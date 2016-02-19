Wave Propagation and Scattering in Random Media
1st Edition
Description
Wave Propagation and Scattering in Random Media, Volume 1: Single Scattering and Transport Theory presents the fundamental formulations of wave propagation and scattering in random media in a unified and systematic manner, as well as useful approximation techniques applicable to a variety of different situations. The emphasis is on single scattering theory and transport theory. The reader is introduced to the fundamental concepts and useful results of the statistical wave propagation theory.
This volume is comprised of 13 chapters, organized around three themes: waves in random scatterers, waves in random continua, and rough surface scattering. The first part deals with the scattering and propagation of waves in a tenuous distribution of scatterers, using the single scattering theory and its slight extension to explain the fundamentals of wave fluctuations in random media without undue mathematical complexities. Many practical problems of wave propagation and scattering in the atmosphere, oceans, and other random media are discussed. The second part examines transport theory, also known as the theory of radiative transfer, and includes chapters on wave propagation in random particles, isotropic scattering, and the plane-parallel problem.
This monograph is intended for engineers and scientists interested in optical, acoustic, and microwave propagation and scattering in atmospheres, oceans, and biological media.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contents of Volume 2
Chapter 1 □ Introduction
Part I □ Scattering and Propagation of Waves in a Tenuous Distribution of Scatterers: Single Scattering Approximation
Chapter 2 □ Scattering and Absorption of a Wave by a Single Particle
2-1 Cross Sections and Scattering Amplitude
2-2 General Properties of Cross Sections
2-3 Forward Scattering Theorem
2-4 Integral Representations of Scattering Amplitude and Absorption Cross Section
2-5 Rayleigh Scattering
2-6 Rayleigh-Debye Scattering (Born Approximation)
2-7 WKB Interior Wave Number Approximation
2-8 Mie Theory
2-9 Elliptic Polarization and the Stokes Parameters
2-10 Partial Polarization and Natural Light
2-11 Addition of Independent Waves
2-12 Scattering Amplitude Functions f1l, f12, f21, and f22 and the Stokes Matrix
2-13 Transformation of the Stokes Parameters for Rotation about the Axis
2-14 Particle Size Distribution
2-15 Acoustic Waves
2-16 Acoustic Scattering
Chapter 3 □ Characteristics of Discrete Scatterers in the Atmosphere, Ocean, and Biological Materials
3-1 Weather Radar, Clutter, and Interference
3-2 Aerosols and Hydrometeors
3-3 Optical Scattering in Seawater (Hydrooptics)
3-4 Underwater Acoustic Scattering (Hydroacoustics)
3-5 Scattering from Biological Materials
Chapter 4 □ Scattering of Waves from the Tenuous Distribution of Particles
4-1 Single Scattering Approximation for Average Scattered Power
4-2 First Order Multiple Scattering Representation of Scattered Power
4-3 Narrow Beam Equation
4-4 Coherent and Incoherent Fields
4-5 Time-Correlated Scattering Cross Section of a Moving Particle
4-6 Temporal Correlation Function and Temporal Frequency Spectrum of Scattered Fields
4-7 Spatial Correlation of Scattered Fields
4-8 Correlation with a Moving Receiver
4-9 Probability Distributions of Scattered Fields
Chapter 5 □ Scattering of Pulse Waves from a Random Distribution of Particles
5-1 General Formulation of Pulse Propagation and Scattering in a Time-Varying Random Medium
5-2 Two-Frequency Correlation Function and Correlation of the Output Pulse
5-3 Coherence Time and Coherence Bandwidth
5-4 Scattering of a Narrow Band Pulse
5-5 Backscattering of a Pulse from a Narrow Beam Transmitter
5-6 Backscattering of a Train of Short Pulses
5-7 Backscattering of a Pulse from a Transmitter with a Broad Beam
5-8 Bistatic Scattering of a Pulse
5-9 Ambiguity Function Representation
5-10 Pulse Doppler Radar
Chapter 6 □ Line-of-Sight Propagation through Tenuous Distribution of Particles
6-1 Coherent and Incoherent Intensities and Spatial Correlation of Fluctuation of a Plane Wave
6-2 Temporal Correlation and Frequency Spectrum of a Plane Wave
6-3 Line-of-Sight Propagation of a Plane-Wave Pulse
6-4 Line-of-Sight Propagation between a Transmitter and a Receiver
6-5 Pulse Propagation between a Transmitter and a Receiver
6-6 Rytov Solution for Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations
6-7 Rytov Solution for a Plane Wave Case
6-8 Temporal Correlation and Frequency Spectra of Log-Amplitude and Phase Fluctuations of a Plane Wave
6-9 Rytov Solution Which Includes Transmitter and Receiver Characteristics
Part II □ Transport Theory of Waves in Randomly Distributed Scatterers
Chapter 7 □ Transport Theory of Wave Propagation in Random Particles
7-1 Specific Intensity, Flux, and Energy Density
7-2 Specific Intensity in Free Space and at Boundaries between Homogeneous Media
7-3 Differential Equation for Specific Intensity
7-4 Reduced Incident Intensity, Diffuse Intensity, Boundary Condition, and Source Function
7-5 Integral Equation Formulation
7-6 Receiving Cross Section and Received Power
7-7 Transport Equation for a Partially Polarized Electromagnetic Wave
7-8 Relationship between Specific Intensity and Pointing Vector
Chapter 8 □ Approximate Solutions for Tenuous Medium
8-1 Specific Intensity in the First Order Multiple Scattering Approximation
8-2 Plane Wave Incidence on a Plane-Parallel Medium
8-3 Collimated Beam Incident on a Plane-Parallel Medium
Chapter 9 □ Diffusion Approximation
9-1 Derivation of the Diffusion Equation
9-2 Boundary Conditions
9-3 Collimated Beam Incident upon a Slab of Particles
9-4 Solution for a Plane Wave Incident upon a Slab of Particles
9-5 Solution for a Collimated Beam of a Finite Width Incident upon a Slab of Particles
9-6 Diffusion from a Point Source
9-7 Two-Fiber Reflectance
9-8 The Fiberoptic Oximeter Catheter
Chapter 10 □ Two and Four Flux Theory
10-1 Kubelka-Munk Two Flux Theory
10-2 Coefficients K and S for the Two Flux Theory
10-3 Four Flux Theory
Appendix 10A
Chapter 11 □ Plane-Parallel Problem
11-1 Plane Wave Normally Incident upon a Plane-Parallel Slab
11-2 Typical Phase Functions
11-3 Gauss's Quadrature Formula
11-4 General Solution
11-5 Semi-Infinite Medium
11-6 Oblique Incidence and Other Techniques
11-7 Layered Parallel-Plane Medium
11-8 Some Related Problems
Chapter 12 □ Isotropic Scattering
12-1 Fourier Transform Method for Isotropic Scattering
12-2 Diffusion and near Field Phenomena
12-3 Radiation from an Arbitrary Incident Intensity
12-4 Radiation from Incident Spherical Wave with Angular Variations
12-5 Radiation from an Arbitrary Source Distribution
12-6 Isotropic Scattering in Finite Volume and the Milne Problem
Chapter 13 □ Approximation for Large Particles
13-1 Derivation of Differential Equation for Small Angle Approximation
13-2 General Solution
13-3 Approximate Solution When the Diffuse Intensity is a Slowly Varying Function of Angle
References
Index
