Watson’s Advanced Textile Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855739963, 9781845698522

Watson’s Advanced Textile Design

1st Edition

Compound Woven Structures

Editors: Z Grosicki
eBook ISBN: 9781845698522
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855739963
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 436
Description

Watson’s advanced textile design: Compound woven structures is a companion volume to Watson’s textile design and colour. It represents a continuation of the subject and deals with compound woven structures. This edition was revised and rewritten by Z Grosicki and the changes were brought about by modern advances in manufacturing and the need for a more logical organisation of the book.

Readership

Those working in the textile industry and those teaching and studying textile science

Details

No. of pages:
436
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845698522
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855739963

