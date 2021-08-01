Wearable Physical, Chemical and Biological Sensors
1st Edition
Fundamentals, Materials and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Wearable Physical, Chemical and Biological Sensors: Fundamentals, Materials and Applications introduces readers of all backgrounds - chemistry, mechanics, electronics, photonics, biology, microfluidics, materials, and more - to the fundamental principles needed to develop wearable sensors for a host of different applications. The capability to continuously monitor organ-related biomarkers, environmental exposure, movement disorders, and other health conditions using miniaturized devices that operate in real time provides numerous benefits, such as avoiding or delaying the onset of disease, saving resources allocated to public health, and making better decisions related to medical diagnostics or treatment. Worn as glasses, masks, wristwatches, fitness-like bands, tattoo-like devices, or bandage-like patches, wearable devices are also being boosted by the Internet of Things in combination with mobile devices such as smartphones. Written by experts in their respective fields, Wearable Physical, Chemical and Biological Sensors: Fundamentals, Materials and Applications provides insights on how to design, fabricate, and operate these sensors.
Key Features
- Provides a holistic view of the field, covering physical, chemical, and biosensing approaches along with the advantages of their various functionalities
- Covers all necessary elements for developing wearable sensors, including materials, biorecognition elements, transductions systems, signal amplification strategies, and system design considerations
- Each chapter includes examples, summaries, and references for further reading
Readership
Researchers, technologists, and engineers in both academia and industry specializing in chemistry, device physics, mechanics, materials, engineering, biology, medicine, electronics, and related fields. Graduate and postgraduate programs specializing in materials science, biomedicine, biotechnology, applied physics, chemistry, (bio)microelectromechanical systems, nanotechnology
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Materials for wearable sensors
- Mechanics considerations
- Inorganic materials
- Polymer materials
Chapter 3: Biorecognition elements
- Natural bioreceptors
- Artificial bioreceptors
Chapter 4: Signal detection techniques
- Optical methods
- Electrochemical methods
- Electrode materials & modifications
- Electrical methods
- Other methods (if applicable)
- Multimodal analysis
Chapter 5: Signal amplification strategies
- Sample collection via microfluidics
- Use of micro- and nanomaterials
- Other strategies (if applicable)
Chapter 6: System design
- Power sources and management
- Signal communication, interfaces and connectivity with mobile devices
- Big data analytics
- Regulatory landscape
Chapter 7: Physical wearable sensors
Chapter 8: Wearable chemosensors
Chapter 9: Wearable biosensors
Chapter 10: Conclusion and Future perspectives
Details
- No. of pages:
- 313
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216613
About the Editors
Eden Morales-Narvaez
Eden Morales-Narváez is a Young Professor in the Department of Photonics and Head of the Biophotonic Nanosensors Laboratory at Center for Research in Optics (CIO), Mexico. He received a degree in bionics engineering from the National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico in 2006 and his Ph.D. degree in biomedical engineering from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia, Spain in 2013. He was a Postdoctoral Researcher at Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology and started his independent career in late 2016. His research is focused on the development and application of novel (bio)sensing platforms, particularly using nanophotonics at the cutting-edge. He has published several papers in leading scientific journals related to advanced materials, nanotechnology, multidisciplinary chemistry, miniaturization, biosensing and wearable devices. He is a lecturer in Biophotonics and Photonic Materials at CIO. He has recently been appointed as an Emerging Leader by the Editorial Board of Journal of Physics: Photonics (IOPScience). He is a member of the American Chemical Society and serves as an Associate Editor to Frontiers, Nanobiotechnology Section.
Affiliations and Expertise
Biophotonic Nanosensors Laboratory, Center for Research in Optics, Leon, Mexico
Can Dincer
Dr. Can Dincer is currently junior research group leader at the Freiburg Center for Interactive Materials and Bioinspired Technologies (FIT) and the head of Disposable Microsystems group at the Laboratory for Sensors at the Department of Microsystems Engineering (IMTEK) of the University of Freiburg. The main research interest of his working group is the development of bioanalytical microsystems for various applications including diagnostics, food and environmental monitoring. Having completed his studies in microsystems engineering, Dr. Dincer graduated from the Technical Faculty of the University of Freiburg. He received his PhD degree with summa cum laude in 2016 through his work on the topic "Electrochemical microfluidic multiplexed biosensor platform for point-of-care testing”. In early 2017, he has been awarded by the second place in Gips-Schüle Young Scientist Award for his dissertation. Between June 2017 - June 2019, Dr. Dincer also worked as a visiting researcher in the Güder Research Group at the Department of Bioengineering at the Imperial College London. During this time, his focus was on the paper-based analytical devices and their different applications. He is a member of the American Chemical Society and MicroTEC Südwest.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory for Sensors, Disposable Microsystems Group, Department of Microsystems Engineering – IMTEK and Freiburg Center for Interactive Materials and Bioinspired Technologies, Freiburg, Germany
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.