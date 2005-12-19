Waveguide Spectroscopy of Thin Films - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120885152, 9780080457895

Waveguide Spectroscopy of Thin Films, Volume 33

1st Edition

Authors: Alexander Khomchenko
eBook ISBN: 9780080457895
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120885152
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th December 2005
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
18600.00
15810.00
181.77
154.50
110.00
93.50
180.00
153.00
137.00
116.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
137.00
116.45
165.00
140.25
110.00
93.50
180.00
153.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword
Acknowledgements
Contents
Introduction

  1. Interaction of light with matter
  2. Spectroscopy of optical guided modes
  3. New applications of the m-line technique for thin-film structure studying
  4. Spatial Fourier spectroscopy of guided modes: measuring the thin-film parameters
  5. Characterizations of thin films by prism coupling of leaky modes
  6. Measurements of absorption spectra of thin films
  7. Applications of waveguide spectroscopy techniques in sensor systems
  8. Optical nonlinearity in thin films at low-intensity light
  9. Optical nonlinearity in multilayer structures
    Bibliography
    Index

Description

In Waveguide Spectroscopy of Thin Films new methods of study of the linear and nonlinear optical properties of thin films are presented. These techniques are based on the principles of the spatial Fourier spectroscopy of the light beam reflected from a prism-coupling device with the tunnel excitation of guided lightmodes in thin-film structures.

Measurement techniques of determination of the absorption coefficient, refractive index and thickness of the dielectric, semiconductor or metallic films are considered.

This book is highly recommended for specialists in the fields of integrated and thin film optics and for graduated students in related specialties.

Key Features

  • There are new techniques of measurement of thin-film parameters stated

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080457895
Hardcover ISBN:
9780120885152

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Alexander Khomchenko Author

A.V.Khomchenko is D.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics (from Stepanov Institute of Physics, Minsk, Belarus). His research interests are in integrated optics, surface and interfaces physics, optical waveguides, testing of linear and nonlinear optical parameters of thin films.

Alexander V. Khomchenko was born in Gomel, Belarus, on Mart 23, 1957. He received the Ph.D. degrees in optics and D.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics from Stepanov Institute of Physics, Minsk, Belarus, in 1990 and 2003, respectively.

He became a Senior Researcher in 1990, an Scientific Secretary in 1991 and Head of Laboratory of optoelectronic devices 2003, at the Institute of Applied Optics of Natioal Academy of Sciences, Mogilev, Belarus. He is currently a Visiting Professor at Belarus-Russian University, Mogilev, Belarus. His research interests are in integrated optics, surface and interfaces physics, optical waveguides, testing of linear and nonlinear optical parameters of thin films.

Dr. A.V. Khomchenko is a member of the Belarus Physical Society and the Rozhdestvensky Optical Society - OSR.

Affiliations and Expertise

Belarus-Russian University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.