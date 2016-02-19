Wave Mechanics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780081032046, 9781483182483

Wave Mechanics

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Selected Readings in Physics

Authors: Gunter Ludwig
Editors: D. ter Haar
eBook ISBN: 9781483182483
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 236
Description

Wave Mechanics discusses the quantum physical concepts of wave. The title accounts the development of quantum theory. The text first covers the historical development of quantum theory, and then proceeds to tackling the two routes to quantum mechanics. Next, the selection discusses the matrix mechanics and wave mechanics as representations of mathematical structures in Hubert space. The text also deals with the physical interpretation of quantum mechanics, along with the temporal development of the physical quantities. In the second part, the selection presents several papers in quantum mechanics. The book will be of great use to students and researchers of quantum physics.

Table of Contents


Part 1

I. Historical Development and Deductive Construction of a Theory

II. The Two Routes to Quantum Mechanics

III. Matrix Mechanics and Wave Mechanics as Representations of Mathematical Structures in Hubert Space

IV. The Physical Interpretation of Quantum Mechanics

V. Temporal Development of the Physical Quantities

Part 2

1. Investigations on Quantum Theory

2. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem (First Communication)

3. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem (Second Communication)

4. On the Relationship of the Heisenberg-Born-Jordan Quantum Mechanics to Mine

5. Quantization as an Eigenvalue Problem (Fourth Communication)

6. The Interpretation of Kinematic and Mechanical Relationships according to the Quantum Theory

7. Quantum Mechanics

8. Quantum Mechanics of Collision Processes

Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1968
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483182483

About the Author

Gunter Ludwig

About the Editor

D. ter Haar

