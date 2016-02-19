Wear
Treatise on Materials Science and Technology, Volume 13: Wear provides a state of the art review of wear to form a basis for all future work on the subject and to be a standard work for all in the field. The book discusses the theories of wear and their significance for engineering practice; the wear of polymers; and the wear of carbons and graphites. The text also describes scuffing with regard to its physical manifestations, its importance in practice, theoretical interpretations advanced to describe and explain its occurrence. Abrasive wear; fretting; erosion caused by impact of solid particles; rolling contact fatigue; wear resistance of metals; and wear of metal-cutting tools are also looked into. Research workers, academic personnel, and students, as well as to tribologists, designers, practicing engineers, material scientists, physicists, chemists, and petroleum technologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Theories of Wear and Their Significance for Engineering Practice
I. Introduction
II. Wear in Vacuum or Inert Gases
III. Wear in Air without Deliberate Lubrication
IV. Wear of Lubricated Systems
V. Elastohydrodynamic Conditions
VI. General Remarks
References
The Wear of Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Materials
III. Friction
IV. Wear Testing
V. Abrasion
VI. Fatigue
VII. Adhesion
VIII. Composites
IX. Lubrication
X. Applications
References
The Wear of Carbons and Graphites
I. Introduction
II. Materials
III. Friction
IV. Wear
V. Electrical Contacts
VI. Bearings and Seals
VII. Carbon-Carbon Combinations
VIII. Summary
References
Scuffing
I. Introduction
II. Definitions
III. Physical Manifestations of Scuffing
IV. The Practical Importance of Scuffing
V. Factors Affecting Scuffing
VI. Empirical Criteria for Scuffing
VII. Screening Tests for Scuffing
VIII. The Mechanism of Scuffing
Reference
Abrasive Wear
I. Introduction
II. Validity of a Simple Model of Abrasive Wear
III. Mechanisms of Material Removal
IV. Variables Influencing Abrasive Particle Contact
V. Concluding Remarks
References
Fretting
I. Introduction
II. Effect of Variables
III. Fretting in Aqueous Electrolytes
IV. Mechanism of Fretting Wear
V. Preventive Measures
VI. Conclusion
References
Erosion Caused by Impact of Solid Particles
I. Introduction
II. Types of Erosion Test
III. Aerodynamic Effects
IV. The Impacting Particles
V. The Impact Parameters
VI. The Target Material
VII. Mechanisms of Erosion
List of Symbols
References
Rolling Contact Fatigue
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Material Requirements for Rolling Elements
IV. Effect of Load and Geometry on Rolling Contact Fatigue
V. Effect of Material Properties on Rolling Contact Fatigue
VI. Effect of the Lubricant on Rolling Contact Fatigue
VII. Effect of Environment
VIII. Effect of Temperature
IX. Mechanism of Failure
X. Failure Detection
References
Wear Resistance of Metals
I . Introduction
II. Wear in Industry
III. Surface Treatments Used to Reduce Wear
References
Wear of Metal-Cutting Tool
I. Introduction
II. Metal-Cutting Operations
III. Descriptive Treatment of Tool Wear Phenomena
IV. Conditions at the Tool/Work Interface
V. Cutting Tool Wear
VI. Interfacial Layers
VII. Other Tool Materials
References
Index
