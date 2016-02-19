Waves in Layered Media

Table of Contents



Translator's Preface to Second Edition

Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

Chapter I. Plane Waves in Discretely Layered Media

1. Plane Waves in Homogeneous Unbounded Media

2. Reflection of a Plane Sound Wave from an Interface

3. Reflection from a Plane Layer and a System of Layers

4. Reflection and Refraction of Electromagnetic Waves

5. Waves in Elastic Media. General Considerations

6. Waves in an Elastic Half-Space with Free Boundaries

7. Boundary of Elastic and Liquid Half-Spaces

8. Reflection from the Boundary of Elastic Media and from a System of Elastic Layers

9. Free Waves in Plates

10. Reflection of a Sound Wave from a Plate and the Penetration of It through the Plate

11. Thin Plate Approximation

12. Elastic Properties of Finely Layered Media

13. Electromagnetic Waves in Finely Layered Media

14. Reflection of Bounded Beams

15. Reflection of Pulses

Chapter II. Some Applications of the Theory of Wave Propagation in Discretely Layered Media

16. Reflection Reduction of Optical Systems

17. Interference Light Filters

18. Layered Sound Insulators

Chapter III. Waves in Continuously Layered Media

19. Equations of Acoustic and Electromagnetic Fields in an Inhomogeneous Medium

20. Reflection of a Wave from the Epstein Layer

21. Reflection of a Wave from a Half-Space with a Linear Law for the Square of the Index of Refraction

22. Review of the Important Solutions

23. Geometrical Optics. The WKB Approximation

24. Concept of Reference Equations. The Field in the Presence of a Turning Point

25. Reflection of a Wave from a Layer with an Arbitrary Law for Change in Parameters

Chapter IV. Reflection and Refraction of Spherical Waves

26. Spherical Waves

27. Method of Steepest Descent. Reference Integrals

28. Analysis of the Field of the Reflected Wave

29. Vertical Dipole. The Weyl-Van der Pol Formula

30. Lateral Waves

31. Field in the Region Close to the Angle of Total Internal Reflection

32. Refraction of Spherical Waves

33. Reflection and Refraction of a Spherical Wave at the Interface between Two Elastic Media

Chapter V. The Field of a Point Source of Waves in Layered Inhomogeneous Media

34. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries. Picture of Image Sources and Rays

35. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries. Normal Modes

36. A Layer with Arbitrary Boundaries

37. Sound Waves in a Two-Layered Liquid

38. Propagation of a Pulse in a Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries

39. Propagation of a Pulse in a Two-Layered Liquid

40. Sound Propagation in a Three-Layered Medium

41. Waves in a Liquid Layer Lying on a Homogeneous Elastic Half-Space

42. Normal Modes in an Elastic Layer

Chapter VI. The Field of a Point Source in a Continuously Layered Medium. Ray Treatment

43. Waveguide Propagation in Continuously Layered Media

44. Ray Theory as a Limiting Case of Wave Theory

45. Asymptote of the Field in the Vicinity of a Caustic

46. The Caustic in the Reflection of a Spherical Wave from an Inhomogeneous Half-Space

Chapter VII. Exact Theory of Waveguide Propagation in Continuously Layered Media. Normal Modes

47. General Expressions for Fields in Continuously Layered Media in the Presence of a Waveguide

48. Waveguide with a Linear Law for the Square of the Index of Refraction

49. Waveguide with the Epstein Law

50. Surface Waveguide in a Solid

Chapter VIII. Propagation of Waves in a Waveguide That is Inhomogeneous along Its Route

51. Inhomogeneous Waveguide. A Special Case

52. High Frequency Asymptote of the Field in an Inhomogeneous Waveguide

53. Low Frequency Asymptote of the Field in a Waveguide. Method of Transverse Cross Sections

Chapter IX. Antiwaveguide Propagation of Waves in Continuously Layered Media

54. Field in the Presence of a Geometrical Shadow

55. Velocity Gradient at the Boundary

References

Supplementary Bibliography

Index

