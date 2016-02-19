Wave Propagation and Scattering in Random Media

Table of Contents



Preface

Acknowledgments

Contents if Volume 1

Part III Multiple Scattering Theory

Chapter 14 Multiple Scattering Theory of Waves in Stationary and Moving Scatterers and Its Relationship with Transport Theory

14-1 Multiple Scattering Process Contained in Twersky's Theory

14-2 Statistical Averages for Discrete Scatterers

14-3 Foldy-Twersky's Integral Equation for the Coherent Field

14-4 Twersky's Integral Equation for the Correlation Function

14-5 Coherent Field

14-6 Plane Wave Incidence on a Slab of Scatterers—"Total Intensity"

14-7 Relationship between Multiple Scattering Theory and Transport Theory

14-8 Approximate Integral and Differential Equations for the Correlation Function

14-9 Fundamental Equations for Moving Particles

14-10 Fluctuations due to the Size Distribution

Appendix 14A Example of Twersky's Scattering Process When N = 3

Appendix 14B Stationary Phase Evaluation of a Multiple Integral I

Appendix 14C Forward Scattering Theorem

Chapter 15 Multiple Scattering Theory of Wave Fluctuations and Pulse Propagation in Randomly Distributed Scatterers

15-1 Fundamental Equations for Moving Scatterers

15-2 Correlation Function, Angular Spectrum, and Frequency Spectrum in the Small Angle Approximation

15-3 Plane Wave Solution

15-4 Limitation on Image Resolution Imposed by Randomly Distributed Scatterers

15-5 Output from Receiver in Randomly Distributed Scatterers

15-6 Spherical Wave in Randomly Distributed Particles

15-7 Backscattering from Randomly Distributed Scatterers

15-8 Pulse Propagation in Randomly Distributed Scatterers

15-9 Integral and Differential Equations for Two-Frequency Mutual Coherence Function in Randomly Distributed Scatterers

15-10 Two-Frequency Mutual Coherence Function for the Plane Wave Case

15-11 Weak Fluctuation Solution of a Plane Pulse Wave

15-12 Strong Fluctuation Solution of a Plane Pulse Wave

Part IV Waves in Random Continuum and Turbulence

Chapter 16 Scattering of Waves from Random Continuum and Turbulent Media

16-1 Single Scattering Approximation and Received Power

16-2 Scattering Cross Section per Unit Volume of the Stationary Random Medium

16-3 Booker Gordon Formula

16-4 Gaussian Model and Kolmogorov Spectrum

16-5 Anisotropie Random Medium

16-6 Temporal Fluctuation of Scattered Fields due to a Time-Varying Random Medium

16-7 Strong Fluctuations

16-8 Scattering of a Pulse by a Random Medium

16-9 Acoustic Scattering Cross Section per Unit Volume

16-10 Narrow Beam Equation

Chapter 17 Line-of-Sight Propagation of a Plane Wave Through a Random Medium—Weak Fluctuation Case

17-1 Maxwell's Equations for a Fluctuating Medium

17-2 Born and Rytov Methods

17-3 Log-Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations

17-4 Plane Wave Formulation

17-5 Direct Method and Spectral Method

17-6 Spectral Representation of the Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations

17-7 Amplitude and Phase Correlation Functions

17-8 Amplitude and Phase Structure Functions

17-9 Spectral and Spatial Filter Functions

17-10 Homogeneous Random Media and Spectral Filter Function

17-11 Geometric Optical Region L < I2/y

17-12 The Region in Which L>I2/y

17-13 General Characteristics of the Fluctuations in a Homogeneous Random Medium

17-14 Homogeneous Random Medium with Gaussian Correlation Function

17-15 Homogeneous and Locally Homogeneous Turbulence

17-16 Inhomogeneous Random Medium with Gaussian Correlation Function and the Spatial Filter Function

17-17 Variations of the Intensity of Turbulence along the Propagation Path

17-18 Range of Validity of the Weak Fluctuation Theory

17-19 Related Problems

Chapter 18 Line-of-Sight Propagation of Spherical and Beam Waves Through a Random Medium—Weak Fluctuation Case

18-1 Rytov Solution for the Spherical Wave

18-2 Variance for the Kolmogorov Spectrum

18-3 Correlation and Structure Functions for the Kolmogorov Spectrum

18-4 Beam Wave

18-5 Variance for a Beam Wave and the Validity of the Rytov Solution

18-6 Remote Probing of Planetary Atmospheres

18-7 Some Related Problems

Chapter 19 Temporal Correlation and Frequency Spectra of Wave Fluctuations in a Random Medium and the Effects of an Inhomogeneous Random Medium

