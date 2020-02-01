Waterborne Pathogens
1st Edition
Detection and Treatment
Description
Outbreaks of waterborne disease are common to surface or ground water supplies throughout the world. Waterborne disease outbreaks are due to inadequately treated groundwater (well supplies) to inadequately treated surface water (lakes, rivers) to storage or distribution contamination (potable water). Written by an international team of environmental engineers and scientists, Waterborne Pathogens: Detection and Treatment delivers the tools and techniques for identifying these contaminates and applying the most effective technology for its removal and treatment.
Written for researchers and practicing professionals, Waterborne Pathogens: Detection and Treatment starts with a brief but readable review of ubiquitous waterborne pathogens (primarily viruses, bacterial and parasitic protozoa. This coverage is followed by an in depth discussion of the latest detection and treatment technologies ranging from Biosensors to Nanoconjugates for detection and Membrane Based Technologies to Nanotechnology Treatment for treatment. With this book in hand, engineers and scientist will find a valuable reference to cutting edge techniques for suppling safe drinking water across the globe.
Key Features
- Explains the latest research into detection, treatment processes and remediation technologies
- Includes sampling, analytical and characterization methods and approaches
- Covers cutting edge research including: Membrane Based Technologies, Nanotechnology Treatment Technologies and Bioremediation Treatment Technologies
- Provides background information regarding contamination sources
Readership
Civil/Environmental Engineers and Environmental Scientists, Chemical Engineers, Material Science graduates, , Microbiologists, Biologists and Ecologists
Table of Contents
1. Ubiquitous waterborne pathogens
2. Nanomaterials for removal of waterborne pathogens: opportunities and challenges
3. Treatment of waterborne pathogens by ‘Reverse osmosis’
4. Removal of waterborne pathogens by ‘microfiltration’
5. Application of Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) for Controlling Waterborne Pathogens
6. Nonporous Ceramics and Clays for removal of waterborne pathogen
7. Biofiltration technique for removal of waterborne pathogens
8. Heat and UV Radiation treatment methods for waterborne pathgen
9. Heat, Solar Pasteurisation and UV Radiation treatment for removal of waterborne pathogens
10. Filtration and Chemical Treatment of waterborne pathogens
11. Bioaugmentation for the treatment of waterborne pathogen contamination water
12. Waterborne pathogens: Review of outbreaks in developed and developing nations
13. Introduction to Emerging Waterborne Pathogens
14. Chemical Treatment for removal of waterborne pathogens
15. Nanoflitration technology for removal of pathogens present in drinking water
16. Molecular tools for the detection of waterborne pathogens
17. Effective control of waterborne pathogens by aquatic plants
18. Nanoconjugates for detection of waterborne bacterial pathogens
19. Biosensors/ molecular tools for the detection of waterborne pathogens
20. Drug and multi drug resistance in waterborne pathogens
21. Sorption
22. In situ bioremediation as a tool for removal of water borne pathogens
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128187838
About the Author
Majeti Prasad
Dr. Prasad has served the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India in various advisory committees on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem services, pollution control and abatement, environmental information systems and bioremediation of contaminated sites. He is an active visiting scientist in several international universities. He is the editor, co-editor, or author of 17 books published by leading international publishers and 190 journal articles and 118 book chapters/conference proceedings. He has made outstanding contributions to the fields of bioremediation, bioresources, biomass energy sources, bioeconomy and to the broad field of environmental biotechnology, all of which are his main areas of expertise.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hyderabad, Hyderabad, Emeritus Professor, School of Life Science, India
Anna Grobelak
Dr Anna Grobelak is Assistant Professor at the Institute of Environmental Engineering at the Czestochowa University of Technology, Czestochowa, Poland
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Institute of Environmental Engineering, Czestochowa University of Technology, Czestochowa, Poland