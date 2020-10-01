Waterborne Pathogens
2nd Edition
Detection Methods and Applications
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Waterborne Pathogens: Detection Methods and Applications, Second Edition, gives an overview of advanced and emerging technologies in the detection of a range of waterborne pathogens. In addition, the book presents existing methodologies, highlights where improvements can be made, includes applications, and touches on the ways in which new technologies can be applied in water management. Finally, the book addresses issues of sample preparation (from sampling, to concentration and enrichment), a key stage in any detection protocol.
Key Features
- Gives an overview of advanced emerging technologies in the detection of a range of waterborne pathogens
- Ensures the latest research developments, along with other changes in the sector, e.g., regulations and approaches are current
- Provides an overview of the existing approaches and key challenges before discussing sample processing and detection
- Presents existing methodologies and highlights where improvements can be made
Readership
Microbiologists, Immunologists, medical and public health professionals, civil and environmental engineers, regulators and managers involved with water quality and monitoring, water utilities, equipment manufacturers, policy and government officials, graduate students and postdoctoral scientists
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Overview of Waterborne Pathogens
3. Existing Methods of Detection
4. Methods of Sample Concentration and Enrichment
5. Optical Detection Technologies for Waterborne Pathogens
6. Electrical Methods to Detect Waterborne Pathogens
7. Biosensors for the Detection of Waterborne Pathogens
8. Application of Molecular Methods to Detect Waterborne Pathogens
9. Potential of Nanotechnology to Enhance Detection
10. Role of Microfluidic Lab-on-a-Chip Systems for Waterborne Pathogen Detection
11. Application of Emerging Technologies in the Drinking Water Sector
12. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st October 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444643193
About the Editor
Helen Bridle
Dr. Helen Bridle holds a 5 year Royal Academy of Engineering/EPSRC Fellowship, exploring methods of detection of waterborne pathogens, at the Institute of Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering at Heriot-Watt University. Prior to starting at Heriot-Watt, she held this Fellowship at the University of Edinburgh. Her PhD was undertaken at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden and she has also worked as a research assistant at ETH Zurich in Switzerland. She has published 10 papers in high impact academic journals. Dr. Bridle is a Royal Society of Edinburgh Young Academy Member. In 2012, she was a British Science Association Media Fellow at the Scotsman. In the same year she was selected for participation in the Scottish Crucible and the European Science Foundation Junior Summit on Water: Unite and Divide. Dr. Bridle organised the publication of a special issue arising from this junior summit. She is a member of the Journal of Water Resources and Protection editorial board and the Journal of Global Health editorial council.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Biological Chemistry, Biophysics and Bioengineering, Heriot-Watt University
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.