19-1 Temporal Frequency Spectra of a Plane Wave

19-2 When the Average Wind Velocity U is Transverse and the Wind Fluctuation Vf is Negligible

19-3 Temporal Spectra due to Average and Fluctuating Wind Velocities

19-4 Temporal Frequency Spectra of a Spherical Wave

19-5 Two-Frequency Correlation Function

19-6 Crossed Beams

19-7 Wave Fluctuations in an Inhomogeneous Random Medium

19-8 Wave Fluctuations in a Localized Smoothly Varying Random Medium

Chapter 20 Strong Fluctuation Theory

20-1 Parabolic Equation

20-2 Assumption for the Refractive Index Fluctuations

20-3 Equation for the Average Field and General Solution

20-4 Parabolic Equation for the Mutual Coherence Function

20-5 Solutions for the Mutual Coherence Function

20-6 Examples of Mutual Coherence Functions

20-7 Mutual Coherence Function in a Turbulent Medium

20-8 Temporal Frequency Spectra

20-9 Two-Frequency Correlation Function

20-10 Plane Wave Solution for the Two-Frequency Mutual Coherence Function

20-11 Pulse Shape

20-12 Angular and Temporal Frequency Spectra

20-13 Fourth Order Moments

20-14 Thin Screen Theory

20-15 Approximate Solution for the Thin Screen Theory

20-16 Thin Screen Theory for Spherical Waves

20-17 Extended Sources

20-18 Extended Medium

20-19 Optical Propagation in a Turbulent Medium

20-20 Modulation Transfer Function of a Random Medium

20-21 Adaptive Optics

Part V Rough Surface Scattering and Remote Sensing

Chapter 21 Rough Surface Scattering

21-1 Received Power and Scattering Cross Section per Unit Area of Rough Surface

21-2 First Order Perturbation Solution for Horizontally Polarized Incident Wave

21-3 Derivation of the First Order Scattering Cross Section per Unit Area

21-4 Statistical Description of a Rough Surface

21-5 Bistatic Cross Section of a Rough Surface

21-6 Effect of Temporal Variation of a Rough Surface

21-7 Ocean Wave Spectra

21-8 Other Related Problems

21-9 Kirchhoff Approximation—Scattering of Sound Waves from a Rough Surface

21-10 Coherent Field in the Kirchhoff Approximation

21-11 Scattering Cross Section per Unit Area of Rough Surface

21-12 Probability Distribution of a Scattered Field

Chapter 22 Remote Sensing and Inversion Techniques

22-1 Remote Sensing of the Troposphere

22-2 Remote Sensing of the Average Structure Constant Cn over the Path

22-3 Remote Sensing of the Average Wind Velocity over the Path 496

22-4 Remote Sensing of the Profile of the Structure Constant and the Ill-Posed Problem

22-5 Inverse Problem

22-6 Smoothing (Regularization) Method

22-7 Statistical Inversion Technique

22-8 Backus-Gilbert Inversion Technique

22-9 Remote Sensing of Observables in Geophysics

Appendix A Spectral Representations of a Random Function

A-1 Stationary Complex Random Function

A-2 Stationary Real Random Function

A-3 Homogeneous Complex Random Function

A-4 Homogeneous and Isotropie Random Function

A-5 Homogeneous and Real Random Function

A-6 Stationary and Homogeneous Random Function

A-7 "Frozen-In" Random Function

Appendix B Structure Functions

B-l Structure Function and Random Process with Stationary Increments

B-2 Spectral Representation of the Structure Function

B-3 Locally Homogeneous and Isotropie Random Function

B-4 Kolmogorov Spectrum

Appendix C Turbulence and Refractive Index Fluctuations

C-1 Laminar Flow and Turbulence

C-2 Developed Turbulence

C-3 Scalar Quantities Conserved in a Turbulence and Neutral, Stable, and Unstable Atmosphere

C-4 Fluctuations of the Index of Refraction

C-5 Structure Functions of a Conservative Scalar and the Index of Refraction Fluctuation

C-6 The Energy Dissipation Rate r. and the Energy Budget of Atmospheric Turbulence

C-7 The Rate of Dissipation of the Fluctuation N

C-8 Calculation of the Structure Constant

C-9 Boundary Layer, Free Atmosphere, Large- and Small-Scale Turbulence

C-10 The Structure Constant for the Index of Refraction in the Boundary Layer

C-11 The Structure Constant Cn for Free Atmosphere

C-12 Relation between The Structure Constant Cn and the Variance of the Index of Refraction Fluctuation

Appendix D Some Useful Mathematical Formulas

D-1 Kummer Function

D-2 Confluent Hypergeometric Function

D-3 Other Integrals

References

Index

