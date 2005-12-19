Waveguide Spectroscopy of Thin Films, Volume 33
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword
Acknowledgements
Contents
Introduction
- Interaction of light with matter
- Spectroscopy of optical guided modes
- New applications of the m-line technique for thin-film structure studying
- Spatial Fourier spectroscopy of guided modes: measuring the thin-film parameters
- Characterizations of thin films by prism coupling of leaky modes
- Measurements of absorption spectra of thin films
- Applications of waveguide spectroscopy techniques in sensor systems
- Optical nonlinearity in thin films at low-intensity light
- Optical nonlinearity in multilayer structures
Bibliography
Index
Description
In Waveguide Spectroscopy of Thin Films new methods of study of the linear and nonlinear optical properties of thin films are presented. These techniques are based on the principles of the spatial Fourier spectroscopy of the light beam reflected from a prism-coupling device with the tunnel excitation of guided lightmodes in thin-film structures.
Measurement techniques of determination of the absorption coefficient, refractive index and thickness of the dielectric, semiconductor or metallic films are considered.
This book is highly recommended for specialists in the fields of integrated and thin film optics and for graduated students in related specialties.
Key Features
- There are new techniques of measurement of thin-film parameters stated
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 19th December 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080457895
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120885152
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Alexander Khomchenko Author
A.V.Khomchenko is D.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics (from Stepanov Institute of Physics, Minsk, Belarus). His research interests are in integrated optics, surface and interfaces physics, optical waveguides, testing of linear and nonlinear optical parameters of thin films.
Alexander V. Khomchenko was born in Gomel, Belarus, on Mart 23, 1957. He received the Ph.D. degrees in optics and D.Sc. in Physics and Mathematics from Stepanov Institute of Physics, Minsk, Belarus, in 1990 and 2003, respectively.
He became a Senior Researcher in 1990, an Scientific Secretary in 1991 and Head of Laboratory of optoelectronic devices 2003, at the Institute of Applied Optics of Natioal Academy of Sciences, Mogilev, Belarus. He is currently a Visiting Professor at Belarus-Russian University, Mogilev, Belarus. His research interests are in integrated optics, surface and interfaces physics, optical waveguides, testing of linear and nonlinear optical parameters of thin films.
Dr. A.V. Khomchenko is a member of the Belarus Physical Society and the Rozhdestvensky Optical Society - OSR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Belarus-Russian University