50
160.86
136.73
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
150.00
127.50
119.00
101.15
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Wearable Technology in Medicine and Health Care provides readers with the most current research and information on the clinical and biomedical applications of wearable technology. Wearable devices provide applicability and convenience beyond many other means of technical interface and can include varying applications, such as personal entertainment, social communications and personalized health and fitness. The book covers the rapidly expanding development of wearable systems, thus enabling clinical and medical applications, such as disease management and rehabilitation. Final chapters discuss the challenges inherent to these rapidly evolving technologies.

Key Features

  • Provides state-of-the-art coverage of the latest advances in wearable technology and devices in healthcare and medicine
  • Presents the main applications and challenges in the biomedical implementation of wearable devices
  • Includes examples of wearable sensor technology used for health monitoring, such as the use of wearables for continuous monitoring of human vital signs, e.g. heart rate, respiratory rate, energy expenditure, blood pressure and blood glucose, etc.
  • Covers examples of wearables for early diagnosis of diseases, prevention of chronic conditions, improved clinical management of neurodegenerative conditions, and prompt response to emergency situations

Readership

Research Engineers working on wearable medical technologies, Biomedical Engineers, Biomechanical Engineers, and Electrical Engineers

Table of Contents

The book will be organized into several sections that cover key aspects of wearable technology and its clinical and biomedical applications. The authors will invite the world’s experts to present their unique view of the field.
Section 1 – Introduction to Wearable Technology provides an introduction and overview of the design and advances of wearables, and discusses main applications and challenges that drive development of wearable systems for clinical and biomedical uses.
Section 2 – Wearables for Health Monitoring focuses on some examples of wearable sensor technology used for health monitoring, such as the use of wearables for continuous monitoring of human vital signs, e.g. heart rate, respiratory rate, energy expenditure, blood pressure, blood glucose etc.
Section 3 – Wearables for Disease Management focuses on some examples of wearable sensor technology used for disease management, such as the use of wearables for early diagnosis of diseases, prevention of chronic conditions, improved clinical management of neurodegenerative conditions and prompt response to emergency situations.
Section 4 – Wearables for Rehabilitation focuses on some examples of wearable sensor technology used for rehabilitation, such as use of sensors for muscle strengthening, and use of wearable exoskeleton to achieve upper limb and lower limb rehabilitation for patients after stroke or with other motor impairments.

Details

No. of pages:
340
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128498811
Paperback ISBN:
9780128118108

About the Editor

Raymond Tong

Professor Tong received his PhD in Bioengineering from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. Over the years, he has made great strides in developing a wide range of rehabilitation devices. His innovative work on the “Hand of Hope” rehabilitation robot system was the first Hong Kong invention to have received the grand prize in the 40-year history of the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (2012), making Hong Kong internationally visible in this emerging area in healthcare technology. The Kinelabs project awarded Dr. Tong the highest honor of winner in the e-Health category in the Asia Pacific ICT Awards (APICTA) from Brunei in 2012. He was also the recipient of the Grand Award of the innovation awards from the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers in 2008 and the Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Hong Kong in 2013. He is presently the Chairman of the Asia Regulatory Professional Association (ARPA)-Hong Kong Academy. He is a senior Member of the Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society of the IEEE and Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers (HKIE).

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Electronic Engineering, Chinese University of Hong Kong

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.