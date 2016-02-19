Watson’s Advanced Textile Design
1st Edition
Compound Woven Structures
Editors: Z Grosicki
eBook ISBN: 9781845698522
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739963
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 436
Description
Watson’s advanced textile design: Compound woven structures is a companion volume to Watson’s textile design and colour. It represents a continuation of the subject and deals with compound woven structures. This edition was revised and rewritten by Z Grosicki and the changes were brought about by modern advances in manufacturing and the need for a more logical organisation of the book.
Readership
Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science
Details
