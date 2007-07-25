Watson's Clinical Nursing and Related Sciences - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702028250, 9780702033476

Watson's Clinical Nursing and Related Sciences

7th Edition

Authors: Mike Walsh Alison Crumbie
Editors: Anna Walsh Angela McKeane
eBook ISBN: 9780702033476
Imprint: Bailièrre Tindall
Published Date: 25th July 2007
Page Count: 1040
Description


Previous editions of this popular textbook have provided nursing students with the comprehensive guide they need to a wide range of clinical nursing issues. This edition continues to provide this comprehensive support, but also reflects the changing context of nursing care in the 21st century. It reflects the growing importance of primary health and the community, the move towards evidence-based practice and the importance of the multi-disciplinary team. The text is designed to emphasise the importance of holistic, patient-focussed nursing. It addresses health assessment and introduces students to key aspects of the medical history and physical exam. Contemporary issues such as substance misuse are also examined.

Clearly written and well-organised to support study, the text also features case studies, critical incidents and care plans. The chapters include extensive 2-colour artwork and are supported by current references and suggestions for further reading. Electronic ancillary material is available at http://evolve.elsevier.com/Walsh/Watsons/

Key Features

  • Comprehensive, nursing focussed textbook
  • Emphasis on holistic nursing care rather than bio-medical approach
  • Includes material on all major client groups including children, older people, and mental health clients.
  • Reflects hospital and community aspects of nursing care for major disorders
  • Case studies and care plans included
  • Well-designed in two colours and easy to use
  • Each `disorder' chapter features key themes of psychological and social dimensions of care; involving family; discharge planning; requirements for care after discharge; nursing care within the context of the multi-disciplinary team; evidence-based practice

Table of Contents

Section 1 The context of care

The nature of nursing
Therapeutic communication and nursing practice
Ageing and health
Death, grief and loss
Primary health care and working with patients with long-term conditions

Section 2 Key clinical principles

Principles of pharmacology
Non-medical prescribing
The management of pain
Infection and disease
Clinical investigations

Section 3 Specific patient groups

Caring for the patient with cancer
Caring for the patient with a cardiovascular disorder
Caring for the patient with a respiratory disorder
Caring for the patient with a haematological disorder
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the gastrointestinal system
Caring for the patient with a liver, biliary tract or exocrine pancreas disorder
Caring for the patient with a nutritional disorder
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the endocrine system
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the renal system
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the nervous system
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the senses
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the male reproductive system
Caring for the patient with a female reproductive system disorder
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the musculoskeletal system
Caring for the patient with a skin disorder
Caring for the patient with substance misuse or self-harm

Appendix 1: Resuscitation Guidelines

Appendix 2: Evidence-Based Practice: The Top 20 Things You Most Need to Know

Index

About the Author

Mike Walsh

Affiliations and Expertise

Reader in Nursing, St Martin's College, Lancaster & Carlisle, UK

Alison Crumbie

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer & Nurse Practitioner, St Martin's College, Lancaster & Carlisle, UK

About the Editor

Anna Walsh

Anna Walsh RN DPSN BSc (Hons) PCAP MSc

Senior Lecturer

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer

Angela McKeane

