Waves on Beaches and Resulting Sediment Transport - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124932500, 9781483264523

Waves on Beaches and Resulting Sediment Transport

1st Edition

Proceedings of an Advanced Seminar, Conducted by the Mathematics Research Center, the University of Wisconsin, and the Coastal Engineering Research Center, U. S. Army, at Madison, October 11–13, 1971

Editors: R. E. Meyer
eBook ISBN: 9781483264523
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 470
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Waves on Beaches and Resulting Sediment Transport documents the proceedings of an Advanced Seminar held in October, 1971, aiming to offer a coherent, interdisciplinary view of the state of physical research in coastal oceanography and the direction in which this subject is moving. The articles range from wave refraction to littoral erosion, and the authors from geologists to mathematicians. The book opens with a study on the characteristics of wave records in the coastal zone. This is followed by separate chapters on sediment transport in beaches; equations for water waves; small-amplitude normal oscillations of a liquid body; and wave behavior near caustics in models and in nature. Subsequent chapters deal with nonlinear wave interaction in a variety of physical phenomena including deep water waves; the study of longshore currents; sediment suspension by periodic waves; forms of sediment accumulation in the beach zone; run-up on beaches; and the wave breaking process in shallow water.

Table of Contents


Preface

Characteristics of Wave Records in the Coastal Zone

A Basic Description of Sediment Transport on Beaches

Equations for Water Waves and the Approximations behind Them

Wave Resonance near Shores

Wave Behavior near Caustics in Models and in Nature

Harmonic Generation in Shallow Water Waves

Recent Progress in the Study of Longshore Currents

Sediment Suspension by Water Waves

Forms of Sediment Accumulation in the Beach Zone

Run-up on Beaches

Wave Breaking in Shallow Water

Index

Details

No. of pages:
470
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483264523

About the Editor

R. E. Meyer

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.