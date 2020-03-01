Watershed Management and Treatment Technologies
1st Edition
Description
Managing water resources to meet the growing needs of the public is one of the important tasks facing engineers today. Watershed Management and Treatment Technologies: Strategies, Methods and Applications, discusses practical methods and technologies for successfully treating this valuable water resource.
A holistic approach to the technology for treating and managing watershed resources with quality in mind, Watershed Management and Treatment Technologies: Strategies, Methods and Applications explore the various sources of pollutants including: livestock management, farming, and household sewage. Treatment techniques for arable and non-arable land are discussed in detail. Watershed management and characterization tools are provided. Other topics include subjects such as: drainage and drainage line treatment, energy conservation and project review and budget.
Key Features
- Provides engineering, management and optimization strategies for preserving watersheds
- Includes design, measurements and modes for the construction of soil and water conservation structures
- Explains treatment methods, strategies and technologies for arable and non-arable land
Readership
Environmental Engineers, Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Process Engineering, Engineers in Renewable Energy Systems
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
1.1: What is a Watershed?
1.2: National Level System
1.3: Map Scale
Chapter 2: Watershed Characterization
2.1: General
2.2: Watershed Characterization
2.3: Associated Activities
Chapter 3: Watershed Management
3.1: General
3.2: Watershed Treatment
3.3: Project Review
3.4: Budge for Works
3.5: Second Stage of Themes
Chapter 4: Watershed Treatment
4.1: General
4.2: Selection of a Watershed
4.3: Strategy
4.4: Holistic Approach
Chapter 5: Watershed Treatment: Arable Lands
5.1: General
5.2: Nurseries
5.3: Farming Systems
5.4: Conservation
Chapter 6: Watershed Treatment: Non-Arable Lands
6.1: General
6.2: Production System
6.3: Conservation Structures
6.4: Vegetative Measures
6.5: Ravine Treatment
6.6: Sand Dune Treatment
Chapter 7: Live Stock Management
7.1: General
7.2: Fodder Production
7:3: Management
Chapter 8: Drainage and Drainage Line Treatment
8.1: General
8.2: Drainage
8.3: Drainage Line Treatment
Chapter 9: Organic Farming
9.1: General
9.2: Biomass
Chapter 10: Household Production Systems
10.1: General
10.2: Homesteads
10.3: Kitchen Garden
10.4:Off farm Activity
Chapter 11: Energy Conservation
11.1: General
11.2: Agrofarm Forestry
Chapter 12: People’s Participation
12.1: General
12.2: Initial Planning
12.3: Decision Making
12.4: Land Development
12.5: Organic Farming
Chapter 13: Modern Techniques
13.1: Use of remote sensing in Watershed Development
13.2: Case Studies
Chapter 14: Project Review and Budget
14.1: organization and Management
14.2: Review
14.3: Inspection
14:4: Monitoring
14.5: Budget
14.6: Constraints
14.7: Cost Benefit
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200148
About the Author
Sri Kovur Venkata Seshagiri Rao
Sri Kovur Venkata Seshagiri Rao is the Executive Director in Geo-Environmental Management Services (GEMS). He has conducted Special surveys, Reconnaissance and Detailed soil surveys and Priority Delineation Surveys under Ministry of Agriculture. He is a life member of Indian Society of Remote Sensing, Life member of Soil Conservation Society of India and Member of Indian Society of Soil Science. He has over 62 scientific papers to his credit and authored books and bulletins which were issued as Government Publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director, Geo-Environmental Management Services (GEMS)