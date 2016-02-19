Wavelength Standards in the Infrared
1st Edition
Description
Wavelength Standards in the Infrared is a compilation of wavelength standards suitable for use with high-resolution infrared spectrographs, including both emission and absorption standards.
The book presents atomic line emission standards of argon, krypton, neon, and xenon. These atomic line emission standards are from the deliberations of Commission 14 of the International Astronomical Union, which is the recognized authority for such standards. The text also explains the techniques employed in determining spectral positions in the infrared. One of the techniques used includes the grating constant method of determining spectral positions which measures the angular rotation of the grating. Another technique used is the modern gratings and high resolution infrared spectra which has made it possible to obtain narrower spectral lines. Computers can expedite the processing of observed data. Fraley and Rao have developed a procedure for data, obtained using double-pen recorders. The technique involves using visible neon lines to produce a wave number scale on the infrared spectra that is to be measured.
This book can prove valuable to researchers and scientists working in the field of molecular, nuclear or atomic physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter I. Introductory Remarks
A. Atomic Emission Standards Presented in Chapter II
Atomic Emission Standards of Argon
Atomic Emission Standards of Neon
Atomic Emission Standards of Krypton
Atomic Emission Standards of Xenon
B. Molecular Absorption Standards between 1.5 and 16μ Presented in Chapter III
C. Molecular Absorption Standards in the Far Infrared at Wavelengths Longer Than 16μ Presented in Chapter IV
D. Summary of Available Absorption Standards in the Infrared
Chapter II. Infrared Emission Standards
Argon λ 9650Å-3.95μ
Neon λ 2.0-2.6μ
Krypton λ 4.0-1μ
Xenon λ 1-4μ
Chapter III. Molecular Absorption Standards in the Near Infrared
Chapter IV. Absorption Standards in the Far Infrared
Pure Rotational Lines of Water Vapor in the Region 16-200 μ (600-50 cm-1)
Vacuum Wave Numbers (cm-1) for the Pure Rotational Lines of C12O16, N214O16, and HC12N14 Molecules
Chapter V. Techniques Employed for Wavelength Calibrations in the Infrared
A. Introductory Comments
B. Grating Constant Method of Determining Spectral Positions
C. Modern Gratings and High-Resolution Infrared Spectra
D. Use of a "Wedge Scanner" with an Infrared Spectrograph
Determination of Dispersion dv/dr versus v
E. Coarse Echelles
F. Recorders Employed with High-Resolution Infrared Spectrographs
Use of a Single-Pen Recorder
Use of Double-Pen Recorders
Use of Atomic Lines As Wave Number Markers
Coarse Echelles and Double-Pen Recorders (Use of Absorption Lines As Wave Number Markers)
Grating Drive
Measurement of Records of Infrared and Calibration Spectra
G. The Use of Computer Programs
Experimental Setup
Basic Observational Data
Computational Procedure
Additional Observational Data on Chart A
Concluding Comments
Appendix I. Conversion of Wavelengths in Air to Wave Numbers in Vacuum and Vice Versa
Appendix II. Molecular Constants Used in Obtaining "Calculated" Values of the Rotational Lines of the Bands Listed in Chapter III
Appendix III. First Order Wave Numbers of Molecular Absorption Standards for Coarse Echelles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 246
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159210