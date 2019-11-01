Wearable Computing System for Prevention of Road Accidents, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Literature Review and Problem Specifications
3. Real Time Data Collection and Processing
4. Theoretical Aspects of Classifier Design
5. Reflex-Level Classifier Design for Single Input Parameters
6. Reflex-Level Classifier Design for Combinational Inputs
7. Architecture of Proposed Wearable Computing System
8. Conclusion
Description
Wearable Computing System for Prevention of Road Accidents focuses on the design and implementation of wearable computing systems for the prevention of road accidents using real time data. The book offers a practical approach using simple physiological parameters for wearable applications that can also be correlated with human health disorders. It presents a collection of case studies, provides multidirectional research opportunities, and discusses the relationship between human body reflexes and cognitive fatigue. Futuristic developments in wearable computing and different fields of engineering are also presented, thus establishing a common platform to prevent road accidents and save lives.
It is an excellent reference for electronic and computer engineers working in industry and academia who are interested in wearable technologies.
Key Features
- Presents results of real-time data collected from over 150 vehicular drivers
- Provides insights into emerging technologies for researchers and academicians
- Illustrates a focused approach towards the design and implementation of wearable computing systems
Readership
Graduate and undergraduate students; academicians in Electronics Engineering, Computer Engineering, and Computer Science interested in wearable computing; industry R&D professionals working on wearable technologies; practitioners working in wireless vehicular communication and road safety measures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 160
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128162484
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mahesh Bundele Author
Dr. Mahesh Bundele is currently working as Professor and Dean R&D at Poornima University, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. He is responsible for design and implementation of innovative research process at Masters and Doctoral level. Previously he has worked as Lecturer in department of electronics, Assistant Professor in Electrical Engineering, Professor & Head of Computer Engineering & Information Technology and Principal of Babasaheb Naik College of Engineering, Pusad, Yavatmal, Maharashtra during 1986 to 2011. He has completed his Bachelor Degree in Electronics and Power, Master Degree in Electrical Power System an d Doctoral Degree in Computer Science and Engineering. His areas of research falls in Wearable and Ubiquitous Computing, Mobile and Pervasive Computing, Software Defined Networks and Artificial Intelligence. He holds the position of Membership Development Chair in IEEE Rajasthan Subsection, Member Standing Committee and Member Execom at IEEE Delhi Section and Member IEEE Computer Society Chapter under Delhi Section.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Dean R&D, Poornima University, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India
Rahul Banerjee Author
Dr. Rahul Banerjee is the Director of the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNM IIT), Jaipur where he is also a Professor of Computer Science & Engineering. He holds a PhD in Computer Science & Engineering in the area of Hybrid Intelligent Systems. His research and teaching interests lie in the areas of Computer Networking (Protocol engineering, QoS, Routing, Mobility, Vehicular Networking), Wearable Computing (involving non-invasive sensing, on-body computing, BAN based routing) and Ubiquitous Computing (including Internet of Things / Cyber-Physical Systems and Ambient Intelligence).
Affiliations and Expertise
Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Calcutta, India