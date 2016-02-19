Wave Mechanics discusses the quantum physical concepts of wave. The title accounts the development of quantum theory. The text first covers the historical development of quantum theory, and then proceeds to tackling the two routes to quantum mechanics. Next, the selection discusses the matrix mechanics and wave mechanics as representations of mathematical structures in Hubert space. The text also deals with the physical interpretation of quantum mechanics, along with the temporal development of the physical quantities. In the second part, the selection presents several papers in quantum mechanics. The book will be of great use to students and researchers of quantum physics.