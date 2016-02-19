Wear of Metals
1st Edition
International Series in Materials Science and Technology
Description
Wear of Metals deals with the mechanisms underlying the wear of metals such as brass, cast iron, and aluminum-silicon alloys. Topics covered include surface topography, contact of solids, and friction, along with the effect of sliding and rolling resistance. Fretting, wear under rolling contact, and the friction and wear of polymers are also discussed.
Comprised of 27 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of adhesion, types of wear, and friction and wear experiments. The following chapters explore surface topography and the contact (single and multiple) of solids; molecular theory of friction and wear; running-in wear and abrasive wear; and surface contaminants. An oxidational hypothesis of wear is then presented, and the phenomenology of metal transfer involving steel on brass and steel on steel is described. The remaining chapters consider sliding in surfaces and subsurfaces; the effect of temperature and speed on friction and wear; the role of solubility and crystal structure in friction and wear; and wear of brass. The two principal effects associated with rolling, namely, the slip or creep and energy loss, are also examined. Examples of tribological components are given.
This book should be of value to undergraduates and research workers in the fields of metallurgy and engineering.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
1.1. Adhesion
1.1.1. Contact Resistance
1.2. Contaminants
1.3. Types of Wear
1.3.1. Adhesive Wear
1.3.2. Abrasive Wear
1.3.3. Other Forms of Wear
1.4. Friction and Wear Experiments
1.5. Metallurgical Examination
1.6. Application of Wear Results
2. Surface Topography
2.1. Asperities
2.2. Measurement of Waviness
2.3. Asperity Angle
2.4. Measure of Roughness
2.5. Fullness or Emptiness
2.6. Abbot's Bearing Curve
3. Contact of Solids
3.1. Single Contact
3.1.1. General Case
3.2. Multiple Contact
3.3. An Idealized Rough Surface
3.4. A Realistic Rough Surface
3.4.1. Exponential Distribution
3.5. Plastic Contact
3.6. Effect of Work Hardening
4. Friction
4.1. Area of Contact
4.2. Adhesion of Junctions
4.3. Mechanism of Friction
4.4. Amontons' Laws
5. Effect of Sliding
5.1. Junction Growth
5.1.1. Equation for Junction Growth
5.2. Work of Adhesion
5.3. Kinetic Friction
5.4. Stick-Slip
5.5. Thermal Effect
5.6. Oxide Film
5.7. Sliding Between Brittle Surfaces
5.8. Effect of Contaminants on Friction
6. Molecular Theory of Friction and Wear
6.1. Dry Friction
6.2. Wear
7. Running-In Wear
7.1. Wear Curve
7.2. Mechanism
7.3. Law of Running-In Wear
8. Adhesive Wear
8.1. Rate of Wear
8.2. Junction Interaction
8.3. Law of Adhesive Wear
8.4. Asperity Angle
8.4.1. Hemispherical Asperity
8.5. Fatigue Mechanism
8.5.1. Contact of Sliding Surfaces
8.5.2. The Wear Law
9. Oxidational Hypothesis of Wear
9.1. Oxidational Hypothesis
9.1.1. The β Term
9.2. Comment on Equation 9.7
10. Surface Contaminants
10.1. Fractional Film Defect
10.1.1. The Term α
10.1.2. Modified Wear Equation
10.2. Heat of Adsorption Theory
10.2.1. Friction
10.2.2. Wear
10.3. Importance of E
10.4. A Simplified Law
10.4.1. Example
11. Abrasive Wear
11.1. Abrasive Wear Coefficient
11.2. Abrasive Wear Resistance
11.3. Abrasives at the Interface
11.4. Stored Energy
12. Wear Debris
12.1. Energy Consideration
12.2. Debris Size
12.3. Effect of Load
13. Metal Transfer
13.1. Steel on Brass
13.2. Steel on Steel
13.3. Amount of Transfer
14. Surface and Subsurface
14.1. Surface Layers and Sublayers
14.2. Friction
14.3. Surface Fatigue
14.4. Plasticity Index
15. Temperature and Speed
15.1. Temperature
15.2. Speed
16. Solubility
16.1. Solubility
16.1.1. Score Resistance
16.1.2. Work in Vacuum
16.1.3. Cutting the Sliding Surface
17. Crystal Structure
17.1. Adhesion Coefficient
17.2. Experiment with Cobalt
17.2.1. Effect of Temperature
17.3. Rare Earth Materials
17.4. Change of Texture
18. Rolling Resistance
18.1. Principles of Rolling Motion
18.2. Slip
18.2.1. Reynolds' Slip
18.2.2. Heathcote Slip
18.3. Rolling in the Plastic Range
18.3.1. Track Width
18.3.2. Rolling Friction
18.3.3. Equilibrium State
18.4. Rolling in the Elastic State
18.4.1. Hysteresis
18.5. Shake-Down-Limit
18.5.1. Forward Strain
19. Wear Under Rolling Contact
19.1. Slip Area
19.2. Wear
19.3. A Law of Rolling Wear
20. Polymers
20.1. Friction and Wear
20.2. A General Law of Friction
20.3. Rubber
21. Fretting
21.1. Four Stages of Fretting
21.1.1. Worm Tracks
21.2. Measurement of Pit Depth
21.3. Load and Temperature
21.4. Humidity
22. Examples of Tribological Components
22.1. Gears
22.1.1. Sliding Velocity
22.1.2. Rolling Velocity
22.1.3. Friction and Wear
22.1.4. Pitting
22.2. Bearings
22.2.1. Plain Bearings
22.2.2. Rolling Bearings
22.3. Piston Rings
22.4. Wear Under Impact Condition
23. Wear of Brass
23.1. Weight Loss with Sliding Distance
23.2. Wear Rate
23.3. Transition Load
24. Friction and Wear of Graphite and Carbide
24.1. Graphite
24.2. Carbides
25. Wear of Cast Iron
25.1. The Role of Graphite
25.2. Hardness
25.3. Lubricated Sliding Wear
25.4. Non-Lubricated Sliding Wear
25.5. Concluding Remarks
26. Wear of Aluminum-Silicon Alloys
26.1. Effect of Silicon on Wear
26.2. Deformation of a Bush
26.3. A Physical Model
26.4. Wear Rate
27. Design for Wear Resistance
27.1. Fatigue Wear
27.2. Erosive Wear
27.3. Cavitation Erosion
27.4. Design for Adhesive and Abrasive Wear Resistance
27.4.1. Protective Layer
27.4.2. Principle of Conversion
27.4.3. Principle of Diversion
27.5. Importance of Wear
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 180
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483140100