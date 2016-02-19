Wave Phenomena: Modern Theory and Applications - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444875860, 9780080872087

Wave Phenomena: Modern Theory and Applications, Volume 97

1st Edition

Editors: C. Rogers T.B. Moodie
eBook ISBN: 9780080872087
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st October 1984
Page Count: 458
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume contains 35 of the contributions to the international meeting Wave Phenomena: Modern Theory and Applications, held at the University of Toronto, Canada, at the end of June 1983.

Details

No. of pages:
458
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872087

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

C. Rogers Editor

T.B. Moodie Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.