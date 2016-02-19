Weak Interaction of Elementary Particles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080137025, 9781483139494

Weak Interaction of Elementary Particles

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy

Authors: L. B. Okun'
Editors: D. Ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483139494
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 302
Description

International Series of Monographs in Natural Philosophy, Volume 5: Weak Interaction of Elementary Particles focuses on the composition, properties, and reactions of elementary particles and high energies. The book first discusses elementary particles. Concerns include isotopic invariance in the Sakata model; conservation of fundamental particles; scheme of isomultiplets in the Sakata model; universal, unitary-symmetric strong interaction; and universal weak interaction. The text also focuses on spinors, amplitudes, and currents. Wave function, calculation of traces, five bilinear covariants, and electromagnetic interaction are explained. The text also discusses charge conjugation, inversion of coordinates, and time reversal; weak interaction between leptons; and leptonic decays of strongly interacting particles. The text also explains strangeness conserving leptonic decays. Conservation of the vector current; electromagnetic properties of protons and neutrons; vector coupling constant; and relationships between weak and electronic form factors are underscored. The book also discusses weak interaction at small distances. Intermediate bosons, local four-fermion interactions, and statement of the problem are explained. The text is a vital reference for readers interested in the composition, properties, and reactions of elementary particles and high energies.

Table of Contents


Contents

Foreword

Foreword to the English Edition

1. Particles. Interactions. Models

2. Spinors. Amplitudes. Currents

3. C-, P-, T-Transformations

4. Weak Interaction Between Leptons

5. Leptonic Decays of Strongly Interacting Particles. General Properties of the Amplitudes

6. Strangeness Conserving Leptonic Decays. Analogy with Electrodynamics

7. Strangeness Conserving Leptonic dDecays. Isotopic Properties of the Nucleonic Current

8. Strangeness Conserving Leptonic Decays. Calculations of Concrete Processes

9. Strangeness Changing Leptonic Decays. General Properties

10. Strangeness Changing Leptonic Decays, K-decays

11. Strangeness Changing Leptonic Decays. Ke3- and Kµ3-Decays (continued)

12. Non-Leptonic Decays of Strange Particles. Qualitative Consideration. θ- and ṭ-Decays

13. Non-leptonic decays of hyperons

14. Isotopic Selection Rules in Non-Leptonic Decays

15. Dual Properties of Neutral K-Mesons

17. Parity Non-Conservation in Nuclear Forces

18. Weak Interaction at Small Distances

19. What is to be Measured, and Why?

20. Weak Interaction and Unitary Symmetry

21. Bibliography

Index

About the Author

L. B. Okun'

About the Editor

D. Ter Haar

