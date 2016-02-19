Selected Readings in Physics: Wave Mechanics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of wave mechanics. This book discusses the discovery of quantum mechanics.

Organized into two parts encompassing five chapters and eight papers, this book begins with an overview of the essential parts of a theory, including a mathematical system, a domain of determinable facts, and a system of prescriptions correlating mathematical quantities and physical facts. This text then describes the classical model of electrons as mass points. Other chapters consider the connections between mathematically calculated quantities and physically measured quantities. This book discusses as well the relationship between the concepts of frequency and energy. The final paper deals with the theory of collision processes in which the transition probabilities are determined by the asymptomatic behavior of aperiodic solutions.

This book is a valuable resource for physicists, scientists, and research workers.