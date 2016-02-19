Waves in Layered Media focuses on the theory of the propagation of elastic and electromagnetic waves in layered media. This book presents a complete report of Soviet researches on wave propagation through layered media. Organized into six chapters, this book starts with an overview of the theory of wave reflection from layers and interfaces. This text then examines the some of the representations and methods, which are common to different branches of physics. Other chapters define the reflection reduction of optical waves as the lowering of the reflection coefficient at the air–glass boundaries by depositing thin layers of several materials on the glass. This book discusses as well the field of a concentrated source situated in a layered-inhomogeneous medium, which is one of the main problems in modern radiophysics, acoustics, and the physics of the Earth's crust. The final chapter deals with wave propagation in layered-inhomogeneous media. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, scientists, and physicists.

Table of Contents



Preface

Translation Editor's Preface

Chapter I. Plane Waves in Layers

1. Plane Waves in Homogeneous Unbounded Media

2. Reflection and Refraction of Electromagnetic Waves

3. The Reflection of a Plane Sound Wave at an Interface Separating Liquid and Gaseous Media

4. The Reflection of Waves at a Liquid-Solid Interface. Surface Waves

5. Reflection from a Plane Layer and from a System of Plane Layers

6. Elastic Waves in Solid Layered Media

7. Waves in Finely Layered Media

8. The Reflection of Bounded Beams

9. The Reflection of Pulses

Chapter II. Some Applications of the Theory of Plane Wave Propagation in Layered Media

10. The Reflection Reduction of Optical Systems

11. Interference Lightfilters

12. Layered Sound Insulators

Chapter III. Plane Waves in Layered-Inhomogeneous Media

13. Equations of Electromagnetic and Acoustic Fields in an Inhomogeneous Medium

14. Wave Reflection from an Inhomogeneous Layer of the Simplest Form

15. Wave Reflection from an Inhomogeneous Halfspace

16. Waves in an Arbitrary Layered Medium

17. The Reflection Coefficient at a Layer with an Arbitrary Law of Variation of Parameters

Chapter IV. Reflection and Refraction of Spherical Waves

18. Spherical Waves

19. The Reflection of a Spherical Wave at a Plane Interface

20. The Weyl-van der Pol Formula

21. Lateral Waves

22. The Field in the Region Close to the Angle of Total Internal Reflection

23. Refraction of Spherical Waves

24. Reflection and Refraction of a Spherical Wave at an Interface between Two Elastic Media

Chapter V. Wave Propagation in Layers

25. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries

26. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries (Continued)

27. A Layer with Arbitrary Boundaries

28. Application of the Theory to the Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Layers

29. The Propagation of Sound Waves in a Liquid Layer

30. Sound Propagation in a Triple-Layered Medium

31. The Propagation of a Sound Pulse in a Liquid Layer

32. Simplified Method for the Determination of the Characteristics of the Normal Modes

33. Averaged Decay Laws

34. Wave Propagation in a Layer Bounded by Inhomogeneous media

Chapter VI. The Field of a Concentrated Source in a Layered-Inhomogeneous Medium

35. Review of the Existing Solutions

36. General Expressions for the Field

37. Waveguides in Inhomogeneous Media

38. Ray Theory of Waveguide Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media

39. The Underwater Sound Channel

40. Long Distance Radiowave Propagation in the Atmosphere

41. Wave Propagation under Conditions of Shadow Zone Formation

References

I. Monographs and Textbooks

II. Original Works

Index



