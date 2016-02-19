Waves in Layered Media
1st Edition
Description
Waves in Layered Media focuses on the theory of the propagation of elastic and electromagnetic waves in layered media. This book presents a complete report of Soviet researches on wave propagation through layered media. Organized into six chapters, this book starts with an overview of the theory of wave reflection from layers and interfaces. This text then examines the some of the representations and methods, which are common to different branches of physics. Other chapters define the reflection reduction of optical waves as the lowering of the reflection coefficient at the air–glass boundaries by depositing thin layers of several materials on the glass. This book discusses as well the field of a concentrated source situated in a layered-inhomogeneous medium, which is one of the main problems in modern radiophysics, acoustics, and the physics of the Earth's crust. The final chapter deals with wave propagation in layered-inhomogeneous media. This book is a valuable resource for engineers, scientists, and physicists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Translation Editor's Preface
Chapter I. Plane Waves in Layers
1. Plane Waves in Homogeneous Unbounded Media
2. Reflection and Refraction of Electromagnetic Waves
3. The Reflection of a Plane Sound Wave at an Interface Separating Liquid and Gaseous Media
4. The Reflection of Waves at a Liquid-Solid Interface. Surface Waves
5. Reflection from a Plane Layer and from a System of Plane Layers
6. Elastic Waves in Solid Layered Media
7. Waves in Finely Layered Media
8. The Reflection of Bounded Beams
9. The Reflection of Pulses
Chapter II. Some Applications of the Theory of Plane Wave Propagation in Layered Media
10. The Reflection Reduction of Optical Systems
11. Interference Lightfilters
12. Layered Sound Insulators
Chapter III. Plane Waves in Layered-Inhomogeneous Media
13. Equations of Electromagnetic and Acoustic Fields in an Inhomogeneous Medium
14. Wave Reflection from an Inhomogeneous Layer of the Simplest Form
15. Wave Reflection from an Inhomogeneous Halfspace
16. Waves in an Arbitrary Layered Medium
17. The Reflection Coefficient at a Layer with an Arbitrary Law of Variation of Parameters
Chapter IV. Reflection and Refraction of Spherical Waves
18. Spherical Waves
19. The Reflection of a Spherical Wave at a Plane Interface
20. The Weyl-van der Pol Formula
21. Lateral Waves
22. The Field in the Region Close to the Angle of Total Internal Reflection
23. Refraction of Spherical Waves
24. Reflection and Refraction of a Spherical Wave at an Interface between Two Elastic Media
Chapter V. Wave Propagation in Layers
25. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries
26. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries (Continued)
27. A Layer with Arbitrary Boundaries
28. Application of the Theory to the Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Layers
29. The Propagation of Sound Waves in a Liquid Layer
30. Sound Propagation in a Triple-Layered Medium
31. The Propagation of a Sound Pulse in a Liquid Layer
32. Simplified Method for the Determination of the Characteristics of the Normal Modes
33. Averaged Decay Laws
34. Wave Propagation in a Layer Bounded by Inhomogeneous media
Chapter VI. The Field of a Concentrated Source in a Layered-Inhomogeneous Medium
35. Review of the Existing Solutions
36. General Expressions for the Field
37. Waveguides in Inhomogeneous Media
38. Ray Theory of Waveguide Propagation in Inhomogeneous Media
39. The Underwater Sound Channel
40. Long Distance Radiowave Propagation in the Atmosphere
41. Wave Propagation under Conditions of Shadow Zone Formation
References
I. Monographs and Textbooks
II. Original Works
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323163248
About the Author
Leonid Brekhovskikh
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Oceanology