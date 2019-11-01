Wearable Robotics
1st Edition
Systems and Applications
Description
Wearable Robotics: Systems and Applications provides a comprehensive overview of the entire field of wearable robotics, including active orthotics (exoskeleton) and active prosthetics for the upper and lower limb and full body. In its two major sections, wearable robotics systems are described from both engineering perspectives and their application in medicine and industry. Systems and applications at various levels of the development cycle are presented, including those that are still under active research and development, systems that are under preliminary or full clinical trials, and those in commercialized products.
This book is a great resource for anyone working in this field, including researchers, industry professionals and those who want to use it as a teaching mechanism.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive overview of the entire field, with both engineering and medical perspectives
- Helps readers quickly and efficiently design and develop wearable robotics for healthcare applications
Readership
Biomedical Engineers, Rehabilitation Engineers, Robotics Engineers, Physiotherapists, Neurosurgeons, Orthopaedic Surgeons
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Systems
- Wearable Robotics / Orthotics Exoskeleton
- Upper Limb
- Hands
- Lower limb
- Full body
- Wearable Robotics / Prosthetics
- Upper Limb
- Hands
- Lower limb
- Applications – Medicine & Industry – Research & Clinical
- Wearable Robotics / Orthotics Exoskeleton
- Upper Limb
- Hands
- Lower limb
- Full body
- Wearable Robotics / Prosthetics
- Upper Limb
- Hands
- Lower limb
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146590
About the Editor
Jacob Rosen
Jacob Rosen is a professor of medical robotics at the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering with joint appointments with the Department Surgery and the Department of Bioengineering, University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). His research interests focus on medical robotics, biorobotics, human centered robotics, surgical robotics, wearable robotics, rehabilitation robotics, neural control, and human-machine interface. Dr. Rosen developed several key systems in the field of medical robotics such as the Blue and the Red Dragon for minimally invasive surgical skill evaluation that is commercialized by Simulab as the “Edge”, Raven – a surgical robotic system for telesurgery that is commercialized by Applied Dexterity as an open source research platform, several generations of upper and lower limb exoskeletons and most recently the Exo-UL7 – a dual arm wearable robotic system. He is a co-author of more than 100 manuscripts in the field of medical robotics and a co-author and co-editor of two books entitled “Surgical Robotics – Systems, Applications, and Visions” and "Redundancy in Robot Manipulators and Multi-robot systems".
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles, USA