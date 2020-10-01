COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Waterborne Pathogens - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444643193

Waterborne Pathogens

2nd Edition

Detection Methods and Applications

Editors: Helen Bridle
Paperback ISBN: 9780444643193
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2020
Page Count: 510
Description

Waterborne Pathogens: Detection Methods and Applications, Second Edition, gives an overview of advanced and emerging technologies in the detection of a range of waterborne pathogens. In addition, the book presents existing methodologies, highlights where improvements can be made, includes applications, and touches on the ways in which new technologies can be applied in water management. Finally, the book addresses issues of sample preparation (from sampling, to concentration and enrichment), a key stage in any detection protocol.

Key Features

  • Gives an overview of advanced emerging technologies in the detection of a range of waterborne pathogens
  • Ensures the latest research developments, along with other changes in the sector, e.g., regulations and approaches are current
  • Provides an overview of the existing approaches and key challenges before discussing sample processing and detection
  • Presents existing methodologies and highlights where improvements can be made

Readership

Microbiologists, Immunologists, medical and public health professionals, civil and environmental engineers, regulators and managers involved with water quality and monitoring, water utilities, equipment manufacturers, policy and government officials, graduate students and postdoctoral scientists

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Overview of Waterborne Pathogens
    3. Existing Methods of Detection
    4. Methods of Sample Concentration and Enrichment
    5. Optical Detection Technologies for Waterborne Pathogens
    6. Electrical Methods to Detect Waterborne Pathogens
    7. Biosensors for the Detection of Waterborne Pathogens
    8. Application of Molecular Methods to Detect Waterborne Pathogens
    9. Potential of Nanotechnology to Enhance Detection
    10. Role of Microfluidic Lab-on-a-Chip Systems for Waterborne Pathogen Detection
    11. Application of Emerging Technologies in the Drinking Water Sector
    12. Conclusions

Details

No. of pages:
510
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780444643193

About the Editor

Helen Bridle

Helen Bridle

Dr. Helen Bridle holds a 5 year Royal Academy of Engineering/EPSRC Fellowship, exploring methods of detection of waterborne pathogens, at the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering at Heriot-Watt University. Prior to starting at Heriot-Watt, she held this Fellowship at the University of Edinburgh. Her PhD was undertaken at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and she has also worked as a research assistant at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. She has published 10 papers in high impact academic journals. Dr. Bridle is a Royal Society of Edinburgh Young Academy Member. In 2012, she was a British Science Association Media Fellow at the Scotsman. In the same year she was selected for participation in the Scottish Crucible and the European Science Foundation Junior Summit on Water: Unite and Divide. Dr. Bridle organised the publication of a special issue arising from this junior summit. She is a member of the Journal of Water Resources and Protection editorial board and the Journal of Global Health editorial council.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering, Heriot-Watt University

