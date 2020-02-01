Outbreaks of waterborne disease are common to surface or ground water supplies throughout the world. Waterborne disease outbreaks are due to inadequately treated groundwater (well supplies) to inadequately treated surface water (lakes, rivers) to storage or distribution contamination (potable water). Written by an international team of environmental engineers and scientists, Waterborne Pathogens: Detection and Treatment delivers the tools and techniques for identifying these contaminates and applying the most effective technology for its removal and treatment.

Written for researchers and practicing professionals, Waterborne Pathogens: Detection and Treatment starts with a brief but readable review of ubiquitous waterborne pathogens (primarily viruses, bacterial and parasitic protozoa. This coverage is followed by an in depth discussion of the latest detection and treatment technologies ranging from Biosensors to Nanoconjugates for detection and Membrane Based Technologies to Nanotechnology Treatment for treatment. With this book in hand, engineers and scientist will find a valuable reference to cutting edge techniques for suppling safe drinking water across the globe.