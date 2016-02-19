Waves in Layered Media
2nd Edition
Description
Waves in Layered Media discusses different theories about the relationship between waves and media. The book specifically covers several factors that can affect the behavior and formation of various kinds of waves in different types of media.
Comprised of nine chapters, the book establishes the fundamentals by first tackling simplest concepts, such as the behavior plane wave and discretely layered media. The succeeding chapters cover much more complex ideas, such as the refraction and reflection of waves, spherical wave, and wave in inhomogeneous media.
The book will be a great asset to researchers whose work involves acoustics, or to professionals whose line of work involves sound waves.
Table of Contents
Translator's Preface to Second Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
Chapter I. Plane Waves in Discretely Layered Media
1. Plane Waves in Homogeneous Unbounded Media
2. Reflection of a Plane Sound Wave from an Interface
3. Reflection from a Plane Layer and a System of Layers
4. Reflection and Refraction of Electromagnetic Waves
5. Waves in Elastic Media. General Considerations
6. Waves in an Elastic Half-Space with Free Boundaries
7. Boundary of Elastic and Liquid Half-Spaces
8. Reflection from the Boundary of Elastic Media and from a System of Elastic Layers
9. Free Waves in Plates
10. Reflection of a Sound Wave from a Plate and the Penetration of It through the Plate
11. Thin Plate Approximation
12. Elastic Properties of Finely Layered Media
13. Electromagnetic Waves in Finely Layered Media
14. Reflection of Bounded Beams
15. Reflection of Pulses
Chapter II. Some Applications of the Theory of Wave Propagation in Discretely Layered Media
16. Reflection Reduction of Optical Systems
17. Interference Light Filters
18. Layered Sound Insulators
Chapter III. Waves in Continuously Layered Media
19. Equations of Acoustic and Electromagnetic Fields in an Inhomogeneous Medium
20. Reflection of a Wave from the Epstein Layer
21. Reflection of a Wave from a Half-Space with a Linear Law for the Square of the Index of Refraction
22. Review of the Important Solutions
23. Geometrical Optics. The WKB Approximation
24. Concept of Reference Equations. The Field in the Presence of a Turning Point
25. Reflection of a Wave from a Layer with an Arbitrary Law for Change in Parameters
Chapter IV. Reflection and Refraction of Spherical Waves
26. Spherical Waves
27. Method of Steepest Descent. Reference Integrals
28. Analysis of the Field of the Reflected Wave
29. Vertical Dipole. The Weyl-Van der Pol Formula
30. Lateral Waves
31. Field in the Region Close to the Angle of Total Internal Reflection
32. Refraction of Spherical Waves
33. Reflection and Refraction of a Spherical Wave at the Interface between Two Elastic Media
Chapter V. The Field of a Point Source of Waves in Layered Inhomogeneous Media
34. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries. Picture of Image Sources and Rays
35. A Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries. Normal Modes
36. A Layer with Arbitrary Boundaries
37. Sound Waves in a Two-Layered Liquid
38. Propagation of a Pulse in a Layer with Perfectly Reflecting Boundaries
39. Propagation of a Pulse in a Two-Layered Liquid
40. Sound Propagation in a Three-Layered Medium
41. Waves in a Liquid Layer Lying on a Homogeneous Elastic Half-Space
42. Normal Modes in an Elastic Layer
Chapter VI. The Field of a Point Source in a Continuously Layered Medium. Ray Treatment
43. Waveguide Propagation in Continuously Layered Media
44. Ray Theory as a Limiting Case of Wave Theory
45. Asymptote of the Field in the Vicinity of a Caustic
46. The Caustic in the Reflection of a Spherical Wave from an Inhomogeneous Half-Space
Chapter VII. Exact Theory of Waveguide Propagation in Continuously Layered Media. Normal Modes
47. General Expressions for Fields in Continuously Layered Media in the Presence of a Waveguide
48. Waveguide with a Linear Law for the Square of the Index of Refraction
49. Waveguide with the Epstein Law
50. Surface Waveguide in a Solid
Chapter VIII. Propagation of Waves in a Waveguide That is Inhomogeneous along Its Route
51. Inhomogeneous Waveguide. A Special Case
52. High Frequency Asymptote of the Field in an Inhomogeneous Waveguide
53. Low Frequency Asymptote of the Field in a Waveguide. Method of Transverse Cross Sections
Chapter IX. Antiwaveguide Propagation of Waves in Continuously Layered Media
54. Field in the Presence of a Geometrical Shadow
55. Velocity Gradient at the Boundary
References
Supplementary Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th May 1976
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323161626