Weak Interaction of Elementary Particles
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy
Description
International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy, Volume 5: Weak Interaction of Elementary Particles focuses on the composition, properties, and reactions of elementary particles and high energies. The book first discusses elementary particles. Concerns include isotopic invariance in the Sakata model; conservation of fundamental particles; scheme of isomultiplets in the Sakata model; universal, unitary-symmetric strong interaction; and universal weak interaction. The text also focuses on spinors, amplitudes, and currents. Wave function, calculation of traces, five bilinear covariants, and electromagnetic interaction are explained. The text also discusses charge conjugation, inversion of coordinates, and time reversal; weak interaction between leptons; and leptonic decays of strongly interacting particles. The text also explains strangeness conserving leptonic decays. Conservation of the vector current; electromagnetic properties of protons and neutrons; vector coupling constant; and relationships between weak and electronic form factors are underscored. The book also discusses weak interaction at small distances. Intermediate bosons, local four-fermion interactions, and statement of the problem are explained. The text is a vital reference for readers interested in the composition, properties, and reactions of elementary particles and high energies.
Table of Contents
Contents
Foreword
Foreword to the English Edition
1. Particles. Interactions. Models
2. Spinors. Amplitudes. Currents
3. C-, P-, T-Transformations
4. Weak Interaction Between Leptons
5. Leptonic Decays of Strongly Interacting Particles. General Properties of the Amplitudes
6. Strangeness Conserving Leptonic Decays. Analogy with Electrodynamics
7. Strangeness Conserving Leptonic dDecays. Isotopic Properties of the Nucleonic Current
8. Strangeness Conserving Leptonic Decays. Calculations of Concrete Processes
9. Strangeness Changing Leptonic Decays. General Properties
10. Strangeness Changing Leptonic Decays, K-decays
11. Strangeness Changing Leptonic Decays. Ke3- and Kµ3-Decays (continued)
12. Non-Leptonic Decays of Strange Particles. Qualitative Consideration. θ- and ṭ-Decays
13. Non-leptonic decays of hyperons
14. Isotopic Selection Rules in Non-Leptonic Decays
15. Dual Properties of Neutral K-Mesons
17. Parity Non-Conservation in Nuclear Forces
18. Weak Interaction at Small Distances
19. What is to be Measured, and Why?
20. Weak Interaction and Unitary Symmetry
21. Bibliography
Index
