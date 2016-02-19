Wave Scattering from Statistically Rough Surfaces discusses the complications in radio physics and hydro-acoustics in relation to wave transmission under settings seen in nature. Some of the topics that are covered include radar and sonar, the effect of variations in topographic relief or ocean waves on the transmission of radio and sound waves, the reproduction of radio waves from the lower layers of the ionosphere, and the oscillations of signals within the earth-ionosphere waveguide. The book begins with some fundamental idea of wave transmission theory and the theory of random processes as used to rough surfaces and to wave fields. This discussion is followed by an analysis of the average fields of sound and electromagnetic waves. A section on spatial correlation characteristics in the approximation of small perturbations is then given. Another chapter of the text explains the Kirchhoff method. The book will provide useful information to physicists, mechanical engineer, students, and researchers in the field of acoustics.

Chapter 1. Fundamental Equations of Wave Propagation

§ 1. Propagation of Sound in Liquids and Gases

§ 2. Electromagnetic Wave Propagation

Chapter 2. Statistical Formulation of the Diffraction Problem

§ 3. Statistically Rough Surfaces

§ 4. Random Wave Fields

Chapter 3. Wave Scattering from a Slightly Rough Surface

§ 5. Scattering of Sound from a Perfectly Free, Statistically Rough Surface

§ 6. Scattering of Sound from a Statistically Rough Surface Characterized by an Impedance

§ 7. Boundary Conditions for Average and Fluctuation Electromagnetic Fields

Chapter 4. Fluctuations in the Wave Field Scattered by a Statistically Rough Surface

§ 8. Intensity of Sound Fluctuations in the Fraunhofer Zone

§ 9. Electromagnetic Field Fluctuations in the Fraunhofer Zone

§ 10. Fluctuation Intensity in the Near Zone

§ 11. Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations

Chapter 5. Wave Scattering from a Moving Rough Surface

§ 12. Random Oscillations of an Interface

§ 13. Energy Spectrum of the Scattered Field

§ 14. Amplitude and Phase Fluctuation Spectrum

Chapter 6. Correlation Functions for a Field Scattered by a Rough Surface

§ 15. Correlation Functions in the Far Zone

§ 16. Correlation of Field Fluctuations for Scattering at Angles Away from Grazing Incidence

§ 17. Fluctuations of a Scalar Field for Scattering Near Grazing Incidence

§ 18. Fluctuations in the Field of a Vertical Dipole Scattered by an Oscillating, Rough Surface

Chapter 7. Scattering from Large-Scale Irregularities

§ 19. Tangent Plane Method

§ 20. Scattered Intensity Pattern of a Scalar Field

§ 21. Electromagnetic Wave Scattering

§ 22. Calculation of Shadowing for Wave Scattering from a Statistically Rough Surface

§ 23. Effective Distribution Functions for Height and Slope When Shadowing is Present

Chapter 8. Field Fluctuations for Scattering from Large-Scale Irregularities

§ 24. Mean Field and Fluctuation Intensity for Scattering from an Infinite Surface

§ 25. Intensity Fluctuations for Scattering from a Surface with Gently Sloping Irregularities

§ 26. Spatial Correlation Functions

§ 27. Frequency Spectrum of the Scattered Field

Chapter 9. Scattering from Rough Bodies of Finite Dimension

§ 28. Reflection and Refraction at a Curvilinear Surface

§ 29. Scattering Cross Section for a Smooth Body

§ 30. Scattering from a Rough Body

§ 31. Fluctuations of the Scattering Cross Section, Amplitude and Phase

Chapter 10. The Two-Scale Rough Surface Scattering Model

§ 32. Scattering from Statistically Rough Surfaces: Experimental Results

§ 33. Perturbation Method for a Curvilinear Surface

Chapter 11. Green's Function Methods in the Theory of Multiple Scattering

§ 34. Feynman Diagrams

§ 35. Mean Field in a Plane Parallel Waveguide with Rough Boundaries

§ 36. Normal Mode Attenuation in a Closed, Hollow Waveguide

§ 37. Radiative Transfer Equations

