Wave Mechanics
1st Edition
Selected Reading in Physics
Description
Selected Readings in Physics: Wave Mechanics provides information pertinent to the fundamental aspects of wave mechanics. This book discusses the discovery of quantum mechanics.
Organized into two parts encompassing five chapters and eight papers, this book begins with an overview of the essential parts of a theory, including a mathematical system, a domain of determinable facts, and a system of prescriptions correlating mathematical quantities and physical facts. This text then describes the classical model of electrons as mass points. Other chapters consider the connections between mathematically calculated quantities and physically measured quantities. This book discusses as well the relationship between the concepts of frequency and energy. The final paper deals with the theory of collision processes in which the transition probabilities are determined by the asymptomatic behavior of aperiodic solutions.
This book is a valuable resource for physicists, scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Part 1
I. Historical Development and Deductive Construction of a Theory
II. The Two Routes to Quantum Mechanics
III. Matrix Mechanics and Wave Mechanics as Representations of Mathematical Structures in Hilbert Space
IV. The Physical Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics
V. Temporal Development of the Physical Quantities
Part 2
1. Investigations on Quantum Theory
2. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem
3. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem
4. On the Relationship of the Heisenberg-Born-Jordan Quantum Mechanics to Mine
5. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem
6. The Interpretation of Kinematic and Mechanical Relationships according to the Quantum Theory
7. Quantum Mechanics
8. Quantum Mechanics of Collision Processes
Index
