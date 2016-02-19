Wave Mechanics
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics
Authors: Gunter Ludwig
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483182483
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 236
Description
Wave Mechanics discusses the quantum physical concepts of wave. The title accounts the development of quantum theory. The text first covers the historical development of quantum theory, and then proceeds to tackling the two routes to quantum mechanics. Next, the selection discusses the matrix mechanics and wave mechanics as representations of mathematical structures in Hubert space. The text also deals with the physical interpretation of quantum mechanics, along with the temporal development of the physical quantities. In the second part, the selection presents several papers in quantum mechanics. The book will be of great use to students and researchers of quantum physics.
Table of Contents
Part 1
I. Historical Development and Deductive Construction of a Theory
II. The Two Routes to Quantum Mechanics
III. Matrix Mechanics and Wave Mechanics as Representations of Mathematical Structures in Hubert Space
IV. The Physical Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics
V. Temporal Development of the Physical Quantities
Part 2
1. Investigations on Quantum Theory
2. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem (First Communication)
3. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem (Second Communication)
4. On the Relationship of the Heisenberg-Born-Jordan Quantum Mechanics to Mine
5. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem (Fourth Communication)
6. The Interpretation of Kinematic and Mechanical Relationships according to the Quantum Theory
7. Quantum Mechanics
8. Quantum Mechanics of Collision Processes
Index
