Wave Fields in Real Media, Volume 38

Authored by the internationally renowned José M. Carcione, Wave Fields in Real Media: Wave Propagation in Anisotropic, Anelastic, Porous and Electromagnetic Media examines the differences between an ideal and a real description of wave propagation, starting with the introduction of relevant stress-strain relations. The combination of this relation and the equations of momentum conservation lead to the equation of motion. The differential formulation is written in terms of memory variables, and Biot's theory is used to describe wave propagation in porous media. For each rheology, a plane-wave analysis is performed in order to understand the physics of wave propagation.

This book contains a review of the main direct numerical methods for solving the equation of motion in the time and space domains. The emphasis is on geophysical applications for seismic exploration, but researchers in the fields of earthquake seismology, rock acoustics, and material science - including many branches of acoustics of fluids and solids - may also find this text useful.

New to this edition:

This new edition presents the fundamentals of wave propagation in Anisotropic, Anelastic, Porous Media while also incorporating the latest research from the past 7 years, including that of the author. The author presents all the equations and concepts necessary to understand the physics of wave propagation. These equations form the basis for modeling and inversion of seismic and electromagnetic data. Additionally, demonstrations are given, so the book can be used to teach post-graduate courses. Addition of new and revised content is approximately 30%.