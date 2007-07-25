Watson's Clinical Nursing and Related Sciences
7th Edition
Description
Previous editions of this popular textbook have provided nursing students with the comprehensive guide they need to a wide range of clinical nursing issues. This edition continues to provide this comprehensive support, but also reflects the changing context of nursing care in the 21st century. It reflects the growing importance of primary health and the community, the move towards evidence-based practice and the importance of the multi-disciplinary team. The text is designed to emphasise the importance of holistic, patient-focussed nursing. It addresses health assessment and introduces students to key aspects of the medical history and physical exam. Contemporary issues such as substance misuse are also examined.
Clearly written and well-organised to support study, the text also features case studies, critical incidents and care plans. The chapters include extensive 2-colour artwork and are supported by current references and suggestions for further reading. Electronic ancillary material is available at http://evolve.elsevier.com/Walsh/Watsons/
Key Features
- Comprehensive, nursing focussed textbook
- Emphasis on holistic nursing care rather than bio-medical approach
- Includes material on all major client groups including children, older people, and mental health clients.
- Reflects hospital and community aspects of nursing care for major disorders
- Case studies and care plans included
- Well-designed in two colours and easy to use
- Each `disorder' chapter features key themes of psychological and social dimensions of care; involving family; discharge planning; requirements for care after discharge; nursing care within the context of the multi-disciplinary team; evidence-based practice
Table of Contents
Section 1 The context of care
The nature of nursing
Therapeutic communication and nursing practice
Ageing and health
Death, grief and loss
Primary health care and working with patients with long-term conditions
Section 2 Key clinical principles
Principles of pharmacology
Non-medical prescribing
The management of pain
Infection and disease
Clinical investigations
Section 3 Specific patient groups
Caring for the patient with cancer
Caring for the patient with a cardiovascular disorder
Caring for the patient with a respiratory disorder
Caring for the patient with a haematological disorder
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the gastrointestinal system
Caring for the patient with a liver, biliary tract or exocrine pancreas disorder
Caring for the patient with a nutritional disorder
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the endocrine system
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the renal system
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the nervous system
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the senses
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the male reproductive system
Caring for the patient with a female reproductive system disorder
Caring for the patient with a disorder of the musculoskeletal system
Caring for the patient with a skin disorder
Caring for the patient with substance misuse or self-harm
Appendix 1: Resuscitation Guidelines
Appendix 2: Evidence-Based Practice: The Top 20 Things You Most Need to Know
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2007
- Published:
- 25th July 2007
- Imprint:
- Bailièrre Tindall
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702033476
About the Author
Mike Walsh
Affiliations and Expertise
Reader in Nursing, St Martin's College, Lancaster & Carlisle, UK
Alison Crumbie
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer & Nurse Practitioner, St Martin's College, Lancaster & Carlisle, UK
About the Editor
Anna Walsh
Anna Walsh RN DPSN BSc (Hons) PCAP MSc
Senior Lecturer
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer