Wearable Physical, Chemical and Biological Sensors

Dr. Can Dincer is currently junior research group leader at the Freiburg Center for Interactive Materials and Bioinspired Technologies (FIT) and the head of Disposable Microsystems group at the Laboratory for Sensors at the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg. The main research interest of his working group is the development of bioanalytical microsystems for various applications including diagnostics, food and environmental monitoring. Having completed his studies in microsystems engineering, Dr. Dincer graduated from the Technical Faculty of the University of Freiburg. He received his PhD degree with summa cum laude in 2016 through his work on the topic "Electrochemical microfluidic multiplexed biosensor platform for point-of-care testing”. In early 2017, he has been awarded by the second place in Gips-Schüle Young Scientist Award for his dissertation. Between June 2017 - June 2019, Dr. Dincer also worked as a visiting researcher in the Güder Research Group at the Department of Bioengineering at the Imperial College London. During this time, his focus was on the paper-based analytical devices and their different applications. He is a member of the American Chemical Society and MicroTEC Südwest.