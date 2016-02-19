Wavelength Standards in the Infrared is a compilation of wavelength standards suitable for use with high-resolution infrared spectrographs, including both emission and absorption standards.

The book presents atomic line emission standards of argon, krypton, neon, and xenon. These atomic line emission standards are from the deliberations of Commission 14 of the International Astronomical Union, which is the recognized authority for such standards. The text also explains the techniques employed in determining spectral positions in the infrared. One of the techniques used includes the grating constant method of determining spectral positions which measures the angular rotation of the grating. Another technique used is the modern gratings and high resolution infrared spectra which has made it possible to obtain narrower spectral lines. Computers can expedite the processing of observed data. Fraley and Rao have developed a procedure for data, obtained using double-pen recorders. The technique involves using visible neon lines to produce a wave number scale on the infrared spectra that is to be measured.

This book can prove valuable to researchers and scientists working in the field of molecular, nuclear or atomic physics.