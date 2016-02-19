Wavelength Standards in the Infrared - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123957429, 9780323159210

Wavelength Standards in the Infrared

1st Edition

Authors: K.N. Rao
eBook ISBN: 9780323159210
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 246
Description

Wavelength Standards in the Infrared is a compilation of wavelength standards suitable for use with high-resolution infrared spectrographs, including both emission and absorption standards.

The book presents atomic line emission standards of argon, krypton, neon, and xenon. These atomic line emission standards are from the deliberations of Commission 14 of the International Astronomical Union, which is the recognized authority for such standards. The text also explains the techniques employed in determining spectral positions in the infrared. One of the techniques used includes the grating constant method of determining spectral positions which measures the angular rotation of the grating. Another technique used is the modern gratings and high resolution infrared spectra which has made it possible to obtain narrower spectral lines. Computers can expedite the processing of observed data. Fraley and Rao have developed a procedure for data, obtained using double-pen recorders. The technique involves using visible neon lines to produce a wave number scale on the infrared spectra that is to be measured.

This book can prove valuable to researchers and scientists working in the field of molecular, nuclear or atomic physics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter I. Introductory Remarks

A. Atomic Emission Standards Presented in Chapter II

Atomic Emission Standards of Argon

Atomic Emission Standards of Neon

Atomic Emission Standards of Krypton

Atomic Emission Standards of Xenon

B. Molecular Absorption Standards between 1.5 and 16μ Presented in Chapter III

C. Molecular Absorption Standards in the Far Infrared at Wavelengths Longer Than 16μ Presented in Chapter IV

D. Summary of Available Absorption Standards in the Infrared

Chapter II. Infrared Emission Standards

Argon λ 9650Å-3.95μ

Neon λ 2.0-2.6μ

Krypton λ 4.0-1μ

Xenon λ 1-4μ

Chapter III. Molecular Absorption Standards in the Near Infrared

Chapter IV. Absorption Standards in the Far Infrared

Pure Rotational Lines of Water Vapor in the Region 16-200 μ (600-50 cm-1)

Vacuum Wave Numbers (cm-1) for the Pure Rotational Lines of C12O16, N214O16, and HC12N14 Molecules

Chapter V. Techniques Employed for Wavelength Calibrations in the Infrared

A. Introductory Comments

B. Grating Constant Method of Determining Spectral Positions

C. Modern Gratings and High-Resolution Infrared Spectra

D. Use of a "Wedge Scanner" with an Infrared Spectrograph

Determination of Dispersion dv/dr versus v

E. Coarse Echelles

F. Recorders Employed with High-Resolution Infrared Spectrographs

Use of a Single-Pen Recorder

Use of Double-Pen Recorders

Use of Atomic Lines As Wave Number Markers

Coarse Echelles and Double-Pen Recorders (Use of Absorption Lines As Wave Number Markers)

Grating Drive

Measurement of Records of Infrared and Calibration Spectra

G. The Use of Computer Programs

Experimental Setup

Basic Observational Data

Computational Procedure

Additional Observational Data on Chart A

Concluding Comments

Appendix I. Conversion of Wavelengths in Air to Wave Numbers in Vacuum and Vice Versa

Appendix II. Molecular Constants Used in Obtaining "Calculated" Values of the Rotational Lines of the Bands Listed in Chapter III

Appendix III. First Order Wave Numbers of Molecular Absorption Standards for Coarse Echelles

