Wave Propagation and Scattering in Random Media
1st Edition
Multiple Scattering, Turbulence, Rough Surfaces, and Remote Sensing
Description
Wave Propagation and Scattering in Random Media, Volume 2, presents the fundamental formulations of wave propagation and scattering in random media in a unified and systematic manner. The topics covered in this book may be grouped into three categories: waves in random scatterers, waves in random continua, and rough surface scattering. Random scatterers are random distributions of many particles. Examples are rain, fog, smog, hail, ocean particles, red blood cells, polymers, and other particles in a state of Brownian motion. Random continua are the media whose characteristics vary randomly and continuously in time and space. Examples are clear air turbulence, jet engine exhaust, tropospheric and ionospheric turbulence, ocean turbulence, and biological media such as tissue and muscle. Rough surface examples are the ocean surface, planetary surfaces, interfaces between different biological media, and the surface roughness of an optical fiber. This book is intended for engineers and scientists interested in optical, acoustic, and microwave propagation and scattering in atmospheres, oceans, and biological media, and particularly for those involved in communication through such media and remote sensing of the characteristics of these media.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents if Volume 1
Part III Multiple Scattering Theory
Chapter 14 Multiple Scattering Theory of Waves in Stationary and Moving Scatterers and Its Relationship with Transport Theory
14-1 Multiple Scattering Process Contained in Twersky's Theory
14-2 Statistical Averages for Discrete Scatterers
14-3 Foldy-Twersky's Integral Equation for the Coherent Field
14-4 Twersky's Integral Equation for the Correlation Function
14-5 Coherent Field
14-6 Plane Wave Incidence on a Slab of Scatterers—"Total Intensity"
14-7 Relationship between Multiple Scattering Theory and Transport Theory
14-8 Approximate Integral and Differential Equations for the Correlation Function
14-9 Fundamental Equations for Moving Particles
14-10 Fluctuations due to the Size Distribution
Appendix 14A Example of Twersky's Scattering Process When N = 3
Appendix 14B Stationary Phase Evaluation of a Multiple Integral I
Appendix 14C Forward Scattering Theorem
Chapter 15 Multiple Scattering Theory of Wave Fluctuations and Pulse Propagation in Randomly Distributed Scatterers
15-1 Fundamental Equations for Moving Scatterers
15-2 Correlation Function, Angular Spectrum, and Frequency Spectrum in the Small Angle Approximation
15-3 Plane Wave Solution
15-4 Limitation on Image Resolution Imposed by Randomly Distributed Scatterers
15-5 Output from Receiver in Randomly Distributed Scatterers
15-6 Spherical Wave in Randomly Distributed Particles
15-7 Backscattering from Randomly Distributed Scatterers
15-8 Pulse Propagation in Randomly Distributed Scatterers
15-9 Integral and Differential Equations for Two-Frequency Mutual Coherence Function in Randomly Distributed Scatterers
15-10 Two-Frequency Mutual Coherence Function for the Plane Wave Case
15-11 Weak Fluctuation Solution of a Plane Pulse Wave
15-12 Strong Fluctuation Solution of a Plane Pulse Wave
Part IV Waves in Random Continuum and Turbulence
Chapter 16 Scattering of Waves from Random Continuum and Turbulent Media
16-1 Single Scattering Approximation and Received Power
16-2 Scattering Cross Section per Unit Volume of the Stationary Random Medium
16-3 Booker Gordon Formula
16-4 Gaussian Model and Kolmogorov Spectrum
16-5 Anisotropie Random Medium
16-6 Temporal Fluctuation of Scattered Fields due to a Time-Varying Random Medium
16-7 Strong Fluctuations
16-8 Scattering of a Pulse by a Random Medium
16-9 Acoustic Scattering Cross Section per Unit Volume
16-10 Narrow Beam Equation
Chapter 17 Line-of-Sight Propagation of a Plane Wave Through a Random Medium—Weak Fluctuation Case
17-1 Maxwell's Equations for a Fluctuating Medium
17-2 Born and Rytov Methods
17-3 Log-Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations
17-4 Plane Wave Formulation
17-5 Direct Method and Spectral Method
17-6 Spectral Representation of the Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations
17-7 Amplitude and Phase Correlation Functions
17-8 Amplitude and Phase Structure Functions
17-9 Spectral and Spatial Filter Functions
17-10 Homogeneous Random Media and Spectral Filter Function
17-11 Geometric Optical Region L < I2/y
17-12 The Region in Which L>I2/y
17-13 General Characteristics of the Fluctuations in a Homogeneous Random Medium
17-14 Homogeneous Random Medium with Gaussian Correlation Function
17-15 Homogeneous and Locally Homogeneous Turbulence
17-16 Inhomogeneous Random Medium with Gaussian Correlation Function and the Spatial Filter Function
17-17 Variations of the Intensity of Turbulence along the Propagation Path
