Wear of Materials
1st Edition
Description
This volume contains the proceedings from the Eleventh Wear of Materials conference held in San Diego in April 1997. As 1997 marked the 20th anniversary of the conference a review of the conference history has been published including personal recollections from past Chairmen. In addition 67 full papers have been published together with 14 communications and case studies, providing an important information resouce for engineers and researchers worldwide.
Readership
For mechanical and production engineers, industrial designers and material scientists.
Table of Contents
Section headings and selected papers: Preface. Full Papers. Wear of the AFM diamond tip sliding against silicon (A.G. Khurshudov et al.). Sliding behavior of selected aluminum alloys (K. Lepper et al.). Erosion of polymer–particle composite coatings by liquid water jets (B.J. Briscoe et al.). On a new method of evaluation of the inelastic state due to moving contacts (N. Maouche et al.). The effect of heat treatment on the abrasion resistance of alloy white irons (C.P. Tabrett, I.R. Sare). A study on wear and erosion of sialon–Si3N4 whisker ceramic composites (D.-S. Park et al.). Wear map of ceramics (K. Adachi et al.). Friction induced damage: preliminary numerical analysis of stresses within painted automotive plastics induced by large curvature counterfaces (D.J. Mihora, A.C. Ramamurthy). Friction and wear properties of hard carbon coatings at high sliding speed (T. Le Huu et al.). The effect of zinc and copper oxides and other zinc compounds as fillers on the tribological behavior of thermosetting polyester (S. Bahadur et al.). Solid/liquid lubrication of ceramics at elevated temperatures (A. Erdemir et al.). Communications and Case Studies. Classification of wear debris using a neural network (N.K. Myshkin et al.). The friction and wear of Cu-based silicon carbide particulate metal matrix composites for brake applications (F.E. Kennedy et al.). Author Index. Subject Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1997
- Published:
- 13th October 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080428413
About the Editor
R.G. Bayer
Affiliations and Expertise
Vestal, NY 13850, USA
D.A. Rigney
Affiliations and Expertise
Materials Science & Engineering, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH 43210-1179, USA