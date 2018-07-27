Wearable Technology in Medicine and Health Care
1st Edition
Description
Wearable Technology in Medicine and Health Care provides readers with the most current research and information on the clinical and biomedical applications of wearable technology. Wearable devices provide applicability and convenience beyond many other means of technical interface and can include varying applications, such as personal entertainment, social communications and personalized health and fitness. The book covers the rapidly expanding development of wearable systems, thus enabling clinical and medical applications, such as disease management and rehabilitation. Final chapters discuss the challenges inherent to these rapidly evolving technologies.
Key Features
- Provides state-of-the-art coverage of the latest advances in wearable technology and devices in healthcare and medicine
- Presents the main applications and challenges in the biomedical implementation of wearable devices
- Includes examples of wearable sensor technology used for health monitoring, such as the use of wearables for continuous monitoring of human vital signs, e.g. heart rate, respiratory rate, energy expenditure, blood pressure and blood glucose, etc.
- Covers examples of wearables for early diagnosis of diseases, prevention of chronic conditions, improved clinical management of neurodegenerative conditions, and prompt response to emergency situations
Readership
Research Engineers working on wearable medical technologies, Biomedical Engineers, Biomechanical Engineers, and Electrical Engineers
Table of Contents
The book will be organized into several sections that cover key aspects of wearable technology and its clinical and biomedical applications. The authors will invite the world’s experts to present their unique view of the field.
Section 1 – Introduction to Wearable Technology provides an introduction and overview of the design and advances of wearables, and discusses main applications and challenges that drive development of wearable systems for clinical and biomedical uses.
Section 2 – Wearables for Health Monitoring focuses on some examples of wearable sensor technology used for health monitoring, such as the use of wearables for continuous monitoring of human vital signs, e.g. heart rate, respiratory rate, energy expenditure, blood pressure, blood glucose etc.
Section 3 – Wearables for Disease Management focuses on some examples of wearable sensor technology used for disease management, such as the use of wearables for early diagnosis of diseases, prevention of chronic conditions, improved clinical management of neurodegenerative conditions and prompt response to emergency situations.
Section 4 – Wearables for Rehabilitation focuses on some examples of wearable sensor technology used for rehabilitation, such as use of sensors for muscle strengthening, and use of wearable exoskeleton to achieve upper limb and lower limb rehabilitation for patients after stroke or with other motor impairments.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 27th July 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498811
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128118108
About the Editor
Raymond Tong
Professor Tong received his PhD in Bioengineering from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK. Over the years, he has made great strides in developing a wide range of rehabilitation devices. His innovative work on the “Hand of Hope” rehabilitation robot system was the first Hong Kong invention to have received the grand prize in the 40-year history of the International Exhibition of Inventions of Geneva (2012), making Hong Kong internationally visible in this emerging area in healthcare technology. The Kinelabs project awarded Dr. Tong the highest honor of winner in the e-Health category in the Asia Pacific ICT Awards (APICTA) from Brunei in 2012. He was also the recipient of the Grand Award of the innovation awards from the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers in 2008 and the Ten Outstanding Young Persons in Hong Kong in 2013. He is presently the Chairman of the Asia Regulatory Professional Association (ARPA)-Hong Kong Academy. He is a senior Member of the Engineering in Medicine and Biology Society of the IEEE and Member of the Hong Kong Institute of Engineers (HKIE).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Biomedical Engineering, Department of Electronic Engineering, Chinese University of Hong Kong