17-18 Range of Validity of the Weak Fluctuation Theory
17-19 Related Problems
Chapter 18 Line-of-Sight Propagation of Spherical and Beam Waves Through a Random Medium—Weak Fluctuation Case
18-1 Rytov Solution for the Spherical Wave
18-2 Variance for the Kolmogorov Spectrum
18-3 Correlation and Structure Functions for the Kolmogorov Spectrum
18-4 Beam Wave
18-5 Variance for a Beam Wave and the Validity of the Rytov Solution
18-6 Remote Probing of Planetary Atmospheres
18-7 Some Related Problems
Chapter 19 Temporal Correlation and Frequency Spectra of Wave Fluctuations in a Random Medium and the Effects of an Inhomogeneous Random Medium
19-1 Temporal Frequency Spectra of a Plane Wave
19-2 When the Average Wind Velocity U is Transverse and the Wind Fluctuation Vf is Negligible
19-3 Temporal Spectra due to Average and Fluctuating Wind Velocities
19-4 Temporal Frequency Spectra of a Spherical Wave
19-5 Two-Frequency Correlation Function
19-6 Crossed Beams
19-7 Wave Fluctuations in an Inhomogeneous Random Medium
19-8 Wave Fluctuations in a Localized Smoothly Varying Random Medium
Chapter 20 Strong Fluctuation Theory
20-1 Parabolic Equation
20-2 Assumption for the Refractive Index Fluctuations
20-3 Equation for the Average Field and General Solution
20-4 Parabolic Equation for the Mutual Coherence Function
20-5 Solutions for the Mutual Coherence Function
20-6 Examples of Mutual Coherence Functions
20-7 Mutual Coherence Function in a Turbulent Medium
20-8 Temporal Frequency Spectra
20-9 Two-Frequency Correlation Function
20-10 Plane Wave Solution for the Two-Frequency Mutual Coherence Function
20-11 Pulse Shape
20-12 Angular and Temporal Frequency Spectra
20-13 Fourth Order Moments
20-14 Thin Screen Theory
20-15 Approximate Solution for the Thin Screen Theory
20-16 Thin Screen Theory for Spherical Waves
20-17 Extended Sources
20-18 Extended Medium
20-19 Optical Propagation in a Turbulent Medium
20-20 Modulation Transfer Function of a Random Medium
20-21 Adaptive Optics
Part V Rough Surface Scattering and Remote Sensing
Chapter 21 Rough Surface Scattering
21-1 Received Power and Scattering Cross Section per Unit Area of Rough Surface
21-2 First Order Perturbation Solution for Horizontally Polarized Incident Wave
21-3 Derivation of the First Order Scattering Cross Section per Unit Area
21-4 Statistical Description of a Rough Surface
21-5 Bistatic Cross Section of a Rough Surface
21-6 Effect of Temporal Variation of a Rough Surface
21-7 Ocean Wave Spectra
21-8 Other Related Problems
21-9 Kirchhoff Approximation—Scattering of Sound Waves from a Rough Surface
21-10 Coherent Field in the Kirchhoff Approximation
21-11 Scattering Cross Section per Unit Area of Rough Surface
21-12 Probability Distribution of a Scattered Field
Chapter 22 Remote Sensing and Inversion Techniques
22-1 Remote Sensing of the Troposphere
22-2 Remote Sensing of the Average Structure Constant Cn over the Path
22-3 Remote Sensing of the Average Wind Velocity over the Path 496
22-4 Remote Sensing of the Profile of the Structure Constant and the Ill-Posed Problem
22-5 Inverse Problem
22-6 Smoothing (Regularization) Method
22-7 Statistical Inversion Technique
22-8 Backus-Gilbert Inversion Technique
22-9 Remote Sensing of Observables in Geophysics
Appendix A Spectral Representations of a Random Function
A-1 Stationary Complex Random Function
A-2 Stationary Real Random Function
A-3 Homogeneous Complex Random Function
A-4 Homogeneous and Isotropie Random Function
A-5 Homogeneous and Real Random Function
A-6 Stationary and Homogeneous Random Function
A-7 "Frozen-In" Random Function
Appendix B Structure Functions
B-l Structure Function and Random Process with Stationary Increments
B-2 Spectral Representation of the Structure Function
B-3 Locally Homogeneous and Isotropie Random Function
B-4 Kolmogorov Spectrum
Appendix C Turbulence and Refractive Index Fluctuations
C-1 Laminar Flow and Turbulence
C-2 Developed Turbulence
C-3 Scalar Quantities Conserved in a Turbulence and Neutral, Stable, and Unstable Atmosphere
C-4 Fluctuations of the Index of Refraction
C-5 Structure Functions of a Conservative Scalar and the Index of Refraction Fluctuation
C-6 The Energy Dissipation Rate r. and the Energy Budget of Atmospheric Turbulence
C-7 The Rate of Dissipation of the Fluctuation N
C-8 Calculation of the Structure Constant
C-9 Boundary Layer, Free Atmosphere, Large- and Small-Scale Turbulence
C-10 The Structure Constant for the Index of Refraction in the Boundary Layer
C-11 The Structure Constant Cn for Free Atmosphere
C-12 Relation between The Structure Constant Cn and the Variance of the Index of Refraction Fluctuation
Appendix D Some Useful Mathematical Formulas
D-1 Kummer Function
D-2 Confluent Hypergeometric Function
D-3 Other Integrals
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 339
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 28th May 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483273150