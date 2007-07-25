Watson's Clinical Nursing and Related Sciences

Section 1 The context of care



The nature of nursing

Therapeutic communication and nursing practice

Ageing and health

Death, grief and loss

Primary health care and working with patients with long-term conditions



Section 2 Key clinical principles



Principles of pharmacology

Non-medical prescribing

The management of pain

Infection and disease

Clinical investigations



Section 3 Specific patient groups



Caring for the patient with cancer

Caring for the patient with a cardiovascular disorder

Caring for the patient with a respiratory disorder

Caring for the patient with a haematological disorder

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the gastrointestinal system

Caring for the patient with a liver, biliary tract or exocrine pancreas disorder

Caring for the patient with a nutritional disorder

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the endocrine system

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the renal system

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the nervous system

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the senses

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the male reproductive system

Caring for the patient with a female reproductive system disorder

Caring for the patient with a disorder of the musculoskeletal system

Caring for the patient with a skin disorder

Caring for the patient with substance misuse or self-harm



Appendix 1: Resuscitation Guidelines



Appendix 2: Evidence-Based Practice: The Top 20 Things You Most Need to Know



Index